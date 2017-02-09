– During today’s WWE Q4 conference call, Vince McMahon was asked about the success of the brand extension. He said that the brand extension is working “extremely well” right now, and that while there is crossover viewership between brands, the split is drawing more viewers to Smackdown, which is something WWE wanted. He spoke of fresh talent, and used Roman Reigns as an example, noting that he hasn’t appeared on Smackdown, but it will be a big deal when and if he does. He also spoke about how it provides more opportunities and “other stars to climb the ladder of success.” Vince also pointed to multiple touring brands, and said it gives them more flexibility.