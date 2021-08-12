411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE SummerSlam 1995 Retro Review

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss WWE SummerSlam 1995 with King Mabel vs. Diesel in the main event, Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental title, Bret Hart vs. Issac Yankem, and much more.

*Intro

*6:47 The 1-2-3 Kid vs. Hakushi

*11:14 Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs. Bob Holly

*16:52 The Blu Brothers vs. The Smoking Gunns

*20:32 Skip vs. Barry Horowitz

*28:12 Bertha Faye vs. Alundra Blayze – WWF Women’s Title

*31:56 Kama vs. The Undertaker – Casket Match

*36:15 Bret Hart vs. Issac Yankem

*40:51 Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels – Ladder Match for Intercontinental Title

*46:08 King Mabel vs. Diesel – WWF Title

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls

Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play