Natalie Eva Marie on Vince McMahon Being Her Biggest Supporter, How Her 2017 WWE Exit Was a Mutual Decision

– Former WWE Superstar and Total Divas star Natalie Eva Marie, formerly Eva Marie, recently joined the 411 Wrestling Interviews podcast for an exclusive interview to talk about her new film, Hard Kill, which hits digital and VOD this week. During the chat, Marie also discussed her WWE career, specifically her 2017 WWE exit being a mutual decision for all parties. She also discussed her relationship with Vince McMahon, and how McMahon is her biggest supporter.Below are some highlights:

Natalie Eva Marie on her WWE exit in 2017: “You know, it was one of those things where — I don’t really feel like it was ever — I know it may have seemed like that, but it was definitely a mutual decision of us given the time because I was filming some films at the time. So, it was more along the lines of, you know, getting the kind of permission in the sense to go ahead and film the TV and films that I was doing, and then hopefully, when it makes the most sense, for me to come on back and vice versa. Back and forth. But I don’t feel like I ever really walked away, if that makes sense. It was kind of more along the lines of, ‘I’ll be back soon.'”

On if anyone reached out to her to talk her out of it or tell her to think it over; how Vince McMahon was supportive of her pursuing film & TV projects: “No, it was kind of a mutual agreement between both of us. And it was kind what’s best. And Vince was so supportive of TV, film, and he was the one who gave me permission to do my first film because I had to dye my hair black. So, if he didn’t give me that OK or green light, and wasn’t as supportive, then I wouldn’t have been able to do that project. So, he’s definitely been my No. 1 supporter my entire career, so it was just kind of a mutual decision at that very moment.”

Natalie Eva Marie on interacting with Vince McMahon and his advice for her: “Vince McMahon, I have a great relationship with him. He is definitely — anything that he says, you should take it and soak it up like a sponge because clearly, he knows what he is doing. And I just am forever grateful to him because he gave me the opportunity. He gave me the shot. He took a chance on some kid that was a nobody, nothing, and he rolled the dice. And he was like, ‘You know what? I see something in her. Let’s see what could happen,’ and thank god he did.”

In the full interview, Marie discusses her new film Hard Kill alongside Bruce Willis, appearing in the Vickie Guerrero Invitational at WrestleMania 30, her 2017 exit from WWE, her favorite opponents to work with, her interactions with Vince McMahon, hosting the NowThis News wrestling series Faces and Heels, if she’s interested in doing future work with WWE, and much more.

0:00: Intro

1:34: On why she wanted to do Hard Kill, being able to play a mercenary, playing a bad-ass female character.

3:14: On her combat and weapons training for the film, doing her own weapon training, doing her own stunts.

4:36: On acting alongside Bruce Willis, being a big fan of his and trying to play it cool on set.

6:34: On how her family keeps her grounded and humble.

7:51: On being in the Vickie Guerrero Invitational For the Divas Title at WrestleMania 30, her memories of the night.

9:25: On her WWE exit in 2017 being amicable, Vince McMahon being supportive of her decision, not feeling like she walked away.

11:17: On if she’s interested in appearing in a future in-ring or scripted project with WWE

12:03: On Bayley wanting her to return to WWE, loving what Bayley’s doing in WWE & loving their storyline together.

13:09: On the rise of women’s wrestling and women headlining WrestleMania 35.

14:05: On her favorite opponents to work with in WWE

14:49: On if anyone in WWE ever made her feel unwelcome, the importance of respecting what came before you.

15:56: On what she learned in wrestling that she’s been able to apply in acting or other walks of life.

17:11: On coming into her own on Total Divas, learning to just be herself.

18:14: On her least favorite thing about being on the road for WWE.

18:49: On her personal interactions with Vince McMahon, getting to learn from him and being grateful he took a chance on her.

19:40: On hosting Faces and Heels for NowThis News, being kicked off a Quantas airlines flight for what she was wearing.

21:36: On her advice for women wanting to get into wrestling or the entertainment industry.

22:50: If her upcoming TV series Paradise City with Bella Thorne & Drea de Matteo.

25:01: Outro

