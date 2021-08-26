wrestling / News

2.0 Were Reportedly Planned For AEW Dynamite Last Night Until Changes Were Forced

August 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW 2.0 2point0

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that 2.0 were originally supposed to be involved with last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a “key spot”, but real life circumstances forced a change. Both Jeff Parker and Matt Lee missed the show as Lee’s wife gave birth to their child. This resulted in changes being made very late in the creative process.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

2.0, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading