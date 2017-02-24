– Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced the full card for their upcoming show featuring TNA talent, which takes place on March 12th in Yokohama, Japan. The card is as follows:

* Maybach Taniguchi, Akitoshi Saito & Yoshinari Ogawa vs. HAYATA, YO-HEY & Rionne Fujiwara

* Taiji Ishimori & HI69 (c) vs. Daisuke Harada & Tadasuke for the GHC Jr. Tag Team Championships.

* Hajime Ohara (c) vs. Hitoshi Kumano for the GHC Jr. Heavyweight Championship

* James Storm vs. Kaito Kiyomiya

* Eddie Edwards vs. Atsushi Kotoge

* Naomichi Marufuji & Keiji Mutoh (Great Muta) vs. Moose & KAZMA

* Takashi Sugiura & Kenoh vs. Masa Kitamiya & Mohammad Yone

* Katsuhiko Nakajima (c) vs. Go Shiozaki for the GHC Heavyweight Championship.

