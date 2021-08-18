Chris Jericho Says 2.0 Have Signed With AEW

During the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho noted in his introduction of 2.0 that the team have signed with AEW. He said that the interview took place before they signed and made their AEW debut, which happened two weeks ago. He noted that he originally did the interview as a favor to Kevin Owens.

AEW has yet to publicly confirm that the pair, who used to be Ever-Rise in WWE, have actually joined the roster and become ‘All Elite’, as they usually do when someone signs a written deal.