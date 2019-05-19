411’s LIVE WWE Money in the Bank Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Hartford, Connecticut. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, and David Otunga. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. They move on to a discussion of Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans.

Next up are video packages for Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns vs. Elias, and The Miz vs. Shane McMahon. Beth Phoenix and Sonya Deville join the panel to discuss the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Zelina Vega interrupts the panels, and a shouting match between Deville and Vega ensues.



Kickoff Show Match

Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. The Usos





Jimmy and Bryan start the match, and Jimmy quickly catches Bryan with a spinning kick. Jey gets the tag and covers Bryan for a two count. Bryan creates distance and tags Rowan. Rowan charges at Jey and absolutely levels him with a crossbody. Jey rolls to the outside, but Bryan slams his head into the apron and rolls him back into the ring. Rowan scoop slams Rowan and follows up with a running splash for a two count. Rowan tags Bryan, and Bryan slams Jey’s head into the top turnbuckle. Bryan chops the chest and kicks the ribs. Jey tries to fight out of the corner, but Bryan gets a single leg takedown and makes the tag back to Rowan. Rowan suplexes Jey and knocks Jimmy off the apron to prevent a tag. Bryan gets the tag and locks in a modified surfboard. Bryan traps Jey in the corner, chops the chest, and hits a pair of running corner drop kicks. Jey catches Bryan with a Samoan Drop, but Bryan still manages to tag Rowan. Jey FINALLY makes the hot tag to Jimmy, and Jimmy delivers a super kick to the chest. Jimmy heads up top and connects with a corkscrew senton. Rowan regains control with a power slam and gets a two count. Rowan takes Jimmy up top, but Jey makes the tag and climbs up to make the save. ROWAN HITS A DOUBLE SUPERPLEX FROM THE MIDDLE ROPE! Bryan gets the tag and goes to work with the Yes Kicks. Jey ducks the final kick and lands a super kick of his own. Jey heads up top and goes for a diving splash, but Bryan rolls out of the way and locks in the LeBell Lock. Jimmy breaks up the LeBell Lock, and the Usos then double team Rowan on the outside. Bryan goes for a suicide dive but eats a double super kick between the ropes. Jimmy gets the tag, and the Usos hit the Double Uce for the three count.

Match Result: Jimmy Uso defeats Daniel Bryan after the Double Uce.

Match Length: 11:10

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼

The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match is up first on the main card.