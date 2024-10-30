10-Woman Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced an updated card for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday night from the 2300 Arena live on The CW:

* Hardcore Match: Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice

Guest Referee: Dawn Marie

* Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

* Jordynne Grace, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence, Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

* Francine and Rob Van Dam in attendance