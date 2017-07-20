wrestling / News

GFW News: Match Set For Next Week’s Impact, Lashley Comments on Sydal Attack

July 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– A Last Knockout Standing match is set for next week’s Impact, with Sienna defending the Unified GFW Knockouts Championship against Rosemary. You can see the announcement post below:

– Here is a new video from GFW with Bobby Lashley commenting on attacking Matt Sydal on Impact. Lashley attacked Sydal after Sydal asked for a title shot, believing that the shot should be his first:

