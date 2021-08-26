wrestling / News
2.0 Were Reportedly Planned For AEW Dynamite Last Night Until Changes Were Forced
August 26, 2021
In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that 2.0 were originally supposed to be involved with last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a “key spot”, but real life circumstances forced a change. Both Jeff Parker and Matt Lee missed the show as Lee’s wife gave birth to their child. This resulted in changes being made very late in the creative process.
