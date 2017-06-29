– As you might expect, AJ Styles is currrently set to win the Independence Day Battle Royal on next week’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Styles will be winning the match, as current plans call for him to face Kevin Owens for the United States Championship at WWE Battleground. That prize is currently set for the winner of the match.

This will be Styles’ second shot at Owens’ championship following the match between the two at Backlash, which Owens won by countout. At current, Styles is the only confirmed participant for the Battle Royal.