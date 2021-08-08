wrestling / News
10-Man Tag Team Match Added To NJPW Resurgence
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a ten-man tag team match for NJPW Resurgence on August 14, which will include the return of Lio Rush. Rush teams with Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi and Yuya Uemura to take on Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs and Danny Limelight. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. David Finlay
* IWGP United States Championship: Lance Archer (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, and Yuya Uemura vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Issacs, and Danny Limelight
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Moose
* Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin
* Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP & Clark Connors & Ren Narita
* Jon Moxley & TBD vs. Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows
