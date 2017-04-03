wrestling / News

The WrestleMania 33 Stage Catches Fire After The Main Event (Pics & Vids)

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– According to wrestlinginc.com, the stage caught fire after last night’s WrestleMania 33 main event. Here are some photos and videos from twitter, which shows production workers rushing out with a fire extinguisher to try and control the fire…

