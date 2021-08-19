Tony Khan Announces AEW Signing of 2point0

– As previously reported, Chris Jericho stated this week on Talk Is Jericho that AEW had signed the tag team formerly known as Ever-Rise in WWE, Matt Lee and Jeff Parker. AEW President Tony Khan made it official today via Twitter, and the team has been slightly tweaked with name 2point0.

Tony Khan tweeted, “After they arrived in #AEW and called out the toughest competition from day one and then survived a brutal Texas Tornado match last night on #AEWDynamite, there is no doubt: Matt Lee and Jeff Parker, #2point0 are #AllElite! #2forTheShow” You can view the announcement below.