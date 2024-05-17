wrestling / News
#1 Contenders Match Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
The #1 contender for the X-Division Championship will be decided on next week’s TNA Impact. It was announced on Thursday night’s show that tag partners Mike Bailey and Trent Seven will compete on next week’s episode to determine the top contender for Mustafa Ali’s title.
The two won the spot in the #1 contenders match on last week’s show when the two defeated ABC in a match where the winning team would face off to determine who got the next shot at Ali.
Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube.
NEXT WEEK, teammates become opponents when @trentseven and @SpeedballBailey face off for the #1 Contender spot for the X Division Championship at #AgainstAllOdds! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/vMQXn0IZ5b
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 17, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Status of WWE NXT’s Eddy Thorpe, Absence From Main NXT TV
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Working In WWE’s Attitude Era, Meeting Rick Rude
- Matt Hardy Says CM Punk’s WWE Promo Led To Jeff Hardy Joining TNA In 2010
- The Undertaker Comments On His Issue With Great Gonzalez, Admits It Wasn’t His Fault