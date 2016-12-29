– Last week it was reported that New Japan Pro Wrestling is looking to make a move into the US market. Rocky Romero and Tiger Hattori were in Southern California making plans for expansion of business. There is talk of the company running shows on their own in 2017 (they have previously run joint shows with ROH); the target is starting the G-1 Climax tournament’s opening days in late July in the US.

Pwinsider now reports that Rocky Romero and George Carroll, a New England based independent wrestling personality (who did some website work for Ring of Honor) were recently in Long Beach doing ground work for the dates.

The dates could be announced as soon as the January 4th WrestleKingdom 11 event.