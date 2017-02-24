wrestling / News
Various News: Card Announced for TNA/Pro Wrestling NOAH Show, Balor Club Jackets on Sale
– Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced the full card for their upcoming show featuring TNA talent, which takes place on March 12th in Yokohama, Japan. The card is as follows:
* Maybach Taniguchi, Akitoshi Saito & Yoshinari Ogawa vs. HAYATA, YO-HEY & Rionne Fujiwara
* Taiji Ishimori & HI69 (c) vs. Daisuke Harada & Tadasuke for the GHC Jr. Tag Team Championships.
* Hajime Ohara (c) vs. Hitoshi Kumano for the GHC Jr. Heavyweight Championship
* James Storm vs. Kaito Kiyomiya
* Eddie Edwards vs. Atsushi Kotoge
* Naomichi Marufuji & Keiji Mutoh (Great Muta) vs. Moose & KAZMA
* Takashi Sugiura & Kenoh vs. Masa Kitamiya & Mohammad Yone
* Katsuhiko Nakajima (c) vs. Go Shiozaki for the GHC Heavyweight Championship.
– WWE Shop is now selling replica “Balor Club” leather jackets, as you can see below:
Walk in the place like you own the CLUB https://t.co/JFAl82t7Tp pic.twitter.com/c9y4y2pxVO
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 25, 2017