wrestling / Columns
411 On Wrestling Podcast: Reaction To More WWE Releases
November 5, 2021 | Posted by
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell discusses the latest round of WWE releases, the company’s handling of Keith Lee and Karrion Kross on the main roster, WWE’s approach to business, and much more.
*Intro
*3:32 Reaction to another round of WWE releases
*12:24 WWE’s approach to business
*15:53 What’s next for the released talent
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
