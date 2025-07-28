1FW SummerStage Results 7.25.25: Brody King & QT Marshall Team With Austin & Billy Gunn, More

1FW held their SummerStage show on Friday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the Atlanta show below, per Fightful:

* Dark Match Battle Royal: Nasty Leroy def. Alex Kytel, Bryce Cannon, Chris Del Ray, Christian Taylor, Cody McCulley, Hayden Seal, Jamie Holmes, KayJay Impala, Lamar Diggs, and Tommy Mars

* Jay Lethal def. Adam Priest

* BTW Heavyweight Championship Match: Aaron Solo def. Carlie Bravo, Michael Allen, and Richard Clark

* Brody King, QT Marshall, Austin Gunn & Billy Gunn def. The Frat House

* Coffin Match: Sid Ellington def. Kiran Grey

* 1FW Breakout Championship Casio Gauntlet Match: Vary Morales def. Adrian Ward, JD Ink, Jimmy Wild, Mark Davidson, Parker Li, Rosario Grillo, Satnam Singh, Trevor Blackwell, and Tyler Shoop

* 1FW Women’s Championship Match: Isis Reade def. Angelica Risk, Hyena Heram and Robyn Renegade to win the vacant title.

* 1FW Championship Steel Cage Match: Brady Booker def. Elijah Drago

Biggest stage I've ever been on at Center Stage in Atlanta, Thank you @1FWrestling for letting me be a "Slim" part of this historic event 07/25/2025… forever grateful 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/hvEl5zFn00 — David Thomas (@Refslim) July 27, 2025