– ILikeWrestling released a video clip featuring former WWE Superstar Ryback from earlier this month in Newcastle, England. During the Q&A, Ryback was asked by a fan about dating WWE Divas. You can see Ryback’s response to a fan asking, “Which WWE Diva would you smash and why?” (transcript via WrestlingInc.com)

Ryback on listening to advice from Joey Mercury: “Joey Mercury used to tell us, early on in developmental, don’t poop where you eat, but he used to use another word, essentially. Now you kind of see some of the other wrestlers dating the Divas and marrying them, which they take that to another level. For me, I tried to talk to all of them, [be] friendly with all of them. I always kind of remembered that early on seeing instances where it goes bad and it never ends up well. I felt like I was in a position if I wanted to go that route it wouldn’t have been a problem or truly affected me, but I’ve seen it affect other guys.”

Ryback on why he avoided it: “You have to see that smashing leads to that whole different mindset altogether. And before you know it, you’re riding together, and then, you’re hanging out at the arena all day, and it’s no good. So you avoid that smashing step altogether from what I was told and I always adhered to that. And I had enough trouble at WWE for things I talk about on the podcast this week, with my ankle, I didn’t need to add any of that to the fire.”