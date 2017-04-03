– According to wrestlinginc.com, the stage caught fire after last night’s WrestleMania 33 main event. Here are some photos and videos from twitter, which shows production workers rushing out with a fire extinguisher to try and control the fire…

The stage totally just caught fire #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/YYLLOZlNN7 — Amaya Fanel (@ChocoMochi) April 3, 2017

Oh my God, the stage lit on fire from Taker's damn pyro. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/HtHIykKTby — Tyler Wilson (@straightedge109) April 3, 2017