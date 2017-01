– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rossy Ogawa (who runs the Stardom women’s group in Japan) said that they are working on business dealings with ROH. ROH booker Hunter Johnston was at the Stardom show in Tokyo on January 3rd. Stardom is the company with Io Shirai, Mayu Iwatani, Kairi Hojo and Yoko Bito. The deal would likely be part of expanding the Women of Honor project.