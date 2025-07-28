wrestling / News
1FW SummerStage Results 7.25.25: Brody King & QT Marshall Team With Austin & Billy Gunn, More
1FW held their SummerStage show on Friday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the Atlanta show below, per Fightful:
* Dark Match Battle Royal: Nasty Leroy def. Alex Kytel, Bryce Cannon, Chris Del Ray, Christian Taylor, Cody McCulley, Hayden Seal, Jamie Holmes, KayJay Impala, Lamar Diggs, and Tommy Mars
* Jay Lethal def. Adam Priest
* BTW Heavyweight Championship Match: Aaron Solo def. Carlie Bravo, Michael Allen, and Richard Clark
* Brody King, QT Marshall, Austin Gunn & Billy Gunn def. The Frat House
* Coffin Match: Sid Ellington def. Kiran Grey
* 1FW Breakout Championship Casio Gauntlet Match: Vary Morales def. Adrian Ward, JD Ink, Jimmy Wild, Mark Davidson, Parker Li, Rosario Grillo, Satnam Singh, Trevor Blackwell, and Tyler Shoop
* 1FW Women’s Championship Match: Isis Reade def. Angelica Risk, Hyena Heram and Robyn Renegade to win the vacant title.
* 1FW Championship Steel Cage Match: Brady Booker def. Elijah Drago
@SickWSomething vs Kiran Grey@1FWrestling
📸 @IntrfaceLLC pic.twitter.com/V4JGK0jA5R
— IG @intrface_ (@IntrfaceLLC) July 27, 2025
Biggest stage I've ever been on at Center Stage in Atlanta, Thank you @1FWrestling for letting me be a "Slim" part of this historic event 07/25/2025… forever grateful 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/hvEl5zFn00
— David Thomas (@Refslim) July 27, 2025
AEW star @Brodyxking made his surprise debut at #1fwsummerstage and had two words for The Frat House #SUCKIT pic.twitter.com/erySBcg0Q6
— 1FW (@1FWrestling) July 27, 2025