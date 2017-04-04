– John Cena is set to start working on a new comedy for Universal Pictures, The Pact, later this month. He’ll be filming the movie in Atlanta from April 19 through June 9. The story follows the parents of three teenage girls who have made a pact to lose their virginity on Prom Night. The parents then enact a plan to prevent this from happening. The film is slated for an April 28 release.

– Total Divas returns for the second half of season six starting tomorrow on the E! Network. The episode debuts at 9PM EST. Also, E! will be running a marathon for the show ahead of the new episode. Here’s an official synopsis for the episode:

“Maryse and Eva’s friendship comes to blows over a bikini photo shoot; Renee Young and Dean Ambrose go on a sexy vacation, but can’t find the romance; retired Brie goes back on the road to be Daniel Bryan but hates it.”

– Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe & Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn are being advertised for the upcoming edition of Raw at the Nassau Coliseum.

Credit: PWInsider