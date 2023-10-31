wrestling / News
#1 Contenders Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
October 30, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a #1 contenders match for the Intercontinental Championship and more for next week’s Raw. The following matches were announced for the show, which airs next Monday live on USA Network:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bronson Reed vs. The Miz vs. Ricochet vs. Ivar
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa
Who ya got next week on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/hESt2FBbjc
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2023
