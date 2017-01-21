Csonka’s FantasticaMania Review 1.21.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ephesto, Gedo, Jado, Raziel defeated Blue Panther Jr., Henare, Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask @ 6:55 via pin [**¾]

– Stuka Jr. defeated Okumura @ 9:45 via pin [**¾]

– Bárbaro Cavernario, Okada, Will Ospreay defeated KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi, Soberano Jr. @ 10:30 via submission [***¼]

– Los Ingobernables defeated Tanahashi and Friends @ 9:15 via submission [***½]

– Euforia & Último Guerrero defeated Mistico & Volador Jr. @ 13:40 via [***¾]

– Rush defeated Atlantis @ 10:35 via pin [***]

– CMLL Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Máximo Sexy defeated Hechicero @ 12:54 via pin [***¼]

Blue Panther Jr., Henare, Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask vs. Ephesto, Gedo, Jado, Raziel : One of the worst parts of the NOAH deal falling apart is that Jado is back and trying to be a wrestler; he’s generally no good, and not nearly as fun as Gedo. Jado, Gedo and their lucha heel buddies tried to be super sneaky right away, but it ended up backfiring; Tiger Mask then arm dragged and hip topped all the heels, his own teammates and then the ref. He fired up on the heels, worked to the floor and then teased attacking fans, because they were wearing masks. The heels then took the heat on Henare, solid stuff when Gedo was in, not so much when Jado was in because he was doing his HBK/Flair tribute spots. Liger got the hot tag, ran wild and hit a high cross, off the apron and to the floor. Blue Panther Jr. then tried to be a hero, fucked it all up and was pinned by Ephesto. Ephesto, Gedo, Jado, Raziel defeated Blue Panther Jr., Henare, Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask @ 6:55 via pin [**¾] This felt like the standard NJPW opener, there were fun spots, there was nothing wrong with it, but it never got out of second gear. And that’s fine for a match like this.

Stuka Jr. vs. Okumura : They chopped the hell out of each other, Stuka picked up the pace and followed with a pair of suicide dives. Back in the ring, Okumura hit a falcon arrow (HE DID THE DEAL) and covered for 2. After trading pinning attempts, Stuka hit a moonsault to the floor. Back in and Stuka hit the high cross and then a RANA into a pin for 2. Okumura fought back, hitting the stunner out of the corner for a near fall. They brawled to the floor, but back in the ring Mima hits the ring but Stuka fights her off and then hits hit torpedo into a high cross to the floor. Back in the ring and Okumura hits the hangman’s DDT for a near fall. Stuka fights off Mima again, hits the torpedo splash and then hits it on both Okumura and Mima. Stuka Jr. defeated Okumura @ 9:45 via pin [**¾] This was another pretty good match, it was fun but the closing stretch slowed down with all of the Mima stuff.

KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi, Soberano Jr. vs. Bárbaro Cavernario, Okada, Will Ospreay : Cavernario reportedly hurt his shoulder yesterday in the main event, so he’s here merely as a courtesy and won’t do much today. Soberano impressed yesterday, so he and Ospreay go to open things up, going back and forth and trading cool high spots. They did some really fun stuff, and the more I see of Soberano, the more I want to see him get a chance in the BOTSJ tournament. Okada worked with Taguchi, and looked dumbfounded at his antics. Okada did some comedy spots with him, which like I said yesterday is another reason, I love these shows. A guy like Okada is completely out of his comfort zone and does things he’ll never do the rest of the year. Cavernario did s courtesy tag in/drive by to let you know he was there as Okada and Ospreay worked the heat on Taguchi. KUDHIDA got the hot tag, ran wild and did fun spots with Ospreay and Okada. We got some more comedy sprinkled in, and the crowd loved it. KUSHIDA and Ospreay were great here, Ospreay hit a big dive and Soberano then got to work with Okada, hitting a high cross for the near fall. It broke down, Cavernario actually tagged back in, did some one armed offence and then taped Soberano for the win. Bárbaro Cavernario, Okada, Will Ospreay defeated KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi, Soberano Jr. @ 10:30 via submission [***¼] That was a good and super fun match.

– Post match, Okada danced with Cavernario and his stuffed monkey.

David Finlay, Dragón Lee, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Titán vs. Los Ingobernables (BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, Naito, SANADA) : Los Ingobernables attacked before the bell, leading to the big brawl on the floor. Lee and Takahashi worked together for a bit, leading to a sweet dive from Lee. This led to a series of high spots from BUSHI and Titan. Los Ingobernables then cleared the ring so BUSHI could choke out Titan with his shirt. Los Ingobernables then took the heat on Titan, isolating him in their corner. EVIL and Naito worked over Tanahashi for a while, Los Ingobernables kept control, Juice got the hot tag, hitting the high cross on Naito. Juice then ran wild on Los Ingobernables, he was great here. He tagged in Lee, who went back and forth with Takahashi, setting the stage for their upcoming match. They traded German suplexes and then did a double down. This led to Finlay getting some run on SANADA, they worked well together; it broke down as SANADA worked the dragon sleeper on Finlay, Tanahashi made the save as we got Juice working really well with Naito, he’s been given a lot working with Naito and Okada on these shows. SANADA then tapped Finlay with the dragon sleeper. Los Ingobernables defeated Tanahashi and Friends @ 9:15 via submission [***½] This was a very good, balls to the wall match, with no down time and Los Ingobernables again taking out Tanahashi and friends, which should lead to a trios title rematch.

Mistico & Volador Jr. vs. Euforia & Último Guerrero : Euforia and Guerrero attacked right away, whipping their opponents with their jackets and brawling to the floor. They tossed around the little flippy boys and did their wacky dance; they are great men. Not only were they focused on punishment but they also wanted to have fun as they beat on these men. The flippy boys make their comeback, using their speed advantage, and doing flippy boy things like RANAS and dives. Guerrero and Euforia took a powder on the floor, danced because they give no fucks and then we got the floor brawl. The crowd loves this. Euforia and Guerrero took control back, tossing the little men around and using double teams. Guerrero was working his ass off here, Mistico hit a huge, over the post, assisted dive as the faces started to make their comeback. Euforia and Guerrero were generally one step ahead the entire time, using good teamwork. Guerrero in control, but Volador then cut him off with a superkick; Guerrero countered the top rope RANA into a powerbomb for the near fall. Volador was resilient, went for it again and hit it for a near fall. They battled up to the corner again, where Guerrero hit a dead lift superplex. Mistico got the tag, ran wild but goy caught on a dive and slammed onto a table. Guerrero hit a reverse superplex on Volador for the win. Euforia & Último Guerrero defeated Mistico & Volador Jr. [***¾] Very good stuff, a bit better than the previous match. This also served as quality set up for their singles matches tomorrow, which I appreciate. Old man Guerrero killing young flippy boys is tremendous fun.

– We got post match promos, where they did set up work for the singles matches involving these four tomorrow. I am pretty excited for those after this.

Atlantis vs. Rush : I am expecting a lot of smoke and mirrors here, as 154 year old Atlantis working a co-main event singles match seems like a bad idea. Rush attacked before the bell, took Atlantis’ old ass to the floor and beat him like he owed him money. Back in the ring, Rush maintained control as he mocked Atlantis and then kicked him in the face before trying to rip off his mask. Back to the floor we go, but Atlantis sneaks back into the ring and hits a suicide dive, and somehow manages not to turn to dust. They traded chair shots on the floor, rolled back in and Atlantis is busted open under his mask (he’s going to sell that for triple value after the match). He then hit a RANA and got a near fall. They went back and forth, trading near falls; Atlantis manages to hit a dropkick and then hits a high cross off the top and to the floor. I’ll give it to the old man; he’s fired up tonight. More chair shots by Atlantis, back in the ring Rush fired up and stomped away at Atlantis again, but Atlantis hit a trio of back breakers and got a near fall. He then worked a reverse torture rack, and Los Ingobernables then arrived, traquilo…

Rush then hit the Rush driller for the win. Los Ingobernables did the big post match beat down. Rush defeated Atlantis @ 10:35 via pin [***] This ended up as a good match, I am sure there is some CMLL political reason, but it looked like shit that Rush needed help like this, but maybe that’s just me. It was way better than I thought it would be.

CMLL Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Máximo Sexy vs. Hechicero : They stalled a bit to begin, doing some jazz hands. Hechicero worked the ankle lock early, Sexy escaped used an O’Connor roll and leg clutch for a near fall and dumped Hechicero to the floor and followed with the suicide dive. Back in, Hechicero hit a slingshot senton to take control, went up top and was sent off after Sexy hit a run up the ropes arm drag. Hechicero quickly cut him off, hitting a powerslam and springboard dropkick. Hechicero continued to keep the pressure on, constantly going for covers; Sexy avoided a charge sending Hechicero to the floor and Sexy then hit a ropewalk cannonball to the floor. Back in the ring, Hechicero cut off Sexy as he went up top, and then hit the muscle buster for the near fall. Sexy fired up, but ran right into a flapjack. Hechicero then worked the surfboard, and turned it into a near fall. They traded crazy fists, Sexy looked to kiss Hechicero but accidentally kissed the ref. The ref sold this, allowing Hechicero to get the phantom pin. Hechicero repeatedly slammed Sexy to the buckles, they battled up top and Sexy scored with a RANA and picked up the win. Champion Máximo Sexy defeated Hechicero @ 12:54 via pin [***¼] This was a good, but not great main event. The work was good, the crowd liked it, but it lacked the hot closing stretch or near falls that make you really bite and question who may win. But i’ll take good all day long.

– Sexy was overcome with emotion post match and thanked the crowd for their support. He then put over Hechicero and showed him respect.

– End scene.

