411’s LIVE NWA Into the Fire Coverage

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review.

Csonka’s NWA Into the Fire 2019 Review

– Joe Galli & Stu Bennett are on commentary,

– Unlike Powerrr, we have full entrances with music, something they teased for the bigger events and PPVs.

Eli Drake vs. Ken Anderson : They lockup, working around the ropes and we get a clean break. Lockup again, Drake grounds things but Anderson counters and ends in top position, working the arm. Anderson follows with clotheslines, slams and covers for 2. Anderson lays in chops, a clothesline and a face wash. Drake powders, comes back in and hits a stun gun and then a neck breaker for 2. Drake trips him up in the ropes, and follows with the slingshot shoulder tackle for 2. Drake grounds the action, and then hits another neck breaker for 2. Drake keeps things grounded, Anderson starts to fire back and they trade center ring. Anderson takes control, hits a neck breaker and the Finlay roll connects for 2. Drake quickly fires back but Anderson counters the gravy train into a cradle for 2. Anderson up top and Drake pops up and Anderson goes for a sunset bomb but Drake counters into The Bulldog sit down pin for the win. Eli Drake defeated Ken Anderson @ 9:12 via pin

– Nick Aldis is interviewed, and talks about the NWA rising from the dead and now making it to PPV with him in the headline spot, holding the real world championship. Tonight, he and Storm have the chance to live forever, and they will go into he deep waters tonight. Marquez asks about Kamille, and Aldis says she has the night off. James Storm arrives and says that they all did this as a team, and the fans came along for the ride because this is the NWA, and tonight Storm will prove he’s a tough son of a bitch, and will become the new champion tonight.

– Pre-match, Steelz gets promo time and talks about making her debut here tonight. She will bring that latino heat tonight.

Thunder Rosa vs. Tasha Steelz : They lockup, Rosa grabs the hair and follows with chops. Steelz counters back with a head scissors, but Rosa cut s off the arm drag with a short armed clothesline for 2. She chokes out Steelz and puts her n the tree of WHOA. The dropkick follows and she covers for 2. Rosa follows with strikes, again covering for 2. Steelz fires back, gets tripped up and Rosa works a pendulum and slams her to the buckles. The double stomp misses and Steelz hits a bicycle kick. She runs wild and the cutter gets 2, Rosa cuts her off, hits the basement dropkick and the top rope double stomp connects for the win. Thunder Rosa defeated Tasha Steelz @ 4:20 via pin

– Post match, Rosa attacks, Vox tries to make the save but Rosa cuts her off and injured her arm.

– We get an Aron Stevens vs. Ricky Starks video package.

– Aron Stevens cuts a promo, puts over the Question Mark, and they do the official “Mongrovian Flag ceremony.” Question Mark also sings the Mongrovian national anthem. He has a beautiful singing voice.

The Question Mark vs. Trevor Murdoch : Aron Stevens, in a Gi, is at ringside. He’s now a 3rd degree Mongrovian black belt. They lock up and Question Mark attacks with strikes. Murdoch fires back, hits a slam and another. He hitst he 3rd slam and tries to unmask Question Mark, but Question Mark fires back until Murdoch grounds him. He follows with strikes, but Question Mark fires back and covers for 2. Question Mark lays the boots to him and follows with chops. Murdoch fires back, takes him up top but Question Mark cuts him off with the missile dropkick for 2. The leg drop misses, Murdoch follows with strikes and a spinebuster. He heads up top, grabs the flag and throws it down, Stevens grabs him and Murdoch chases him away. Question Mark hits the Mongrovian spike for the win. The Question Mark defeated Trevor Murdoch @ 6:00 via pin

– The Rock & Rolls get promo time and Homicide & Kingston are with them. They hype tonight’s match, but have an insurance policy for tonight. The Dawsons are out with the challengers.

NWA Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Rock & Roll Express vs. The Wild Cards (Isaacs & Latimer) : Ricky and Lattimer begin. They lock up, Lattimer takes him to the corner but Ricky escapees. Robert tags in and double teams follow on Lattimer. Robert runs the challengers together and Ricky hits a suicide dive. Back in and Isaacs cuts off Ricky and the double team powerbomb follows but the ref won’t count as there was no tag. Isaacs in and covers for 2. Isaacs follows with strikes, misses a charge and Robert tags in, He follow with strikes, gets the sleeper but Isaacs breaks it up. Lattimer accidentally takes out Isaacs and the champions take control. Destroyer by Ricky and the others brawl on the floor. Double dropkick to Isaacs and the champions retain. Champions The Rock & Roll Express defeated The Wild Cards @ 5:15 via pin

– The NWA returns to PPV January 24th with the return of the NWA TV Championship; it’s the classic red & silver beauty.

-Promo time with Eli Drake. Drake talks about tonight’s main event, and says it doesn’t matter who wins, because he wants a shot. He’s the hottest thing going today, and the man that shines in his company. Ken Anderson found that out today. Anderson attacks Drake and wraps chair around his neck and posts him. He fights off officials, and then hits the mic check onto the chair to stand tall.

Melina & Marti Belle vs. Ashley Vox ODB & Alyson Kay : Vox was taken out earlier tonight so Kay will go it alone here. Wait, they announce that ODB will partner with Kay. Melina runs from Kay and tags in Belle. Kay attacks with chops, strikes and lays the boots to her. She follows with more chops, chokes he rout and then slaps her around. Kay lays in more chops, mounted strikes and coves for 2. Melina distracts and Belle gets a cradle for 2. Kay follows with a neck breaker for 2. She grounds the action, pulls Melina in and Belle attacks with a knee strike. She covers for 2. Belle follows with strikes, kicks and Melina tags in. She works over Kay in the corner, tags in Belle and the Russian leg sweep follows for 2. Belle hits a DDT and that gets 2. Melina tags in and misses the kick. ODB tags in and runs wild, fall away slam on Belle and the broncobuster follows for 2 as Melina makes the save. It breaks down, AK 47 on Melina, ODB hits the Bam on Bell and that’s that. ODB & Alyson Kay defeated Melina & Marti Belle @ 7:15 via pin

– We get an Aldis vs. Storm video package.