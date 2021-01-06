411 on Wrestling Podcast: NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Review, New Year Dash!!, Jay White’s Future

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Ian Hamilton to discuss NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 and New Year Dash, what’s next for Jay White, how another potential lockdown in Japan could impact the company, and much more.

Intro

*1:38 Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 1 review

*23:42 Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 2 review

*46:26 New Year Dash review, What’s next for Jay White

*53:14 How another potential lockdown in Japan could impact NJPW

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

