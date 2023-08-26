-This episode of The SmackDown LowDown is likely to continue the celebration of life of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. Thursday I had to write something and did a piece on Bray and a Top 10 list the WWE put out and you can find that here. Steve Cook wrote something last night and you can find that here.

-In Memory Graphic for Terry Funk (1944-2023) and Windham “Bray Wyatt” Rotunda (1987-2023)!

-We start with the 10 Bell Salute from SmackDown!

-Byron Saxton and Matt Camp welcome us to the show and tell us last night we remembered and honored Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. They have a picture of Bray holding up his lantern as he makes his way to the ring on the screen behind Camp and Saxton.

-Saxton talks about knowing Bray since his days in FCW. Camp talks about the evolution of a career and how Bray embodied that. He talks about Bray returning at Philly and how he will never forget that reaction. “Byron that is a very special individual there, Windham Rotunda.” They note they will talk about Bray more later.

-At Payback next Saturday (in Pittsburgh) it will be Rey vs. Theory for the US Title.

-To the video as Rey Mysterio took on Grayson Waller. Credit to both men (and everyone who worked last night) for getting in the ring on what was an emotional night. Theory and Escobar both get involved, but Rey gets the win as he Drops The Dime.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Rey notes that Theory is the jealous ex-boyfriend who got dumped by The US Title. Next week Santos and Rey take on Waller and Theory. The US Title is now with the LWO and they tell Kayla she is always welcome to join. Kayla: “You hear that Bayley?”

-Camp notes that Zelina won’t let that happen. No match for Cody at Payback, but it seems he will be the guest for Waller on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback.

-Damage CTRL and LA Knight still to come!

-Payback! Pittsburgh! I’m still looking for a way to get there.

-To the video as Cody Rhodes gives a eulogy for Terry Funk. Great stuff from Cody! I was disappointed the crowd didn’t start an ECW chant when Cody mentioned Terry gave the rub to a company and revolution. Cody notes they will be having a Terry Funk Hardcore Match.

-To the video as Butch and Holland take on The Street Profits in a Terry Funk Hardcore Match. Fun match and the Profits get another win as they are being rebuilt with this new look and Lashley by their side.

-Camp and Byron discuss Terry Funk. Camp brings up ECW Barely Legal and Funk winning The ECW Title. He mentions how much it meant to people like Foley and Dreamer. He also mentions Funk is undefeated at WrestleMania: 2-0. He discusses the run as NWA Champion and his rivalry with Ric Flair. He also notes that Funk had a role in what happened between Mankind and Undertaker at Hell in a Cell! They flash up a photo of Funk as standing on the old-school WWF blue-bar cage and Camp repeats “FOREVER.” Beautiful!

-To the video as Iyo Sky successfully defends her WWE Women’s Title for the first time as she gets a win over Zelina Vega.

-Kayla is backstage with Damage CTRL. Kayla gets called an idiot by Bayley and Dakota runs Kayla down as well before listing all of Iyo’s accolades. This is still Iyo’s era and Bayley makes a short joke at Kayla’s expense.

-Next week John Cena returns on SmackDown!

-LA Knight up next!

-This Monday on RAW: Lynch vs. Stark: Falls Count Anywhere!

-To the video as LA Knight does a great job cutting a promo to honor Bray Wyatt while also tying it into his current issues with The Miz. The “run” line got me! Great delivery of “Run” as well.

-To the video as the show closed with Wyatt vs. Balor. Camp notes that Knight was Bray’s last opponent and Finn was The Fiend’s first opponent. Balor losing isn’t a big deal because of the circumstances, and credit to him for going out there.

-LA Knight vs. The Miz is official for Payback!

-LA Knight is backstage and wants to talk to us. Knight says it is about time this place gives him what he wants. He does his Miz impression again and says Miz was never a fade. He hands it to The Miz for being able to bag Maryse and says Miz has the sex appeal of a clogged toilet. Knight does his impression of Miz making his entrance and at Payback he puts him in the back seat. Everyone saying…L A Knight….YEAH!

-We close with the video package on Bray Wyatt that opened SmackDown after the 10 Bell Salute. Amazing and heartbreaking and even haunting at times. “I’ve created some kind of buzz here man.” Yes, you did sir! It’s the photos with Brodie and then the pictures of him with his children and Jojo that cripple your soul. “I, Bray Wyatt, am forever.” Again, Bray didn’t have the BANGERS, but what he did was captivate people and made you want to watch.

-They flashback to the studio with no sound and show the photo of Bray from the start and fade to black.