wrestling / News
10-Man Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
May 30, 2022 | Posted by
A huge tag team match has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite. It was announced at Double or Nothing that The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and reDRagon will take on The Hardys, Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy on Wednesday’s show.
The match is the first announced for Wednesday’s show, which airs from Los Angeles on TBS.
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Chris Jericho On Why He Doesn’t Work ‘Nostalgia Hour’ Matches In AEW
- Lance Storm Thinks Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Fell Victim to WWE’s ‘All or Nothing’ Mentality
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid