– With his match against John Cena reportedly off, the Undertaker is not expected to be in a title match at WrestleMania 33. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that the Dead Man will is currently not scheduled for each of the brand’s championship matches.

PWInsider reports that the original plan would have seen Undertaker head into WrestleMania with the WWE Championship. It’s not known how he would have obtained the title before the show, but regardless that is no longer the plan.