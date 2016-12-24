– WWE released a video asking WWE Superstars what they want for Christmas. You can check out the video below. The video features appearances by Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Rhyno, and more. According to Nikki Bella, all she wants for Christmas is her boyfriend John Cena “full time.”

– James Ellsworth released the first video of “Chin Locked” on his Twitter account. You can check out the video below, which features an appearance by The Miz.

Check out the premiere episode of "Chin Locked"recorded this past Monday, starring me with special guest @mikethemiz futures episodes maybe pic.twitter.com/BsxEaTsTRn — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) December 24, 2016

– The Young Bucks shared a joke on their Twitter account asking what The Undertaker and Santa Claus have in common. You can check out the punchline to the joke below.