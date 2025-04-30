1 Contenders Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a couple of #1 contenders matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Championship #1 Contenders Battle RoyalTimothy Thatcher, Chris Island, Shiloh Hill, Ridge Holland, Sean Legacy, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, Ethan Page, Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura, Trick Williams, Niko Vance, Brooks Jensen, Shawn Spears, Je’Von Evans, Eddy Thorpe, Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, Myles Borne, Lexis King, Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, Tyson Dupont, Two More TBA

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia

* Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria

* Joe Hendry, Hank & Tank vs. DarkState