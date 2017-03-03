– The fate of the TNA World Tag Team Championships and TNA World Championships were decided on Friday night’s taping for Impact Wrestling. As noted in the full spoiler report, the Tag Team Championships are vacant with the Hardy Boyz’ departure and a four-way match to determine new champions will be held. The championships are now being branded the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships as well, as the company further distances itself from the TNA brand (although the TNA name is still used prominently on ImpactWrestling.com).

As for the TNA World Championship, the title was returned to Bobby Lashley after Alberto El Patron gave up the championship to open the show due to the controversial nature of his winning it during Thursday’s taping. The championship was returned to Bobby Lashley and El Patron defeated Ethan Carter III later in the show to become the new #1 contender.