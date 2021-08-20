In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to discuss WWE SummerSlam 2000 with The Rock vs. Triple H vs. Kurt Angle, Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boys in a TLC Match, Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match, and much more.

*Intro

*6:02 Right to Censor vs. Too Cool and Rikishi

*11:01 Road Dogg vs. X-Pac

*15:11 Val Venis and Trish Stratus vs. Eddie Guerrero and Chyna – Intercontinental Title

*21:48 Jerry Lawler vs. Tazz

*28:31 Shane McMahon vs. Steve Blackman – Hardcore Title

*34:14 Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit – 2 out of 3 Falls Match

*37:28 Edge and Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz – TLC Match for the Tag Team Titles

*45:59 The Kat vs. Terri – Stinkface Match

*50:33 Kane vs. The Undertaker

*54:58 The Rock vs. Triple H vs. Kurt Angle – WWF Title

