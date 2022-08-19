2Point0 Sign Contract Extensions With AEW

Fightful Select reports that 2point0, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, have signed contract extensions with AEW after originally signing last year. In fact, the extensions come a year to the day after they were announced as signing. They joined the company on August 4, 2021 but they were announced to have signed on August 19.

Menard has been doing commentary while dealing with an injury and Parker is still making regular appearances. The two have been praised by fans and other wrestlers for their work in the company. Sources say have been “good to work with” in the past year.