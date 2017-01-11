– Vince McMahon has changed his mind on a John Cena vs. The Undertaker match at WrestleMania. The WON reports that that match is no longer in the works after McMahon decided to pull the plug on the idea. There was some speculation of Undertaker vs. Braun Strowman but that match is also not currently in the works.

There are plans for six or seven main event-level singles matches this year the women’s or cruiserweight matches. Rioght now the only ones locked in are Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg. As noted earlier, Charlotte defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Bayley is in the works as well, with a possible Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho match being discussed.