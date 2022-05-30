wrestling / News

10-Man Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

May 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

A huge tag team match has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite. It was announced at Double or Nothing that The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and reDRagon will take on The Hardys, Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy on Wednesday’s show.

The match is the first announced for Wednesday’s show, which airs from Los Angeles on TBS.

