411’s AEW All In: Texas Reader Roundtable Preview

Well, Howdy there, SICKOS! July 12th will be a landmark date for our very own AEW, as All-In Texas is set to take place. The crown jewel of a week of All Elite Wrestling taking over the Lonestar State, live episodes of Dynamite and Collision on back-to-back nights, Star Cast, and the long preempted ROH SuperCard of Honor will be the place setter for the crown jewel known as All-In. And, not for nothing and not to sell anything else that comes in the week before it short, but All-In is seen as the pinnacle of AEW shows for a good reason and, as such, we should expect only the best of the best when it comes to the event. And I am happy to report that the show does look splendid indeed!

In what one supposes will be the main event of the show, Hangman Page will attempt to free the AEW World Heavyweight Title from captivity, and defeat Jon Moxley to become a 2-time champion. Obviously, this will be far from the only title match to take place on the show, and one that has equally as high stakes is the AEW Women’s Title, as the Female Belt Collector, Mercedes Mone, will look to add a seventh title to her name when she faces current champion TIMELESS Toni Storm. Of course, who can forget about the Unification match between Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and International Champion Kenny Omega, not only revisiting their long and storied New-Japan Rivalry, but soon to become a proud holder of a brand new title belt.

Both levels of the tag team titles will be defended as well, as the Hurt Syndicate will face off against both The Patriarchy and Jet Speed, while the Trios’ Champions The Opps will defend against the team that they took the titles from, The Death Riders, only this time, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli will have a third member yet to be named on their team. There will also be not ONE, but TWO Casino Gauntlet matches for both the men and women to establish the presumptive next challenger for their respective title belts. We know that, for the men, MJF and Mark Briscoe will start the match, while for the women, Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne will start their match off.

The TNT Title will be on the line, as Adam Cole (BAYBAY) will defend against the Protostar Kyle Fletcher, and the Founding Fathers of AEW, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, will face the dream team of Swerve Strickland and Will Opsreay, and if Will and Swerve win, the Bucks lose their EVP Titles, but if the Bucks win, neither Strickland nor Ospreay can challenge for the AEW World Title for an entire year.

So, remember how, on the Double or Nothing preview, we turned it into a roundtable to bring back that nostalgia for the good old days? Well, not only are we doing that again this time, but we are going, no pun intended, All-In on this one! Yes, last time out, there were six guest analysts (excluding myself), and this time, we have raised that number to NINE (again, not including myself). So, without further ado, let me introduce you to my esteemed panel of fine scholarly gentleman!

Back for a second trip around the sun:

* DiabloPepe, who continues to be everyone’s best friend and is as likable as a frozen pop on a hot and humid day.

* I8mypants, who extorted his way into this one the first time with a gift from the 411 lobby, and this time will owe ME his monocles

* Jonothan Hunter, who writes as a wrestling Role-player would, and is the common denominator for all things AEW.

* Matt Grappling, who is still grappling with the thought of wrestling, for if not, his name is simply not MATT.

* xTomx, the master of all things that start with an x and end with an x.

* And ME, because without ME there is no THIS!

And joining us for their first seat at the roundtable:

* Hitman, who I am fairly sure/hopeful isn’t an actual assassin, otherwise I am in serious trouble when he finds out I’m estranged from the Italian Mafia.

* Samoa Bose, whose name is clearly original and has nothing to do with either the island of Samoa or the audio equipment of same name.

* Chilly, The Hero of Albion who, in time I am sure, will disclose what his true superpowers are to the world in glorious fashion.

* Klep Trap, who will more than likely set no traps and instead will enthrall us with the Klep of knowledge not seen since this side of Dean Douglas.

* Citizen Kano, who hails from the land down under and, despite some stiff competition, is our favorite Aussie NOT named Toni Storm!

All right, let’s dispense with the Bullocks and let’s get to it!

Zero Hour Match

FTR vs. The Outrunners

Image Credit: AEW

Ryan : You know, I should rant and rave about the fact that FTR is on the Zero Hour and not on the main card, let alone competing for the Tag Team Titles. But at the end of the day, at least FTR made it onto Zero Hour, so that’s something. The fact that they are facing the Outrunners, who they just had a kick ass match with the week before on Collision, is a bonus. Does this become the rebound win for Turbo and Truth? I’m not willing to bet on that, I’ll stay with 7-Star FTR. Hopefully someday, this whole tag team title thing figures itself out.

WINNERS: FTR

I8MyPants : first off, if you haven’t already done so, check out their match from Collision 2 weeks ago. it’s great. secondly, FTR on the Zero Hour feels wrong, but maybe this marks the return of Adam Copeland? lord know the Outrunners could use an edge in this match.

but yeah… FTR are hard to bet against and AEW doesn’t really rely overall 50/50 booking thing, but with the looming threat of Cope (LOL), this could alter things and bridge the gap between both teams’ skill levels. bad puns aside, i want to say FTR wins it since i am holding out hope that the match has an added stipulation where the winners join The Patriarchy and Jet Speed as opponents for The Hurt Syndicate on the main card. (where we get a Fatal Four way with it possibly being a single elimination match or ladder match) FTR’s new issues with Christian & Sons just makes all the sense in the world for them to be added into the tag team championship match after Cage weaseled his way into it in the first place. then again, i was so sure Willy Bruv would be challenging Mox, and that Swerve & Hangman would reluctantly team up to decimate the Bucks, so what do I know?

Winners: FTR

Jonothan Hunter : On the backburner for a while, FTR and the Outrunners finally tied up last Saturday on Collision in what you can absolutely call an instant classic. Dax and Cash are the best tag team in the world, and exceptional heels. They led TRUTH MAGNUM and TURBO FLOYD to the best match the Youngest Men Alive have ever had.

It’s a little surprising that FTR didn’t make the main card for ALL-IN. I think a straight tag match on the zero hour is better than being part of a tag title schmooze — that FTR are unlikely to win. They will become AEW tag team champions again, but not quite yet. The Outrunners are regaining their steam and adding enough to their fun gimmick to be taken seriously.

That said I think FTR win this bout. They beat Outrunners largely “clean” on Collision (BIG STOKE holding an Outrunner down notwithstanding). FTR win here, again, in a more blatantly underhanded fashion. Truth and Turbo will come close, get screwed, and on PPV, get their huge win.

WINNERS: Uncle Daxy and I Dunno, Some Joke About Road Rage

xTomx : Well, FTR being relegated to the preshow is sad, and their inevitable loss to The Outrunners (despite being 20x the team as “The Youngest Men Alive”) will be even more sad. That said, FTR has been treading water with their current heel run, but it has allowed them to take a bit of time, go after some different opponents, spend more time on the mic, and be all “heelish” to the crowd. It’s good fun at the moment. FTR are so over as a team, they are entitled to do whatever they want. The Outrunners BADLY need a career (to this point) defining win. This will be it. Dax’s expression when they lose will be worth the price of admission!

WINNERS: The Outrunners stun FTR for the win.

Zero Hour Match

Big Boom AJ, Hologram, BIG TOM, and Kyle O’Reilly vs.

Rocky Romero, Trent Baretta, Lance Archer, and Hechichero

Image Credit: AEW

Ryan : Oh, hey, look, Big Boom AJ hasn’t lost yet in AEW! Hey, look, they doubled down on that by having one of his partners being the undefeated Hologram! There is no way they lose!

I mean, if there is a Brightside to this one, KOR at least has a serious chance of being a winner on Saturday. Can’t say the same for the rest of Paragon.

WINNERS: Big Boom AJ, Hologram, BIG TOM, and Kyle O’Reilly

I8MyPants : this is simply there to get the crowd warmed up for the event and honor Costco guy’s AEW contract, so I’m not too bothered by this. i don’t get their appeal, but I’m also over 40 and not on Tik Tok, so I’m not their audience. luckily, Big Boom AJ is competent in the ring, and he’s joined by talented men like Hologram, Ishii, and O’Reilly, so this won’t be a trainwreck. he’ll do some moves, shout BOOM, crowd will cheer, and life goes on. Josh Alexander and Archer could use a W imo, but Ishii, Hologram, and Kyle are awesome in their own way. while I feel the Callis B-team should get some love, i also know this is more about giving the fans something to cheer for on the pre-show since another heel team won’t be giving them that. (more on that later…)

Winners: Costco man, the luchador from the ghetto, and the new Conglomeration

Jonathan Hunter : WE CONGLOMERATE Y’ALL!

Zero (heh) issues with Big Boom AJ being part of the event. The TikTok/Instagram stuff isn’t for me, but the Costco Guys are harmless fun, not pieces of shit like other social media “personalities” involved in wrestling, and its pre-show entertainment. Big Boom isn’t taking a PPV spot from a regular roster member.

Cough.

Look, this match should be entertaining shit as the stadium fills up. I’m here for all HECHICERO/O’Reilly tekkers, Hologram doing fun shit, Ishii clubbing fools, etc. The babyfaces get the win to amp the crowd up, Romero probably eats the fall, and FUCK DON CALLIS!

WINNERS: Cookie Monster, No-Neck Strong, Lawnmower Man, and Pasty Canadian Kick-Guy

xTomx : Horrid Costco Guy is foisted upon the very talented Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii. For me, this match is a reason to go pick up a pizza (or, being in Poland, pick up some pierogi). It will be sloppy, it will be annoying, it will be comedy-Esque. I want to see Hologram (one of the most ridiculous “characters” in wrestling) look at AJ and the chubby little kid doing their stuff and just give a “WTF?” look to the camera! That would be priceless! It will be fun, if you like this sort of thing. As the crowd is filtering in, they will lap it up for the entertainment it is. As much as I cannot stand the Costco guys, this is harmless entertainment, and we can all use that these days!

WINNERS: Costco and Co go over

Women’s Casino Gauntlet for AEW Women’s World Title Shot

Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne vs. More TBA

Image Credit: AEW

Ryan : The “fun” thing about the Casino Gauntlet match is that it can end at any time, no matter how many people have entered it. That is what confounds me about people who don’t understand why drawing #1 (or #2 for that matter) is so important. And drawing #1 in this match is Kris Statlander, and drawing #2 is Megasus and living Amazon Warrior, Megan Bayne, the question remains, will it matter in the end?

When it comes to who “deserves” to win this match, we must consider how the Women’s Title match plays out, coming later in the show. If Mone does, in fact, add yet another title to her collection, then I would assume we’re getting a babyface winner here. If Storm does retain the title, then we might be getting a heel winning here. For my money, no matter the result of THAT match, I feel like there is a relative hometown girl who could get the win and move on to the title picture in AEW.

WINNER: Athena

I8MyPants : much like their male counterparts, this will be a fight with it being hard to predict a winner. Statlander is in, and I can see Willow, Thekla, Aminata, Thunder Rosa, Athena, the Megasus, and more joining the fray. I am guessing Alex Windsor will make her AEW PPV debut here as well with there being a possibility that Ruby Soho and Jamie Hayter make their returns.

WINNER: heart says Kris Statlander, but mind says Athena

Klep Trap : Let’s skip to the end. Also, I wish to elevate someone new this time and give them the year to prove that they belong.

1. Kris Statlander

2. Megan Bayne

3. Harley Cameron

4. Willow Nightingale

5. Marina Shafir

6. Kamille

7. Thekla

8. Riho

9. Trish Adora

10. Emi Sakura

11. Mei Suruga

12. Allie Katch (yes, she’s not signed but she’s Texan)

13. Athena

14. Billie Starks

15. Serena Deeb

16. Queen Aminata

Amongst all the hubbub and fighting going on everyone will be fighting outside leading to Trish Adora hitting Allie Katch with the Lariat Tubman to win.

WINNER: Trish Adora. (Honestly because I love the name of her finisher plus give her a few months to see if she can hang. If she can’t then she can lose the championship.)

Chilly : Eh, this one’s a bit of a toss-up. There’s a lot of women stuck doing little of anything in the division that could benefit from winning this match. I’m going to go with Willow Nightingale, not because I think she’s going to win, but because I believe she’s the one that should win the most.

Maybe dumb to ask, but will Marina Shafir be in this? You’d think with how they’ve been on and off feuding for months that her and Willow would have a match at All In, but since it’s not happening their interactions would be at least a meager consolation price.

WINNER: Willow Nightingale

Hitman : First ever for the women in AEW, and I am in favor of this as it gets more women onto the PPV. I am looking forward to this more than the men’s match. I am going with Athena as this would be the perfect way to keep her on AEW programing.

WINNER: Athena

Citizen Kano : Like the men’s match, there’s a lot of ways this could go. I’m sure there’ll be at least a few surprises in this match from Stardom or CMLL. They’ll want a UK wrestler like Hayter or new signing Alex Windsor, or rumoured recruit Isla Dawn, to get a big match when they travel to the UK next month. Statlander has been teasing joining the Death Riders and this could be the moment she turns to the dark side and wins with help from Shafir. Bayne is always a threat and seems to be a popular prediction with many of the IWC. But my gut instinct is that they’ll give a big victory to Texas native Athena, but she won’t challenge for the world title – She’ll trade it in for a shot at the TBS title and redeeming her Owen tournament loss against Mercedes Mone (or maybe Mone will be Women’s champion, but I don’t see that happening)

WINNER – Athena

Samoa Bose : The AEW woman’s division is absolutely stacked right now. It really boggles my mind when I think about how thin it was during the early days, even though the matches were still fun and the talent did their best. Anyone they put in this match would be a legitimate title contender and I could go on and on about every one of them in detail and why they should at least get a transitional feud with the champion. Instead, I’m going to completely contradict myself and pick the winner based entirely on who I think can win when they challenge for the belt. I’m also expecting a surprise or two here, including at least one newly signed talent.

WINNER: Athena

Matt Grappling : This match, like the men’s gauntlet, has a clear favourite (although not by as wide a margin). I think Megan Bayne will look very destructive but won’t win. At the time of writing, not a lot of names have been confirmed for this one, but with fingers crossed and an eye on further up the card I’m going to take my biggest punt on this match. My pick is someone the live crowd will be happy to see win, even without a specific story in place to add seasoning to the victory.

WINNER: WILLOW NIGHTINGALE

Jonothan Hunter : Not going to lie, the card up to this point is “fine”, but THIS is where I am super invested. The AEW women’s division keeps getting stronger. They don’t always get the right amount of TV time. I would prrrrrobably prefer an actual women’s tag or singles match over the Men’s Trios title match, but here we are.

This will be a showcase of a dozen or more women who have been killing it as of late. A great opportunity to display the division. A lot of fun interactions. I hope to see Thekla and Aminata again stiff the shit out of each other; Megan Bayne destroy; Willow and Stat go at it. I would expect Athena and/or Thunder Rosa to appear, despite going at it the night before at Supercard of Honor. MISSUS BRUV Alex Windsor debuts here! Hopefully, Britt Baker does NOT make a return. I would really like to see Nyla Rose; she’s been MIA for a long time now. Harley Cameron return?

Megan Bayne would seem like the odds on favourite. However, with Forbidden Door London happening just a month from now, I’m going with a dark horse.

WINNER: MISSUS BRUV (Alex Windsor)

xTomx : (My guess: Willow, Thekla, Julia Hart, and a returning Jamie Hayter or Athena)

I wish I knew everyone who was in the match. I suspect Willow will be another entrant as she has a bit of beef with Bayne and the bizarre history with Kris Statlander. I think either Statlander protects her at some point in the match or makes another (destined to fail) heel run by something stupid happening. Hayter will be all out for revenge on Thekla, if they are in the match. That rules them out as winners.

If Athena is in the match, and she wins, I think that will determine what happens in Women’s Championship Match. If she is not in the match, it is any woman’s match to win or lose. Every woman in the match has something prove. I would like to Julia Hart get back into the win column and title picture, but she was the loser in the super-duper 8 woman match on Dynamite. Of course, I want Kris Statlander to go bell to bell for the win, but I don’t think that happens.

I cannot say more without knowing who is in the match. However, based merely on speculation:

WINNER: Athena takes the victory

Men’s Casino Gauntlet for AEW World Title Shot

Mark Briscoe vs. MJF vs. Bandido vs. Brody King vs. Místico vs. Ricochet

Image Credit: AEW

Ryan : The “fun” thing about the Casino Gauntlet match is that it can end at any time, no matter how many people have entered it. That is what confounds me about people who don’t understand why drawing #1 (or #2 for that matter) is so important.

(Don’t worry, folks, you’re not seeing double, I just CTRL-C + CTRL-V my previous paragraph, since I couldn’t produce anything truly creative to start this off with).

In the case of the men’s Casino Gauntlet Match, we know that MJF and Mark Briscoe are going to lead us off, and Mistico will be involved in it as well. The question is, what else can we expect to unfold in this match given the time that it should be received?

Hey, remember the rumors that Tony Khan DEFINTELY wanted some guy to win the World Title at some point? Pepperidge Farms remembers!

WINNER: Darby Allin

DiabloPepe : Pepe could see MJF winning because getting his Triple B back has been his main goal even after joining The Hurt Syndicate, BUT Pepe could also see Darby Allin returning and winning too.

WINNER: MJF

I8MyPants : Well, we know Briscoe and MJF along with his tiny kosher pickle will be in this one, but it’s hard to predict who will win this given we will be getting many others filling up the ring. while smart money says Maxwell uses his Hurt Syndicate connections to be victorious, I can also see Mark costing the scumbag a win, leading to MJF VS Mark Briscoe at All Out and this being the catalyst for Max turning on the Syndicate.

WINNER: if not MJF, then who? A returning Cope (LOL) or Darby Allin?

Klep Trap : Mark Briscoe’s music hits. Mark runs out grabs MJF and throws him into the ring, we are starting this one right now baby. (Remember ECW Booking)

1. Mark Briscoe

2. MJF.

Mark beats MJF up from pillar to pillar, MJF takes a powder walks up the ramp when number 3 hits.

1. Mark Briscoe

2. MJF

3. Mistico

MJF’s got nowhere to run now Mistico beats MJF up, throws him in the ring before Mistico and Mark team up on MJF. Number 4 hits.

1. Mark Briscoe

2. MJF

3. Mistico

4. Max Caster.

Max Caster does his deal towards the ring, instantly gets Hillbilly Kung Foo’d (is that the correct terminology) by Mark Briscoe. Mark goes to pin Max when Mistico breaks up the pin, hits Max with his finisher but MJF breaks up that pin goes to pin Max but Mark breaks that up. Number 5 hits.

1. Mark Briscoe

2. MJF

3. Mistico

4. Max Caster

5. Manthony… sorry Anthony Bowens

Anthony Bowers beats down Max Caster. Same things happen from Numbers 6 to 10. Spoiler, the winner enters at Number 11.

1. Mark Briscoe

2. MJF

3. Mistico

4. Max Caster

5. Anthony Bowens

6. The Beast Mortos

7. MXM Model’s Mace

8. Dustin Rhodes

9. Sammy Guevara

10. Chavo Guerrero (because it’s in Texas and he’s Texan.)

11. Darby Allin

We’re All In for Allin baby, how this ends is that Darby shows up like a house of fire but in the mayhem and bedlam we inadvertently end with Darby Allin coffin dropping Max Caster, but Max’s head is on the chest of let’s say Sammy Guevara. The ref counts 1-2- Dustin breaks up the coffin drop but the ref counts three. Nobody saw where Max landed. This teaches the audience again that at any point even by fluke anyone can win it.

Will Max Caster at any point challenge for a title shot? No, someone will trick him into putting both open challenge and his contract up at the same time. Unless you want to throw away the contract on an episode of Collision or something.

WINNER: Max Caster

Chilly : Well, for this one it’s a bit hard to tell who’s going to win because of all the surprises and the variables that a match of this type can have and- Just kidding. It’s MJF. It’s so clearly going to be MJF. They’ve been teasing a third match between Hangman and MJF right before Friedman joined the Hurt Syndicate, and Hangman is going to become champion in the same night. The circumstances are too perfect, MJF might even cash in right after Hangman wins, just because ruining his moment would be so in character for him.

WINNER: MJF

Hitman : I have always enjoyed these matches. Hopefully, we get a surprise return or the debut of someone new to the company. I cannot see it topping last year’s match, but this should still be a lot of fun.

WINNER: Mark Briscoe (Does anyone deserve it more?)

Citizen Kano : There’s a lot of ways this could go. Maybe Ricochet’s new partners will help him get the win. Someone from NJPW or CMLL gets the win to set up a title match for Forbidden Door. There’s a big return, like Darby Allin, Switchblade, Cope or (hopefully not) Jericho. But I think I’ll go with one of the two guys who are entering first, they’ll want a top level heel for Hangman’s first feud, and MJF seems like the man for the job. Even though he lost clean to Hangman at Revolution, it didn’t feel like the feud was over, and he’s a bigger threat now with The Hurt Syndicate by his side

WINNER – MJF

Samoa Bose : You never know what’s going to happen in these matches, but it’s bound to be wacky and fun. I was ready until the last minute to say MJF takes this to promote his upcoming movie and run back his recent issues with Hangman. And to be honest it still might turn out that way, but I’m going with the man who has a bone to pick with MJF instead. Mistico has real star power, and I hope he’s heavily featured as long as he’s available.

WINNER – Mistico

Matt Grappling : Despite all the participants in this match, only one story has been told in the lead-up, and that’s MJF and Mark Briscoe. Sure, their issue could be furthered by each costing the other the victory, but I suspect their mini feud is to add drama to this match specifically, rather than having it as a chapter in a bigger book. And with MJF making all that noise about chasing the Triple B, and seeds sown between him and my pick in the main event, I think there’s a clear favourite.

WINNER: MJF

Jonothan Hunter : I’ve really come to enjoy the Casino Gauntlet match. Unlike last year, I don’t think there will be a monumental surprise/new star moment like Ricochet’s AEW debut. MJF seems like an obvious winner; Mistico and Mark Briscoe are going to spoil that for him. Looking at the roster, guys who are likely for the match: Roddy, O’Reilly, Brody King, Takeshita, Bandido, Anthony Bowens, AR Fox, Big Bill, Danny Garcia, Dustin Rhodes (for the Texas pop), Beast Mortos, Josh Alexander…

*Super dreaming but knowing MONTY BROWN is doing Star cast the day before, I’d love to see him enter and hit a bunch of fools with the POUNNNNNNNNCE…period. Hell, maybe “Cowboy” James Storm (it would be funny if Jeff Jarrett enters, and we get a mini-TNA reunion).

*FTR entered the match. Together, who says it’s one at a time, it’s a CASINO gauntlet baby! They beat the shit out of dudes until…

You think you know him.

*Returning Wardlow?

*If Darby Allin’s music hits, I am reaching for the remote. If he WINS, I may just have to turn the damn show off.

The winner is the man who made a big debut in the same match last year. It’s time for TREVOR to win a big match and get a world title shot.

WINNER: AEW’s only Irish wrestler (Ric ‘O’Shea)

xTomx : Well, this has awesomeness written all over it! You have six guys who can really go and the clash of styles (not a “styles clash”) should be terrific. I want to see a few extended moments of Ricochet v. Bandido and Ricochet v. Mistico. MJF will be (even more than Ricochet) the chickenshit heel and will duck out whenever possible, until either Briscoe or Brody (likely both) drag with sorry butt back into the ring for a well-deserved beat down. That said, I think the winner of this match is the guy who needs it the most. MJF has been less than compelling with the Hurt Syndicate, and he must win this match to move up the ladder a bit.

WINNER: MJF takes the win with Briscoe or Brody taking an underserved pinfall.

AEW World Trios Championship Match

The Opps vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Gabe Kidd

Image Credit: AEW

Ryan : Color me less than inspired by the match itself, but more so intrigued by the mystery person that will be teaming up with Yuta and his handler, Castagnoli. Could it be the return of PAC, back from the ankle injury that he suffered some time ago? Or could it be the return of Gabe Kidd who, remember, had a business connection with the Death Riders? Or could it be someone who might be mad that HIS Trios’ Title was taken from him and given to Powerhouse Hobbs?

Either way, considering that the Opps just won the titles from the Death Riders not that long ago, I don’t see them dropping the titles right back to the team that they defeated. And if that is the case, then it’s truly a damning indictment of the state of the Trios’ Division in AEW.

WINNERS: The Opps (Still Champions)

Klep Trap : Yeah, I’m predicting that The BCC are temporally replacing one Bastard Englishman with another. (Or Bad Englishman if you don’t like swear words in your predictions.)

I’m not going to go blow by blow all you need to know is that this match goes about 26 minutes until the end when The Young Bucks show up to help the BCC but accidentally super kicks Gabe Kidd into a Coquina Clutch for the redemption of the belt.

WINNERS: The Opps (Katsuyori Shibata, Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs.)

Chilly : I was surprised it took this long to properly announce this match, given how clear it was from the beginning how interconnected these two groups were on a weekly basis. Not really a criticism, just more an observation that almost led me to believe at the last minute that an unrelated third trio would have stepped in over the Death Raiders. I’d say the Opps winning makes the most sense given that Moxley will also lose, it would be weird to have a snake with his head cut off while the rest of the body keeps slithering. It is interesting that they brought back Gabe Kidd, even if some explanation for why he joined would be nice.

WINNERS: The Opps

Hitman : Don’t know if Moxley is pulling double duty, as the third person hasn’t been announced yet. I am hopeful it is the return of PAC. I wish AEW would do more with the Trios’ Titles as I liked the idea of having Trios’ Titles, but it has been a letdown so far. Aside from that, this could be a good match with all six men involved. I don’t see the Opps losing here, as a title change doesn’t make any sense.

WINNERS: The Opps

Citizen Kano : Even though these titles don’t get defended often, there’s no good reason to put a belt on Gabe Kidd when he’ll be back in Japan for the G1 very soon. And I’m hopeful that a loss here could lead to a War Dogs vs Death Riders feud going into Forbidden Door (and Pac will also be back by then).

WINNERS: The Opps

Jonothan Hunter : Claudio and Wheeler haven’t mentioned the trios’ titles once since losing them IN APRIL, but sure, now they really care!

Death Riders and the Opps have been in each other’s business for most of 2025, so it’s a logical match to make. All these guys deserve to be on ALL-IN, and this makes more sense than slotting the lot into the Casino Gauntlet. To me, it still feels weirdly unexciting. Eh. It’s Samoa Joe, so it will be good. Hopefully, they will keep the match under 15 minutes and get out.

Kidd being in the G1 means nothing to the result of this match, the trios titles are never fucking defended (FUN FACT: This is the Opps *first* defense).

I’m calling a Death Riders win because it puts added pressure and drama on the main event. The big bad guy stable regains their lost gold, SURELY their leader is going to do the same… right? Adds some intrigue and tension to the Death Riders if Mox walks out without gold while his cronies didn’t.

Wrinkle: The Opps aren’t just defeated. They lose when a returning HOOK costs them the match.

WINNERS(and new World Trios Champions): HEY, Cousin It, fat British “madman” JUST ASK HIM

I8MyPants : The Opps have been a thorn in the Death Rider’s side for a while now, so this comes as no surprise. what was surprising is it being added last minute. i think the match will be good, Wheeler will be a little shit, and Claudio (along with Hobbs and the Samoan) will continue being beasts, but the result isn’t so cut and dry. smart money says Joe rules and shouldn’t lose, but what becomes of the Death Riders after All In? do they crumble and implode, disband, and go their separate ways? or do they remain together as Dictator Jon’s men pick up the slack after their leader is dethroned? kind of on the fence with this. either way, the Opps haven’t really done much with the titles, so they can continue to kick butt without the gold.

Winners: The (former?) Death Riders and sir butthole Gabe (replacement for the pants less wonder PAC, no doubt)

Matt Grappling : Gabe Kidd is a welcome addition to this match, while I do miss PAC, but I don’t think he’ll sway the outcome. I will enjoy watching Joe and Hobbs pinball Yuta around the ring, Claudio and Kidd will run most of the heat section, but the Opps will retain.

WINNERS: THE OPPS

xTomx : This is intriguing. The Death Riders never really defended the Trios until goaded into by Samoa Joe and Co. Then “The Opps” (a really dumb name, by the way) beat them for the title. Unfortunately, The Opps have been too wrapped up in every other story line to bother defending the belts themselves. So, enter an altered version of the Death Riders, with Gabe Kidd inserted into the PAC role (recently played in the loss by one Jon Moxley). Well, as long as Wheller Yuta gets smacked about a lot and Samoa Joe gets to do his stuff (please have Gabe Kidd come off the top rope, and Joe just walks away with a smirk, one of my favorite ‘non’-moves in wrestling), I am happy. Since Kidd is not signed with AEW at this point, having the Death Riders win would make little sense.

WIINERS: The Opps win, but something fishy (Hook run in?) happens [that’s a pun, you know]

AEW TNT Championship Match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher

Image Credit: AEW

: I don’t think I am breaking any news here when I lament my frustration with the fact that the TNT Title feels like a major afterthought within AEW. At one point, the TNT title belt held as much prestige as the World Title itself, but with the high stakes involving the International and Continental Titles on this show, the TNT Title is slowly losing its luster.

And to be clear, I am not putting the fault of this at the feet of the champion, although the overall lack of title activity doesn’t show well on him in the least. I feel like the title could use an infusion of new blood, and what better way to do that than to put it on the Protostar? In the past, Cole has gotten the better of Fletcher, but this time and on this stage, it becomes Fletcher’s to lose.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher (New Champion)

DiabloPepe : Pepe is not very hyped for this match at all. Adam Cole’s title reign has been below average, and he needs to drop the title. On the other hand, Kyle Fletcher is on a hot run that has cooled off just a tiny bit, but Kyle is still hotter than Cole now. Pepe picks Fletcher to win.

WINNER: As Mr. JH said “Koil Fletcher”

I8MyPants : it’s been a bumpy road for our champ ever since returning from injury and it’s about to get bumpier! Ever since aligning with Don Callis and making Will Ospreay his sworn enemy, CS22’s favorite wrestler has been on a mission to make a name for himself and has no qualms with it being at ADAAAM’s expense. Fletcher was a force in the Continental Classic, but hungers for gold. Mr. Cole just so happens to be in his way, sorry, BAYBAY.

WINNER: and NEW TNT Champion, The protostar, Kyle Fletcher

Klep Trap : Numbers interference makes difference. I don’t care.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher (NEW CHAMPION)

Chilly : You know, I was quite on board with Adam Cole being TNT champion for a while. He may have been over pushed in pretty much every promotion he’s ever worked for, so it was refreshing to see him busy in the mid-card, since it’s a much more appropriate spot for him, shame that this title reign pretty much amounted to nothing but being a benchwarmer for Kyle, who should win this title match.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher

Hitman : Should be a good match. Kyle Fletcher has been one of AEW’s hidden gems since his heel turn. His work has been great, and he has been a perfect fit in the Don Callis Family. Adam Cole, as much as I like him, has been a dud as the TNT Champion. The time is right for a title change to happen here.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher

Citizen Kano : Kyle is someone that AEW clearly see as a future superstar, and Cole’s reign has been okay at best. I expect he’ll bring his working boots for this match though; it could surpass a lot of expectations. After the unification match later in the card the TNT title gets upgraded to the third most important males singles title and Fletcher is someone who can help to elevate it by putting on bangers every week.

WINNER – Kyle Fletcher

Samoa Bose : The Paragon vs Callis Family has been a focal point of Collision for months and it was only a matter of time before they booked this match. I think Cole has done a nice job with the title and I’ve also enjoyed his commentary during his title run. Fletcher is still knocking it out of the park on a regular basis and TK seems to really like him and see his potential as a major player. It’s time to put a singles title on Kyle.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher (sorry CS 22)

Matt Grappling : I enjoy Adam Cole’s work, but I think his TNT reign has served its purpose. He has the singles belt on his record to help justify his swagger, but he’s not boosting the belt’s value right now, and it’s not boosting his. Fletcher, however? I think a championship would be an ideal step for his rise to continue. He has presence and is quite good at the professional wrestling – I think he and the TNT strap would do each other a lot of good, plus a win over Cole is worth something. And new.

WINNER: KYLE FLETCHER

Jonothan Hunter : I’d be happy with Fletcher legitimately squashing Cole like a bug to win his first AEW gold.

I genuinely don’t know if Cole can regain what he once had. He came back from the concussion to great success; the ankle injury cost him every ounce of aura or presence. His TNT title reign has been pitiful. He’s wrestled more trios matches than he has title defenses (THREE). Sorry, Bay-Bay — you’re not match for the Protostar. It’s Kyle time. Hopefully, the booking of the TNT title will be better for him.

WINNER (and new TNT Champion): KOIL FLETCHA

xTomx : Adam Cole (Bay-Bay) said in an interview this week that he was “proud” of his TNT run. He should not be. He has done nothing with the belt, only defending it three times, as I recall. I have not at all been impressed by Adam Cole since his return from injury. It appears he has gotten smaller (if that is possible). He has been primarily in multi-partner matches. Even on the mic he has been less than stellar. Kyle Fletcher, on the other hand, is one of the fastest rising stars in AEW. He has been on a tremendous heel run under the tutelage of Don Callis. There is almost no way Fletcher does not take this.

WINNER: Fletcher with a somewhat decisive victory.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The Hurt Syndicate vs. JetSpeed vs. Christian Cage & Nick Wayne

Image Credit: AEW

Ryan : You know, I am glad that the Patriarchy are getting their title shot here, and hell, I’m happy for a team as exciting as Jet Speed to be getting a shot here as well. But doesn’t it strike anyone as odd that we have two teams with a very minimal number of victories under their belts as a respective team when there is a glaring omission here? I mean, a team that has sixty-five wins in AEW and just showed us this past Saturday on Collision why they are still Top Guys?

I’m not sure when they decided to add Cage and Wayne to the match, as it seemed to drop in from out of nowhere, but it won’t matter that much. When you have a tag team as lethal and as dangerous as the Hurt Syndicate, you could put every other conceivable tag team in AEW in this match, and it wouldn’t matter. Anyone other than Lashley and Benjamin walking out with the titles means something screwy happened, and I don’t see that being the case.

WINNERS: The Hurt Syndicate (Still Champions, and Still Hurting People!)

DiabloPepe : This match should be very solid. The Hurt Syndicate have been doing well since joining AEW. Pepe doesn’t see The Hurt Syndicate losing in this match, but Pepe thinks that Jet Speed is going to put on a good enough show to continue feuding with The Hurt Syndicate and a Title win in the future. Pepe would love to see Jet Speed or The Outrunners beat The Hurt Syndicate for the titles, BUT TK/AEW got to give us a good story to lead to those outcomes.

WINNERS: WE HURT TAG TEAMS!

I8myPants : on paper, this looks like another easy win for the Syndicate, but hurting Jet Speed to the point where they need to be bandaged up feels like a red herring. enter Christian and his boy, Nick Wayne. somehow, the Father of the Year has managed to weasel his way into Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley’s business. but Wayne already has some gold, right? well, this is where the armchair booker in me has a theory. on the Zero Hour, Nick is destroyed backstage. Christian must go it alone…or does he? enter Adam Copeland. (cannot cope with his new name, ha-ha) from here, we get our E&C Dynasty reunion as Cope (LOL) has stated he doesn’t have much left and what better way to cap off his career than to finish it with his best friend? and maybe this gives us the former Edge and Christian VS FTR (who are suspiciously off the card for All In as I write this) for All Out

WINNERS: the E&C Dynasty

Klep Trap : Even though it’s No-DQ I’m still booking Christian Cage to go over. Kevin Knight hits a high octane move to take out everyone except for MJF, Shelton, Mike, and Nick. MJF hits his Power Of The Punch on Mike Bailey, Nick Wayne hits Wayne’s World on Shelton Benjamin then he clotheslines himself and MJF out, Christian then rolls in and pins Shelton. Nick Wayne does all the hard work yet Christian eats the plaudits and gets the W leading to eventually the distrust and then the babyface turn for Nick Wayne.

WINNERS AND NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPS: The Patriarchy (Christian Cage and Nick Wayne.)

Chilly : Absolutely not a criticism of Jet Speed as performers, and there have been some good efforts in making them look better in the last 2 weeks of this build, but does anyone genuinely believe these two have a chance of winning the belts? And why are Cage and Cage Jr getting included in the triple threat when the Hurt Syndicate’s thing has always been for teams to prove themselves before challenging for their belts? Swerve and Ospreay are the only two guys who I can see realistically dethroning the Hurt Syndicate right now, and I don’t even know if they’ll care to even try. It’ll be a good match, at least.

WINNERS: The Hurt Syndicate

Hitman : Should be a good match, but I don’t see the Hurt Syndicate losing here. They hurt people, after all.

WINNERS: The Hurt Syndicate

Citizen Kano : Not much doubt about this one. Tension is building between Nick Wayne & Christian so there’s no point in putting the titles on them now. There’s a decent chance they’ll break up here after a loss. Jet speed will put up a good fight, but the dominant reign of THS isn’t over yet

WINNERS – The Hurt Syndicate

Samoa Bose : Jet Speed is a great pairing and I’m glad they’re being built up because the tag division is struggling for legit competition right now. My primary issue is that they really haven’t been positioned as a serious threat to win. Then along comes the Patriarchy to shake this match up and make it a lot more interesting. My gut tells me that poor Nick is in this match to bump his ass off and take the pin to further tensions between him and Christian. I wouldn’t mind a surprise title change here either, plus they could use some kind of backfired interference to protect the Syndicate. I think the MJF angle has quite a bit further to go before the inevitable betrayal. The Syndicate takes what I expect to be a fun sprint.

WINNERS: The Hurt Syndicate

Matt Grappling : There’s a Ring of Honor titleholder in this match, and an ROH belt tends to be an albatross around the neck of its holder on an AEW card. Between the athleticism of Nick Wayne and Jet Speed, Christian Cage’s ring savvy, and the Hurt Syndicate in fool-wrecking mode, this match could be enormously fun. I do think, though, that Lashley and Benjamin losing would harm them more than it would benefit either challenger team. Nick Wayne to count the lights, after being Hurt.

WINNERS: THE HURT SYNDICATE

Jonothan Hunter : Not QUITE a “BIG NAME” tag team match, but it should be fun. Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight have gelled into a zippy, dumb but gutsy fast-paced team. Christian Cage & Nick Wayne is gold, as is everything Christian does. Lashley and Benjamin hurt people. Another match that does not need a crazy amount of time, 15 minutes and keep it action-packed. The Syndicate have been so dominant since debuting last fall, but both opposing teams laid them out this past Dynamite! Not a common look.

Cage & Wayne aren’t winning; we will see them split soon. Jet Speed could pull out the plucky underdog babyface victory. However, I don’t think it’s their time. Shelton and Bobby, now TRULY pissed off because of being HURT on Dynamite, truck a Buncha dudes en route to another successful title defense.

WINNERS (and still champions): They Will Make You Hurt

xTomx : I did not see how Cage and Nick Wayne were inserted into this match, and I don’t really care. Cage is always awesome, and Nick Wayne has been growing on me a bit, but I received some antibiotics and got rid of it. Jet Speed has been fun to watch, and they are future tag champions, if they stay together. Tonight, however, is not the night for the belts to change hands. The Hurt Guys have been way too good and way too dominant to let either of these teams beat them. There is no reason for them to drop the belts. They have not even had a great match yet (FTR, we are calling for you this Fall). Now, if AEW goes the route of “champions lose the belts but not the match,” I will be sorely disappointed. I am hoping that does not happen.

WINNERS: Hurt Syndicate retain.

The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay

Image Credit: AEW

Ryan : So, I had a vision for this match, and I spoke of it before it was even announced. How do you get the best of the best on the biggest show of the year? By putting them in a match together, obviously. You knew that the Founding Fathers were not going to be shut out from this card, and neither would BRUV and Swerve. Solution: put them all in one match together.

Admittedly, the prospect of Matthew and Nicholas putting up their EVP Titles is intriguing, but what would Ospreay and Strickland be putting up? Turns out, it was not going for the World Title for a year if they lose. I thought that them putting up their AEW careers would have been a better choice, but that would have telegraphed the result, whereas this one makes you think.

So, who wins this match, the all-star singles team, or the career tag team who could lose their EVP Titles if they are unsuccessful? The answer seems obvious to me.

WINNERS: Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland

DiabloPepe : Pepe is picking Swerve/Ospreay to win this match. Pepe is a little worried about the stipulation because he is worried about what happens with those EVP powers if The Bucks lose. Pepe knows that Swerve said the power would go to the people, BUT what does that mean lol?!

WINNERS: Swerve and Bruv

I8MyPants : Whoa, boy! did Willy Bruv really stick his foot in his mouth or what? originally, this was for Buck’s EVP titles, but Matt and Nick said, “that doesn’t work for us.” so Willy Will sweetened the pot and declared if they didn’t beat the Bucks, that neither he or Swerve could challenge for the world title for a full year. YB liked this while given the EVP status IRL no longer remains with the Bucks of Youth, I could see Strickland and Ospreay pulling off the win as Nana dances up a storm, but with new stipulations added, I’m thinking this sees the Bucks ruin everything with Swerve and Willy Bruv at each other’s throats.

WINNERS: Our Founding Fathers, The Young Bucks

Klep Trap : This match lasts 9-10 minutes. As soon as the match is starting to heat up Gabe Kidd runs out and beats up Nick Jackson.

WINNERS VIA DQ: The Young Bucks

Chilly : Following whatever the Young Bucks are doing nowadays feels like being actively punished for having functioning eyes and ears, with their alliance with the Death Riders still being unexplained, their complete lack of reaction to Okada leaving the group and the supposed EVP role they have being irrelevant for at least a year except for the one time they made a jobber match start an hour earlier. If this is how the least hostile takeover in the history of wrestling is going to end, then so be it.

WINNER: Swerve and Will

Hitman : I need to get this out of the way first. The way this match was booked would have been perfect for Ospreay and Strickland given their history. The stipulation being that if Ospreay and Strickland lose they cannot compete for the world title for a year works better in my opinion.

With that out of the way, I expect this match to be the second best match of the night. Before any stipulations were announced, I have Swerve/Will winning this, but the stipulation makes this more interesting. Eventually, Ospreay must get a world title run; are they going to make him chase the title for a year since All-In is in Wembley next year? The more I thought about that, the more I’m not sure how that would work.

WINNERS: Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay

Citizen Kano : When the faces first made the challenge it sounded like an easy victory for them, The Bucks are made men in AEW who have dominated the tag division for years and wouldn’t be hurt by losing to a couple of main eventers. Also, it could’ve been interesting to see Swerve and Ospreay take over as EVPs and eventually feud when their visions for AEW didn’t align. EVP Swerve and world champion Hangman would’ve been interesting TV too. But after they clarified that Oswerve wouldn’t become EVPs if they won, and the added stipulation of not challenging for a world title for a year, that changed my prediction. As other commentators have pointed out, that could be a way to delay Ospreay’s first title win until All In 2026 in his home country, and in the meantime Swerve vs Ospreay will be one hell of a good feud that could last most of the year (with Swerve turning heel). They’ll also be both strong challengers for whoever wins out of Okada & Omega, and the dirtsheet rumours are that they want the new Unified Title to be a main event level championship. So, as much as the Bucks don’t need this win, I think they’ll get it

WINNERS– Young Bucks

Samoa Bose : The World’s Most Hated Tag Team vs Goat House – The Bucks are in great shape and facing off with two of the biggest featured players in the company so that makes this one hard to call. The stipulation is really the best part here, beyond what will obviously be an excellent match, as it promises to provide some handy angle development for whoever loses. Seeing the Bucks do a down on their luck angle would be funny, but they don’t have a lot going for them outside of their EVP status. It’s also worth mentioning that if Hangman wins this would be a good way to explain why Swerve would leave him alone for a while, and Will would still be eligible for a title shot next year in London.

WINNERS: Young Bucks.

Matt Grappling : Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think most keen AEW observers will have this match and Moxley/Hangman on a teeter-totter – a heel victory in one, a face victory in the other. The banger potential is high, and its key purposes are to give the losing team a reason to be at each other’s throats, and to put a definitive pause on a couple of main event stories, to leave fans champing at the bit for them to resume… in a year.

WINNERS: THE YOUNG BUCKS

Jonothan Hunter : Lots of layers and possibilities with the storytelling here. Directly ties into the men’s world title match as Ospreay is trying to play peacemaker to convince a. Swerve to help end Moxley and b. Hangman to accept help from Swerve.

Matthew & Nicholas, THEIR GOD-GIVEN NAMES have been, IMO, terrific since returning at Dynasty. Time off did them well, they look good — Matt especially — and they’re killing it in-ring. Nick almost seems “there” while Matt is just oozing douchebag sleaze.

We know the match will be absurd, with some astonishing spots and lots of near-falls. To me, the stipulation is much more interesting if the good guys lose this one. It serves a couple purposes: a reason to keep Swerve and Ospreay away from the World Champion for a while; furthers tension between Swerve and Ospreay; and let’s be real: ALL IN 2026 is back in London. When Ospreay will again challenge for the world title.

A Bucks win also casts doubt and adds more pressure on Hangman to give the good guys a damn win. It gives us a pissed off Swerve. It gives us even more shit-eating Jacksons. If my predictions for the DR-associated men’s matches ring true, we head into the men’s world title match down three games to one, and needing to make a miraculous comeback…

WINNERS: Max Buck and Jeremy Buck

xTomx : Like them or (likely) hate them, The “Young” (despite the receding hairline) Bucks always put on an entertaining PPV match and at All In they have two of the best performers in the business as opponents, in Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay (Ospreay, Ospreay). This will be a ridiculous trainwreck of high flying, hard hitting, devious double teaming, and just balls out action.

The special “stipulation”: If the Young Bucks lose, they lose their EVP titles; if Strickland & Ospreay, they can’t challenge for World Title for a year, adds some intrigue. I am not sure if it really helps with predicting the outcome, though. Clearly, Strickland and Ospreay have more to “lose” here, unless one or both are destined for either a lengthy secondary title or a tag title soon. BOTH should be in World Title hunt.

I don’t give a damn about the “EVP” titles for the Bucks. It is completely meaningless at this point. I would not be surprised if the Bucks somehow steal a victory, but I cannot pick against two of the best in business, unless one of them turns.

WINNERS: Strickland and Ospreay win.

AEW Unified Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega

Image Credit: AEW

Ryan : Long ago, stories were told, and actions were put to tape, of two men who had war after war, battle after battle, and struggle on top of struggle. These tales seemed like, well, fairytales to the unacquainted, but the reality was that, in the Land of the Rising Sun, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega were putting on a rivalry which would bring New Japan back to the forefront of the international wrestling scene. Every battle, every war, seemed to be better than the one that came before it.

Fast forward years later, and that rivalry is set to be renewed in America, in an AEW ring, with stakes as high as they have ever been. Okada, only the second holder of the Continental Title, and Omega, the holder of the International Title, will put it all on the line, with only one title taking its place. Given how lopsided that this recent feud has been to this point and given that Okada now has former Omega ally and mouthpiece Don Callis as his advocate, it seems like the odds are truly insurmountable for Omega. Until you know, Kenny overcomes them and becomes the first Unified Champion of both belts.

WINNER: Kenny Omega (First Unified Champion)

DiabloPepe : This match should be a banger to end all bangers. Many Peeps in the IWC have said that they think that this OKADA run in AEW has been ‘meh’ and we haven’t seen ‘New Japan OKADA’ in AEW. Pepe believes that sentiment, but believe we got an OKADA with more personality which was a revelation. Now if there was any match where we were going to see ‘New Japan OKADA’ in AEW this would be the match. Pepe is picking OMEGA to win because it is the perfect ending to the OMEGA return story.

WINNER: Kenny Omega

I8MyPants : and. here. we. go. Two men that are no strangers to each other. even if you do not know their New Japan history, things came to a head when Okada confronted Omega at Fyter Fest. then Okada joined up with the guys who put the fun in dysfunctional, The Don Callis Family. from there, Okada has targeted Omega’s midsection after he suffered from diverticulitis in the past year. another interesting thing of note is that after the Young Bucks were wondering what the deal was with Okada, Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita showed up and made it perfectly clear that this alliance Okada has with The Family is only temporary. could this be foreshadowing Okada VS Takeshita for All Out?

WINNER: the new Unified Champion, Kenny Omega….bitch.

Klep Trap : Give this match 35 minutes. The match ends with Omega reversing a Rainmaker into a V-Trigger then hits the One-Winged Angel for the win.

INAUGURAL UNIFIED CHAMPION: KENNY OMEGA.

Chilly : Okada joining the Callis family is a well needed extra wrinkle to this storyline that serves in elevating it from being just an exhibition match between two people that are far away from their prime. Unifying the titles is also a good idea, the International title has reeked of filler since the start, and it was time they’d get rid of it.

This one could go either way, but I’m going to go with Okada because I don’t see the point of forming this big new alliance only to see it fall apart in around a month.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada

Hitman : This is the match that I’m looking forward to the most on this card. I can’t wait. The history between these guys in New-Japan is the stuff of legends, and we finally get to see this rivalry take place in America. Should be the match of the night without a doubt.

WINNER: Kenny Omega

Citizen Kano : Two titles on the line here, but really the gold is a secondary concern. Okada vs Omega sells itself, even if it can’t be as good as their NJPW classics. When this was first rumoured, I thought Kenny would get the heroic win after coming back after The Elite tried to murder him, but since Okada joined up with Callis I don’t think that’s the plan. They’ve already planted the seeds of an Okada/Takeshita feud, and with Okada holding the gold it will help push the issue as Takeshita gets tired of no longer being Don’s favourite. Meanwhile, now that Ibushi has returned, Omega has a good reason to step back from the singles division for a while (and finally give The Hurt Syndicate some challengers who could credibly beat them, or give the Young Bucks a major feud to build on the momentum they’ll have from beating Swerve & Ospreay). Also, this won’t be the last time we see Okada and Omega collide, and Omega is currently up 2-1-1 in their past matches, so I expect Okada will tie things up here. Finally, spoiler alert, I’m picking face wins for the other two big title matches, so I’ll pick the heel to go over here

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada

Samoa Bose : While I don’t expect this match to reach the heights of their previous matches, I also don’t think it’s possible for this to be anything less than excellent. It wasn’t that long ago that I didn’t know if we would ever see Kenny Omega again, much less a match of this caliber, so this really feels like a blessing. Okada has been much more involved in the shows since he got away from the Bucks, and it’s really been nice to see him explore his heel persona.

After some signs of tension in the family the last couple of weeks the path forward looks clear – Omega wins a close one, setting the table for the Callis Family to take out Okada who then feuds with Takeshita. I can’t wait for this one.

WINNER: Kenny Omega.

Matt Grappling : This one is my toughest pick. I’ve gone back and forth between the two for a long time and will continue to do so after my picks are posted. The quality of the video packages, aided by the celebrated history of this rivalry, has built anticipation beautifully while also adding to my indecisiveness. There are two factors that are faintly tipping the scales of my pick for right now: I think Okada would make a good challenger for the big belt later in the year, and considering the attacks, “internal bleeding” angle and the like, an Omega win would be simply more righteous.

WINNER: KENNY OMEGA

Jonothan Hunter : Of course, Tony Khan makes some comments in this week’s media call that make it unclear just how the unification will work, but it SEEMS like the winner will be the singular Unified champion, not a double champion.

Anyway. Set your expectations realistically: this won’t touch any of their New Japan matches. Mind, Okada is still in tip-top condition, and he’s had a lighter schedule the past two years. Omega has shown this year that he isn’t here to go half-speed. So shit, they will surpass at least one of their prior bouts.

The Don Callis factor means we will certainly see some interference. I HOPE that it’s minimal, particularly because the main event is going to be lousy with run-ins. Takeshita, Ibushi, hopefully that’s it. Hopefully Callis does not play any significant role in the end.

I’m taking Okada. It’s a coin toss. But I feel like Okada is going to win this one and ride it into the next Continental Classic. I also think there will be a few top-tier babyfaces looking for titles to contest beyond the world title…

WINNER: The natural born comedy wrestler trapped in the body of the greatest wrestler of all time

xTomx : Well, to say that these two have “history” would be an incredible understatement. The holders of several five, six, eight-star matches! these two can do no wrong. The point is, of course, the year is 2025, and not 2017-2018. Both have had an awful lot of mileage on them since then and Omega, of course, was incredibly ill with diverticulitis. Okada in AEW has not really been the Okada from Japan (but, fortunately, not the TNA version, either. That was dire!). However, when Okada has been in a good singles match with an appropriate opponent, he has shown signs of the Rainmaker of old. And, in Kenny Omega, he has the most “appropriate” opponent of all. Toss in the stipulation of belt v. belt and that should be the match of the night. If both find their form, it could be a match of the year candidate. I have always liked Kenny Omega for some reason, and I find it difficult to not pick him, but I am going Rainmaker.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada picks up an excellent, hard-fought victory

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

TIMELESS Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone

Image Credit: AEW

Ryan : Let me be bold when I say that this must be considered a women’s dream match that, at least initially, a lot of us didn’t realize that we wanted. And yet, here we are, with the possibility of Mone adding yet another title to her collection but will have to take it from the hands of a 4-time Women’s Champion in Storm.

Whether it has been selfish on my part or not, I have found myself being wrong when I picked whoever faced Mone in the past. So, if I am the jinx I believe myself to be, then it becomes clear that I must pick the Mone Train to win this match, especially since she is the unstoppable female force within AEW and, for that matter, around the world in multiple companies. And let me be perfectly clear when I say that, while Mone stacking titles like she is Ultimo Dragon in 2025 is impressive, she doesn’t need to win this title, even though she did win the Women’s Owen Hart Tourney this year, but has that ever stopped her in the past, what would you say, two years or so? I didn’t think so.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone (New Champion with another title)

DiabloPepe : The CEO has been on a dominate run rarely seen in sports entertainment/wrestling. She has won all the belts and is currently lapping the field in AEW EXCEPT for Timeless Toni Storm. The Timeless One is also on the run of her career. Character has been flawless, feuds planned and executed surgically for our entertainment. Vignette/promos/interviews, all the peak of sports entertainment. Pepe is going with Timeless Toni Storm. Currently, Toni is the only women’s talent presented to be on Mone’s level. The CEO can stand losing a belt. Don’t tell her that Pepe said that!

Winner: Timeless Toni Storm

I8MyPants : the CEO has been running roughshod over the division while collecting belts that rivaled Kenny Omega’s aspirations and made Ultimo Dragon proud to the chagrin of many with no signs of slowing down. but all things must end, right? well… BNB podium rises from the ground…I’m afraid I have some Bad News. as much as I love Toni and all winning streaks are made to be broken, I don’t see that happening tonight. and I’m okay with this. Why? easy. Toni Storm has beaten everyone on the roster and is a four-time champion and there’s money in the chase. this also allows the faces to get a shot at the championship with Athena providing the perfect foil for our CEO, making Mone’s cache a lot lighter.

WINNER: and NEW Women’s World Champion, Mercedes Mone

Klep Trap : this should be the main event but the reason I’m booking this first is because I want it to end in an hour-long time-limit draw ala Omega-Okada.

WINNER: Time Limit Draw/Nobody

Chilly : Still waiting for miss belt collector Moné to cash in on her free title match after she beat Athena on the Owen, SURELY Ring of Honor as a brand isn’t so worthless in Tony Khan’s eyes that he would ignore such a simple and effective setup?

Anyway, yes. Toni Wins this. Neither woman gains as much as they would potentially lose from this match, with Toni being the one that has the most to lose. It’s just a big match for the sake of having a big match unless they plan to unify the belts at the very last minute like they did for Kenny vs Okada (WHICH THEY SHOULD). Hardly anything is wrong with the concept on paper of course, but I just do not care about Moné, and I wish Toni had a different opponent.

WINNER: Toni Storm

Hitman : Easily AEW’s biggest women’s match. I’m mixed on this one; Mone doesn’t need to win this match, and Storm should retain. My issue is, Toni should not be the first woman to defeat Mercedes. Mone should have dropped the TBS Title before this match happened. So, with all of that said, I hate to say it, but I think Mone wins this match. I just hope the match delivers.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone

Citizen Kano : Mone is still undefeated in AEW after more than a year (as well as beating other people all over the world at that time), but if anyone can put a stop to that it’s the Timeless one. Everyone must lose eventually, and if not now, then when? Even Charlotte jobs occasionally. If Mone wins there’s almost nobody left to challenge her who she hasn’t already beaten, and the time to end her streak is at the year’s biggest show, with the division’s biggest star. And she’ll still have her thirty-seven other titles even after losing this match

WINNER: Toni Storm

Samoa Bose : Another match where the outcome is refreshingly unclear. Mone has shown few signs of slowing down and Toni is at the top of her game. I think Mone has more to lose here since the belts constitute her entire gimmick and losing doesn’t really hurt Toni at this point. Beating Mone also doesn’t really help Toni out since she’s clearly the #1 star of the division. When Mone loses it should be to elevate one of the ladies who isn’t already at the top of the card. I’m voting with my head and not my heart, as much as it pains me.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone

Matt Grappling : My opinion was locked in place the moment Mercedes entered the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Now being wrong over a long time is not 100% out of character for me, as my ex will attest, but I see how this plays out. Plus, if I’m right, Tony Khan has a reason to put a tournament on, which we know he enjoys, and that tournament will see Megan Bayne win the freshly vacated TBS championship.

WINNER: MERCEDES MONE

Jonothan Hunter : I don’t want Mercedes to win. I like her. She’s been killing it in terms of match quality, she’s a huge star, and companies around the world keep putting belts on her.

That’s why she loses. For Timeless, there is ONLY ONE. Timeless, who has lost her two previous ALL IN World title matches. Timeless, who is one of AEW’s three biggest names, man, or woman. Timeless, who is top-tier enough and yet will still benefit from being the first woman in AEW to pin Mercedes Mone.

I think (hope) that’s been the plan all along. Push Mone hard, for the purpose of this specific match. The storytelling possibilities are better with a Toni Storm win. Mone will start spiraling and shedding titles, and Toni has gotten her ALL IN win and cemented herself as THE #1 woman in the company. Hell, if Toni then loses to Megan Bayne at say, ALL OUT, it’ll be like, awesome. Great timing. Mone will become increasingly desperate in her TBS title defenses; remember, she only beat Athena by cheating.

I don’t see as many avenues the other way. Timeless had a big loss last year and lost herself. A loss here is… I Dunno? Does Mone keep the TBS title, or do we get shitty vacating of the title? Some tournament and the new TBS champion never beat Mone, so it’s… eh…

Anyway whatever, I WANT Timeless to win, shut up.

WINNER: THE WHORE YOU ADORE

xTomx : AEW and Tony Kahn have completely booked themselves into a corner with Mercedes Mone (or is Mercedes Mone herself, with the “creative control”?!? Nah, it’s Tony K). Undeniably talented, a huge “star” in the business, and a known commodity throughout the wrestling world, Mone was always going to get a high billing when she arrived at great fanfare in AEW about 15 months ago. Quickly taking the TBS Belt from Willow Nightengale, scooping belts all around the world (Japan, Mexico, England), plus the Owen Hart this year, she has been booked as an undefeated (in AEW), unstoppable machine.

The thing is, she is not that great a wrestler. She is very, very good, I don’t take that away from here, but I think there are half a dozen of more women in AEW with more in ring talent. This is truly a golden age for women’s wrestling with AEW, WWE/NXT, Japan all having tremendous talent. But therein lies the rub with Ms. Mone. If she wins and collects both AEW belts, along with her international belts, where does she go from here? This is not belt v. belt and it is not “winner take all.” If she wins, she holds BOTH women’s belts.

If, on the other hand, she loses against Toni Storm (more on the Timeless One in a moment), what does that do her momentum? She HAS to lose the TBS at some point (and, frankly, almost all of us wanted it to be Mone and Athena TBS belt v. ROH belt). How much of her aura would be destroyed if she lost the AEW Women’s championship match and THEN the TBS belt later this summer/fall? I think much of it. However, without that aura, she is just an above-average women’s wrestler, with an annoying personality (I mean, come on, Harley Cameron managed to coax the most out of Mone so far in AEW!). And being “just” an above-average women’s wrestler does NOT fit with her persona.

Now, on to AEW’s greatest creation, Timeless Toni Storm. After joining AEW, and even after winning her first AEW championship, she was the ”lesser” of The Outsiders, playing second fiddle to Saraya and never really meshed with Ruby Soho (hope all is well with Ruby Soho and baby Evie).

Since leaving The Outsiders (and they become nothing without her), she has risen faster and further than most imagined. When she created the Timeless “character,” she (and AEW) went ALL-IN on it. The lights, the over-the-top performances, Luther, every nuance of the character has been done to damn near perfection. I am not much of a ‘character’ guy, but I have enjoyed pretty much every minute of Toni Storm’s time in AEW. She has been magnificent, in the ring, outside the ring, elevating herself in matches, putting others over, she has been a revelation. However, she has never been able to get the upper hand on Mone. In almost every encounter, she has ended up flat on her back (I was going to make another pun, but thought better of it) and has yet to get any sort of momentum going against Ms. Mone. If this was a real sport and betting odds were real, this would be a legit time when the Champion would go into the match as the underdog. As great as she has been, she has not bested Mone.

Now, for the match itself. Perhaps I have set up too much here. I think it will be a fine match. I don’t think it will be on par with the match with Mariah May when Toni regained the title; it will be a very, very different type of match. That said, I think the ending will be the same.

WINNER: Toni Storm prevails, retaining the title and handing Mercedes Mone her first singles defeat in AEW.

AEW World Championship Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

Image Credit: AEW

Ryan : Speaking of people who I have a history of siding against, The Riddler, Jon Moxley! Let’s see how he manages to get out of this with another title defense that proves there is no depth that he won’t go to in getting the job done.

Wait, what’s this? Hangman Page, the challenger for the title match, got the champion to give him the stipulation for the match that he wanted and it’s a match that he competed in before when he was AEW Champion? AEW fans, rejoice, for we will certainly get a new champion this Saturday!

Yes, if only it was that easy, but it could be. All Page needs it to focus on Moxley and have someone, anyone, negate the interference of the Death Riders before they take over the match and turn it into a circus sideshow. As I mentioned in my blurb for the TNT Title, it is time for a change in the World Title scene, and while Hangman is a former champion from years removed, he would give the company hope and, at the very least, have the title in his possession when he comes out to the ring.

WINNER: Hangman Page (New Champion!)

DiabloPepe : This MOX title run has been mid at best for Pepe. Something about it just didn’t click. It was not having Eddie Kingston around to be the Hero/Leader that AEW needed against the Death Riders. With that said, Hangman has been on fire for a while. From character work to having banger matches. Pepe is going with Hangman to win this match because there will be no better time for MOX to drop the belt. IT IS TIME!!! LOL

WINNER: Hangman Page

I8MyPants : The Cowboy has been on a road towards redemption where winning the Owen guarantees him a shot at our beloved (heh) champion, Dictator Jon. for those living under a rock, Moxley and his merry band of Death Riders have a stranglehold on the AEW Championship after sending Bryan Danielson packing where the belt itself is locked away in a briefcase held by Marina Shafir. for months, Jon & Friends have cheated their way to victory, beating men like Swerve Strickland, Adam Copeland, Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and even Hangman himself. (as part of a Fatal Four Way) on the other side of the spectrum, Adam has been dealing with his own personal struggles, including a nasty rivalry with Swerve Strickland that saw hypodermic needles, cinder blocks, breaking & entering, and arson. Chrisopher Daniels tried to bring Hangman back to reality and it has been a long journey, where we were all shocked when the cowboy confronted Swerve backstage who admitted he was wrong. from there, Hangman has been looking at things differently. he even turned a corner when the Bucks told Hangman to win the AEW Championship for the Elite, which set him off and even added “and leave Swerve alone, too.” before threatening violence. but will this long and winding road lead to victory? is the cowboy’s journey toward redemption complete come All In? had you asked me this before Double or Nothing, I wouldn’t have had an answer. I thought for sure Willy Bruv would win the Owen. but then the Hangman walks out in front of the crowd at Grand Slam Mexico and cuts a full promo in Spanish. that’s not Cowboy Shit; that’s some face of the company shit right there.

Being a death match, no one knows for sure what will happen, but expect this one to be bloody and overbooked to Hell and back. Jon will face the ghosts of his past misdeeds as all his challengers return to thwart the Death Riders, Young Bucks, and anyone else dumb enough to side with the champion.

WINNER and NEW AEW World Heavyweight Champion…Hangman Adam Page!

Klep Trap : Being a Texas Deathmatch, you know that everything goes, and so Hangman Page must have his head on a proverbial swivel. As soon as you think Hangman wins the match, here comes Claudio. If not him, it’s going to be Yuta trying to run interference. Gabe Kidd will have to be involved, and of course, since Hangman has attacked Marina, she will be looking for revenge. Hangman better have his “friends” close by.

Anyway, Moxley puts on his dreaded bulldog choke, and as all hope is fleeting, Page awakes at the very last minute. Undeterred, Moxley punishes Page to the point that the referee begins a ten count because Page can’t get up. At the count of nine, Page comes alive, and fights like he never has before. Page finally breaks through and hits the Buckshot Lariat. Seeing the briefcase that Page wants to free the title from, he grabs the case, looks at it, and looks at Moxley. Jon flips him off, so Page hits Moxley with the briefcase so hard that the latches break, the case opens, and the long hidden AEW World Title plops onto the mat. Page looks at it, looks at Moxley, covers him, and finally, the prize is his.

WINNER: Hangman Page

Chilly : There have been rumors circulating, saying that they’re saving Moxley’s dethroning to when Darby Allin comes back from Everest, but there’s no way they’d ruin such a big moment at the main event of the biggest show of the year. I love some Darby action, but he’s not ready, and to get him ready would take much more precious time that could be spent on another champion. Hangman got this.

I had a snarky and sarcastic comment ready about Gabe Kidd making a huge surprise return to determine the winner of the match in the end, but they did bring him back for the trio’s titles, so like… continuity, yay.

WINNER: Hangman Page

Hitman : The company made a mistake not having Ospreay in this title match. With that out of the way, this should be a bloody and violent match. I want Moxley to retain the title, but I can see a change coming here.

WINNER: Hangman Page

Citizen Kano : On Dynamite Moxley was saying that Hangman doesn’t have what it takes to beat him in a TDM, that means that Hangman beat him so badly at Revolution ’23 that Mox can’t remember it happening. I wasn’t the hugest fan of that match, it felt more like two guys taking turns showing how much barbed wire they could endure than a fight (contrast that with the Hangman/Swerve TDM, which I loved – that one felt more like two guys who really hated each other). This time though, I’m sure it will be a banger. Hangman absolutely should be winning here; the Death Riders story has run out of steam and it’s time for a change. The no DQ stipulation means the Death Riders are free to interfere, but they’ve made enough enemies along the way that it should balance out (my fingers are crossed for a Danielson appearance). We know Tony reads IWC opinions and lets the fans influence his booking, and I don’t see anyone hoping for a longer Moxley title reign. This isn’t WWE and Moxley is not Roman Reigns, we don’t need to wait another year to finish the story.

WINNER: Hangman Page

Samoa Bose : The Main Character vs the Heart of AEW – Hangman’s character work the last few months has been a highlight of AEW TV. I can’t shake the feeling that having him lose here would make all his growth amount to nothing. Based on that alone Mox winning seems unlikely.

It’s also long past time to put the Death Riders to bed and I can’t think of a better time than now. While I wasn’t a fan of the over-long matches, the feud with Copeland brought some renewed focus and fire to the DR story. They followed that up with solid showings from Swerve and Joe that culminated in the group losing the trios belts in a rare bright moment for the fans. This seemed like a tipping point where more of the major face players in the company started to help each other out. I expect this to be a significant factor in this match.

A second title run for Hangman would further cement him as one of the most important guys in the company. It could also be used to address some of the problems folks had with Hangman’s first run and the handling of the title during this Death Riders stint by making the title a focal point of the tv shows again.

I really like the addition of the Texas Death Match stip because the inevitable Death Riders interference is easily integrated without taking away from the match. It also adds some intrigue. Sure, Hangman won their previous deathmatch, but that could be a red herring. In the end I believe Hangman making amends with Swerve (in addition to some other surprises) will tip the scales in his favor.

WINNER: Hangman Adam Page

Matt Grappling : The prediction I’m most confident in is that this will not be my favourite match of the night. Don’t get me wrong, I’m invested in the outcome, but I’m not a deathmatch guy, and considering their history – with different opponents, and each other – Hangman and Mox may put on the deathmatchiest Texas Death match I’ve ever seen. It will be overbooked, and I suspect Darby Allin will make his return in the melee, on the way to the Death Riders saga ending. It’s time.

WINNER: HANGMAN PAGE

Jonothan Hunter : There is not a single fucking reason Jon Moxley should walk out of ALL IN still champion. Since All Out 2024, every single PPV save ONE (DON – Anarchy in the Arena) has ended on a complete “Empire Strikes Back” bummer ending. Deflated crowds. Fans genuinely pissed after Dynasty, not because “the bad guy won.” Moxley has had shit match after shit match, with shit finish after shit finish. Whatever rationale the angle started with was poorly explained, bad storytelling, and was abandoned months ago for generic “heel champ with goons” horseshit.

The promos from Mox, the story told this entire way, is that Hangman should quit. He’s pathetic. He’s a waste. He can’t hack it. He’s a loser. Jesus Christ, you spend seven weeks having your heel world champion calling one of your top babyfaces that, and you BEAT the babyface? Come on.

And what to do? ALL IN is the biggest non-WWE show in over 25 years. It’s the biggest NA crowd for AEW, ever. It’s clearly become THE BIG SHOW (welllllllllllll). And have Moxley retain, after beating up all the babyfaces in the company the past nine months, castrating the Main Character, to… have Darby Allin win it at a B-PPV in Washington State? Or some other stupid shit?

Fucking end it already.

Putting aside the “Jesus Christ, the abortion should have happened months ago” — Hangman Adam Page is the best character in pro wrestling. He’s an exceptionally good pro wrestler, an incredibly good promo, charismatic, handsome, a beautiful spokesperson… and a layered, deep, complex character. This is his long-awaited redemption.

Further: it’s symbolic of AEW’s own healing and restoration. Hangman’s first title reign was poorly booked, and he was cast aside for CM Punk. Brawl Out and all the subsequent fall-out caused significant damage to AEW’s reputation, and it hurt the product. While AEW did some self-inflicted damage (IMO running the Wembley footage), let’s face it. AEW had to do major damage control and restore trust and rebuild the perception of the company. It’s taken time, but 2024 and especially 2025 saw a strong refocus on the best parts of the promotion, and a fierce emphasis on wrestlers who want to be there.

Hangman and AEW are intertwined. Hangman’s redemption is AEW’s.

It’s going to take a dozen run-ins, violence, surprises, and ultimately, Swerve Strickland choosing to strike Moxley rather than Hangman, but the ending of ALL IN is Adam Page rescuing the AEW World Title belt — one of the most beautiful belts in wrestling — from the goddamned briefcase, holding it high, surrounded by basically every babyface in the company.

Anything less is Vince Russo SWERVE, Vince McMahon HAHA RUG PULL, fan disappointing, disappointing horseshit. No “THE BELT ISN’T IN THERE!” No “SWERVE TURNS HEEL LOL”. No “MJF CASHES IN TO RUIN IT ALL.”

Nah. Tony Khan HAS proven that he will deliver the joyful, emotional ending. It’s time.

And if Jon Moxley somehow retains, I make a promise: I will not watch AEW until he loses the title (unless he loses it to Darby Allin, then even longer). AEW has never — outside of Chris Jericho programs — made me feel like an ASSHOLE for caring and getting invested.

WINNER: “Hangman” Adam Page

xTomx : And, now for the “main event of the evening” (really, it should not be, as either Omega v. Okada or Storm v. Mone is a “bigger” match). I am both looking forward and very much not looking forward to this match. I like Jon Moxley, I really do. I like his grit, I like his toughness, I even like some of what he has been trying to do with the Death Riders. I do NOT like this Championship run, though. It has been dulled, boring and almost every match has been a grotesque mosh. Even the cage match with Samoa Joe had ridiculous outside interference. Just stupid. About the only good has been pairing him with Marina Shafir as his bodyguard. Weird, but it works. That said, Moxley can go one-on-one, toe-to-toe with just about anyone in the world and have a good, entertaining match.

His opponent is Hangman Adam Page, one of my least favorite original “stars” in AEW. I just never bought into Page. I did not like the Elite Cowboy, the Cowboy Shit (when he broke with the Elite), the Cowboy Magnum TA, the Brian Pilman-Esque psycho, but I have enjoyed his latest iteration a bit. It has been a bit of redemption tour for an AEW original. I think he has been doing some great work in the ring and some excellent (for him) mic work, as well.

I really do not like the Texas Deathmatch stipulation here. I don’t think it is necessary, and I would like at least one AEW PPV to avoid the needless blood and gore (NOT that I have a problem with needless blood and gore, I just do not need to see it every time).

I think this will be a decent match. We know both performers can go to the ‘extreme’ when needed (see the Page v. Strickland match and, well, just about any Moxley match in the past five years for proof). I do expect them to pull out all the stops and have a damned nasty time out there.

One thing is for sure, though. Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW champion has to end. If it is Adam “Hangman” Page to end it, so bet it. Page would not have been in my top ten to take the belt (Swerve, Omega, Ospreay, Okada, Fletcher, Claudio, Hobbs, Joe, Lashley, Switchblade, if healthy, and a bunch more would be better). Well, at least it is Adam Page and Adam Cole or, ugh, not Adam ‘Cope’ Copeland!

WINNER: Hangman Adam Page is your NEW (and two time) AEW Champion!

Well, everyone, we have reached an adamant conclusion to this version of the All-In Dealer’s Table edition preview. I once again would like to thank everyone who willingly (Wink-Wink) chose to take part in this, and I will lament that, one more time, this was a complete labor of love. I don’t know if I will do this the next time, but just know, this will always be in the back pocket as an option for further use. I also want to thank the loyal readers and commenters who will check this out and post their thoughts on what they think and tell someone, anyone, of the panelists how dumb and stupid their picks were LOL.

All-In has a special start time this Saturday at 3:00PM Eastern Time, with the Zero Hour taking place at 1:00PM. As has become tradition, you can purchase the show at all the usual locations and stations.