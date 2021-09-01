Adam Scherr Announces First Post-WWE Match Against EC3

Adam Scherr, the former Braun Strowman, has announced that he will be competing under his real name against EC3 at Free the Narrative II on October 1. Here’s a press release:

From the propaganda desk of the essential character (ec3)

Are you born a monster? Or is it something you become?

After his shocking dismissal from the corporate wrestling realm, join Adam Scherr on a journey of self-discovery in his return to the ring when Scherr battles ec3 in “Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All.”

Available 10/01/21

vimeo.com/ondemand/freethenarrative2/

(PRE ORDER NOW)

Is Scherr’s fight against ec3 and his #ControlYourNarrative mantra?

To take back #Control.

Fight for your #Freedom.

And find your #Purpose.

Or is Scherr’s fight against himself?

What will happen when this “monster” knocks on this “man’s” door?

Adam Scherr’s fight truly begins on 10/01/21.

“Free The Narrative II” will feature many more “names” and is the sequel to “Free The Narrative” ft. Matt Cardona vs ec3.

FTN is available on FITE TV and the link below for the reduced price of $4.99

vimeo.com/ondemand/freethenarrative

Free The Narrative is a series that tells original and personal stories with some of professional wrestling’s biggest names, and those yet known.

“Free The Narrative” is completely independent of any wrestling promotion. Set to an original score, FTN blends professional wrestling, cinema, and harsh reality in what will become the true definition of “creative freedom” for an industry that desperately needs it, and any performer that truly seeks it.

To #ControlYourNarrative is to “Tell Your Story.”

In “Free The Narrative” those stories are told.

For more intel and to sign up for FTN’s email list visit

freethenarrative.com

For more from ec3:

freeec3.com

@therealec3

For more from Adam Scherr

@adamscherr99