1 Contenders Match Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

The #1 contender for the X-Division Championship will be decided on next week’s TNA Impact. It was announced on Thursday night’s show that tag partners Mike Bailey and Trent Seven will compete on next week’s episode to determine the top contender for Mustafa Ali’s title.

The two won the spot in the #1 contenders match on last week’s show when the two defeated ABC in a match where the winning team would face off to determine who got the next shot at Ali.

Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube.