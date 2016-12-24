wrestling / News

Various News: James Ellsworth Shares First Episode of Chin Locked, WWE Superstars on What They Want for Christmas, The Young Bucks Share Undertaker Joke

December 24, 2016 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a video asking WWE Superstars what they want for Christmas. You can check out the video below. The video features appearances by Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Rhyno, and more. According to Nikki Bella, all she wants for Christmas is her boyfriend John Cena “full time.”

– James Ellsworth released the first video of “Chin Locked” on his Twitter account. You can check out the video below, which features an appearance by The Miz.

– The Young Bucks shared a joke on their Twitter account asking what The Undertaker and Santa Claus have in common. You can check out the punchline to the joke below.

