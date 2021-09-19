2point0 Set for EC3’s Free The Narrative II Event

– During today’s edition of 2point0’s web show, TheShowRULES, EC3 appeared and offered 2point0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) to appear on his upcoming Free The Narrative II event next month.

After they played EC3’s video, Matt and Jeff confirmed they will be appearing at the event. EC3’s Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All is set for October 1. It will be available at freethenarrative.com.

2point0, formerly known as WWE’s Ever-Rise, were released by WWE in June. However, they quickly bounced back and were signed by AEW in August.