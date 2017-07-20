wrestling / News
GFW News: Match Set For Next Week’s Impact, Lashley Comments on Sydal Attack
– A Last Knockout Standing match is set for next week’s Impact, with Sienna defending the Unified GFW Knockouts Championship against Rosemary. You can see the announcement post below:
Mic drop from @karenjarrett… #LastKnockoutStanding match set NEXT WEEK. @Sienna vs. @WeAreRosemary. pic.twitter.com/SS16tXt8nA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 21, 2017
– Here is a new video from GFW with Bobby Lashley commenting on attacking Matt Sydal on Impact. Lashley attacked Sydal after Sydal asked for a title shot, believing that the shot should be his first: