The WrestleMania 33 Stage Catches Fire After The Main Event (Pics & Vids)
– According to wrestlinginc.com, the stage caught fire after last night’s WrestleMania 33 main event. Here are some photos and videos from twitter, which shows production workers rushing out with a fire extinguisher to try and control the fire…
The stage totally just caught fire #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/YYLLOZlNN7
— Amaya Fanel (@ChocoMochi) April 3, 2017
Oh my God, the stage lit on fire from Taker's damn pyro. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/HtHIykKTby
— Tyler Wilson (@straightedge109) April 3, 2017
The stage is on fire. Huge pillar of black smoke! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/TntXkYVC61
— Jason (@JasonPChilds) April 3, 2017
Wrestlemania stage caught on fire!#Wrestlemania #Wrestlemania33 pic.twitter.com/OBDBqZPKUw
— 💀 melhouse (@meladeth) April 3, 2017