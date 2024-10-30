wrestling / News
10-Woman Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
October 29, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced an updated card for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday night from the 2300 Arena live on The CW:
* Hardcore Match: Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice
Guest Referee: Dawn Marie
* Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland
* Jordynne Grace, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence, Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade
* Francine and Rob Van Dam in attendance
More Trending Stories
- AJ Styles Says He Made Decision Not To Go Into TNA Hall Of Fame, Not WWE
- Latest On The Rock’s Potential WWE Appearances, When Bad Blood Was Set
- Shelton Benjamin Recalls Shoot Wrestling Daniel Puder, Vince McMahon Yelling At Him Over It
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why WWE Didn’t Announce His Final Match In Advance