NJPW Making Moves Into the US
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, New Japan pro Wrestling is looking to make a move into the US market. Rocky Romero and Tiger Hattori were in Southern California this weekend making plans for expansion of business. There is talk of the company running shows on their own in 2017 (they have previously run joint shows with ROH); the target is starting the G-1 Climax tournament’s opening days in late July in the US.