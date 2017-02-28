– Bet Wrestling has announced the initial betting odds for this Sunday’s Fastlane PPV. You can see the full odds below. Goldberg and Charlotte Flair are strongly favored to win their title shots against Kevin Owens and Bayley, respectively, while Gallows & Anderson as well as Neville are favorites to retain their titles in their matches.

Fastlane takes place this Sunday and airs live on the WWE Network.

* WWE Universal Championship: Kevin Owens(c) +650 vs Goldberg -1350

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bayley(c) +850 vs Charlotte Flair -1750

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson(c) -300 vs Enzo Amore & Big Cass +220

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville -460 vs Jack Gallagher +320

* Roman Reigns -185 vs Braun Strowman +145 (Undertaker has odds of -200 to show up at ringside)

* Sami Zayn +1000 vs Samoa Joe -2000

* Sasha Banks -230 vs Nia Jax +170

* Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa -195 vs The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar +170