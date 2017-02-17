– It was reported yesterday that Nicole Bass had passed away. The news came from her girlfriend, Kristen Marrone.

However, Pro Wrestling Sheet is now reporting that Bass has not passed away, but that she will be taken off of life support today. Doctors say that she is brain dead. The site adds that Marrone posted that Bass had passed because she felt as though Bass was already gone.

The report of Bass’ death was picked up by several sites last night, and was reported on due to the fact that Bass’ girlfriend Kristen Marrone had announced the news.