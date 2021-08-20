wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE SummerSlam 2000 Retro Review
In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss WWE SummerSlam 2000 with The Rock vs. Triple H vs. Kurt Angle, Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boys in a TLC Match, Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match, and much more.
*Intro
*6:02 Right to Censor vs. Too Cool and Rikishi
*11:01 Road Dogg vs. X-Pac
*15:11 Val Venis and Trish Stratus vs. Eddie Guerrero and Chyna – Intercontinental Title
*21:48 Jerry Lawler vs. Tazz
*28:31 Shane McMahon vs. Steve Blackman – Hardcore Title
*34:14 Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit – 2 out of 3 Falls Match
*37:28 Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz – TLC Match for the Tag Team Titles
*45:59 The Kat vs. Terri – Stinkface Match
*50:33 Kane vs. The Undertaker
*54:58 The Rock vs. Triple H vs. Kurt Angle – WWF Title
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
