Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. In one of the biggest iMPACT! main events of all time, TNA’s champions join forces for an 8-on-8 Champions Challenge, Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian and more. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: May 16th, 2024

Location: Albany Armory in Albany, NY

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Ash by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside for Ash’s rings

Xia hits a Lou Thesz Press and Ash gets out of the ring. Xia hits her across the back and hits a vertical suplex on the floor. She hits a splash off of the apron and throws Ash back in the ring. Xia tries to go to the top rope but George catches her leg and Ash catches her with a jawbreaker. Ash goes to the top rope and hits the Rarefied Air for the win.

Result: Ash by Elegance def. Xia Brookside by pinfall

Rating: **

After the match, George tells Xia to give Ash the rings. Xia takes the rings and punches Ash in the face with it.

We get a vignette from Rosemary. She talks about Havok being gone and people claiming to be the heart and soul of TNA. She says there comes a time when one must give up their attachments. She says they’re not humans and they don’t play by the rules and it’s only when you’ve lost everything that you’re free to do anything.

We see Kushida backstage and Santino comes in and asks if he was okay and Kushida says he was sick but now he’s okay. Santino asks if he’s going to be okay for his match on Xplosion and Kushida says no problem.

Match 2: Alan Angels vs. Leon Slater

Alan Angels hits a series of half and half suplexes and goes for a spin kick but Leon ducks and hits a leg lariat and hits a Swanton 450 for the win.

Result: Leon Slater def. Alan Angels by pinfall

Rating: **½

After the match, Kon’s music hits and he comes out and snaps Alan Angels’ neck. Kon tries to snap Leon’s neck but Leon clotheslines him out of the ring. Security keep Kon out but Kon snaps the neck of one of them. Kon screams, “You’re mine”.

We see Gabby LaSpisa and she introduces Jake Something. She asked him what Something means. He says back in the day everyone would say he would never be anything, so he built himself up and now he’s Something. She asked if he thinks he’s something now. Something says it seems like she’s mocking him because of his losses. Cody Deaner comes out and says he and Jake are cousins and the people he’s angry at are people from his past and he proved the people wrong and he amounted to something. Cody says the people here are with him and that he’s with him. Something says just like when he was with him when he left him for Violent By Design. Cody says that he is sorry and that he was headed down a very dark path and he doesn’t want him to head down that same path and that he will always be family and he will always be a Deaner. Something clotheslines Cody Deaner.

Gia Miller is backstage with Speedball Mountain and Bailey says their purpose is to represent the very peak of professional wrestling. Trent says their performances have been very close to the peak of professional wrestling. He says for the first time ever they will face each other. Bailey says may the best man win.

Match 3: Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian

Kazarian goes for the guillotine leg drop on the apron but Kon gets out and hits the Spear to the outside. Maclin sets up Kazarian in the corner and goes for the Spear but Kazarian moves. Kazarian tries to go for Fade To Black on the apron. Maclin goes for the KIA but Kazarian flips him over onto the floor. The referee counts down and Maclin gets in the ring at 9. Kazarian goes the chickenwing but Kazarian fights out of it and hits the Busaiku Knee followed by the head butt off the top rope for two. Maclin goes for the KIA but Kazarian counters and goes for the chickenwing but Maclin pushes him into the corner. Kazarian gets the chickenwing but Maclin flips over for a pin for two. Kazarian hits a springboard legdrop for two. Kazarian sets up Maclin on the top rope and goes for a Flux Capacitor but Maclin fights him off and goes for a spear onto Kazarian in the corner but Tret Miguel distracts him and Wentz spray paints Maclin in the face when the referee wasn’t looking and Kazarian hits Fade To Black for the win.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Steve Maclin by pinfall

Rating: ***

We see a vignette for Gisele Shaw and Gail Kim tells her it was one match. Gisele says she hasn’t quit. Gail tells her if she needs any guidance, she’s here. Gisele asks where Gail is guiding her and Gail says home.

We see a backstage interview with Santana. He says he dealt with a lot of trauma when he was a kid and lived his life in survival mode. He says right before he went to rehab, his daughter wrote a Christmas list where he wanted Santa for her daddy to stop. He says if he wasn’t going to get it together after that, nothing would’ve made him get it to together. He says that he learned that if he doesn’t fight for himself, nobody is going to fight for him. He says he’s got a lot of respect for Maclin. He says he knew that if he had to make a statement, Maclin was the guy. He says he is ready to go. He says whether anyone likes it or not, he’s here to go.

AJ Francis is in the VIP Box with Rich Swann and he introduces themselves as First Class. Rich Swann says First Class is scouting for some gold and they know the more gold, the more money. AJ says if they’re not First Class, they’re last.

Match 4: Masha Slamovich, Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Laredo Kid, Mustafa Ali, Jordynne Grace, and Moose vs. Joe Hendry, Ryan Nemeth, Dani Luna, Jody Threat, Sami Callihan, Steph Delander, Eric Young, and Matt Hardy

Before the match, Joe Hendry gets a mic and says tonight is a momentous occasion because never before have they had all the champions in the ring at the same time. Hendry says it’s also concerning because if they take all the sweating in front of a hot crowd, it’s perfect environment for Hendrymania. But he talked with the doctor and he said the way to deal with the symptoms are to chant “We Believe”.