2.0 Weigh In On Their AEW Debut, Future Plans & More

The former Ever-Rise made their AEW debut as 2.0 on Dynamite, and the two spoke about the appearance and more on their latest podcast. Matt Lee and Jeff Parter discussed the appearance on The Show Rules, and you can check out the video and highlights below (per Fightful):

Lee on getting new gear for the debut: “We had a feeling we would be going up to Jacksonville, so we kind of gave her the (heads up) like, ‘Hey, maybe get stuff ready for this period of time.’ It wasn’t ready. When we found out we were going for sure, not sure we would be wrestling, but you bring your gear. That’s one of the first rules you learn. She got it done. Sue. The best.”

On how the locker room atmosphere was like:

Lee: “It felt similar to NXT, the locker room part. Easy going, the boys.”

Parker: “The boys are the boys, no matter where we’re working. For the most part, whether it’s NXT, AEW, I’m sure IMPACT is the same, it’s this group of people who have gone through, in different ways, the same path that converges. It’s the same people. We saw people we still stay in touch with and people we haven’t seen in years but you were friendly with.”

Parker on their 2.0 name: “I started wrestling a few months before Matt and was teaming with Nova Cain. I started as a referee, a crooked referee, and he would take me and train me as a wrestler. We were Under Construction. As a tag team, we had a crooked ref [Matt] and we became Under Construction 2.0. The heel turn happens, so Under Construction is done. We’re just 2.0.”

On their experience in AEW so far:

Lee: “In two days, we did more than we did in two years. It takes balls to do that. Two new guys in the company, to put that trust in them on national television against three of your top guys. It takes balls.”

Parker: “Our run in NXT was what it was and we made the best of it, we had some good stuff, but it’s not being thrown into a match with the top three (faces).”

Lee on their future in AEW: “We want to be on Dynamite every week and be a focal point of the company. We want to contribute in every way. On social media, on Dark, host shows, pushing Daniel Garcia along. They really gave us a lot of opportunities in two days.”