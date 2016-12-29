wrestling / News

WWE News: Elimination Chamber Rumor Killer, Brie Bella’s Life Hack, Sasha Teases Smackdown Jump

December 29, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Elimination Chamber

– WWE has confirmed that a rumor of another WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and John Cena is just that: a rumor. After some websites reported that a graphic had leaked from Ticketmaster showing a Two of Three Falls match between Cena and Styles at Elimination Chamber, WWE has confirmed that the graphic is fan-created and a fake.

– Sasha Banks teased a potential Smackdown jump as she posted to Twitter in response to a fan saying that the championship “will come home” soon:

– Here is a new Bella Twins video with Brie showing one of her favorite life hacks to get rid of grey hairs:

