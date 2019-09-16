411’s WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Report

Welcome to 411’s WWE Clash of Champions Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Charlotte, North Carolina. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Booker T, David Otunga, and Charly Caruso. The panel quickly runs down the entire card before heading to a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks. Next up is a video package for Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton followed by a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan.



Kickoff Show Match

Triple Threat Match for the Cruiserweight Championship

Drew Gulak (Champion) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado





Carrillo and Dorado double-team Gulak to start and drop him with a double drop kick. Carrillo arm drags Gulak out of the ring, but Gulak pulls Carrillo to the outside as well. Dorado springboards to the outside and takes out both Gulak and Carrillo. Dorado jumps off an announce table and connect with a hurricanrana to Gulak. Dorado rolls Carrillo back into the ring, but Gulak dumps Dorado back to the outside. Gulak locks in an arm bar on Carrillo, but Carrillo breaks free and connects with a big boot to Gulak in the corner. Dorado charges back into the ring but eats a gutbuster from Gulak. Gulak locks in a modified abdominal stretch on Dorado, but Dorado hip tosses Gulak to break the hold. Dorado levels Gulak with a handspring heel kick, and Carrillo follows up with a low drop kick and a rolling moonsault to Gulak. Carrillo drop kicks Gulak to the floor and then knocks Dorado from the apron onto Gulak’s shoulders. CARRILLO DIVES TO THE OUTSIDE AND HITS DORADO WITH A MODIFIED DOOMSDAY DEVICE OFF GULAK’S SHOULDERS! The action returns to the ring and Carrillo goes for a moonsault on Gulak, but Gulak gets his boots up, but Carrillo lands on his feet. Dorado rolls up Gulak, but Carrillo breaks it up and rolls up Dorado for a two count. Gulak, Carrillo, and Dorado trade shots in the middle of the ring. Dorado goes after Carrillo with chops in the corner and then takes him up top. Gulak pulls Dorado back to the mat and then launches Dorado so that he can drop kick Carrillo up top. Dorado hits Carrillo with a hurricanrana from the top but misses a moonsault. Carrillo hits Dorado with the Aztec Press, but Gulak posts Carrillo and rolls up Dorado for the three count.

Match Result: Drew Gulak defeats Lince Dorado after an Aztec Press from Humberto Carrillo.

Match Length: 10:05

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼

We move on to a video package for Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair.



Kickoff Show Match

AJ Styles (Champion) vs. Cedric Alexander





Styles charges at Alexander, but Alexander hits him with a Michinoku Driver for a quick two count. Styles flees to the outside, but Alexander connects with a diver and rolls him back into the ring. Alexander hits a handspring kick and gets another two count. Styles dumps Alexander to the apron and takes control with a suplex on the apron. Styles follows up with a Styles Clash on the floor and then rolls Alexander back into the ring. Styles hits the Ushigoroshi and rolls Alexander into the Calf Crusher, but Alexander makes it to the ropes. Styles kicks Alexander in the corner and then goes to work with leg kicks. Alexander rolls to the apron and lands a back elbow shot over the top rope. Alexander heads back into the ring while selling the leg damage from Styles’ kicks. Styles hits Alexander with an inverted DDT and follows up with the Phenomenal Forearm. Styles hits the Styles Clash and gets the three count. After the match is over, Gallows and Anderson head down to the ring to join Styles in assaulting Alexander.

Match Result: AJ Styles defeats Cedric Alexander with the Styles Clash.

Match Length: 4:55

Slimmer’s Rating: **



Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (Champions) vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler





Strowman and Roode start the match, and Strowman immediately tosses Roode to the corner. Roode grabs a side head lock, but Strowman again easily tosses him to the corner. Roode makes the tag to Ziggler, and Roode distracts Strowman while Ziggler locks in a sleeper hold. Strowman dislodges Ziggler and makes the tag to Rollins. Rollins whips Ziggler into a shoulder tackle from Strowman and covers Ziggler for a two count. Ziggler connects with a back elbow shot to Rollins and makes the tag to Roode. Roode knocks Ziggler off the apron, but Roode dumps Rollins to the outside. Ziggler levels Rollins with a leaping DDT on the floor, and Roode rolls Rollins back into the ring. Roode tags Ziggler, and Ziggler hits Rollins with a Fameasser for a two count. Ziggler tags Roode, and Roode delivers a suplex to Rollins for another two count. Roode uses his boot to choke Rollins across the bottom rope and the distracts the referee while Ziggler cheap shots Rollins. Rollins fights back with a big boot from the corner and follows up with a blockbuster. Roode tags Ziggler, and Ziggler rolls up Rollins with a sunset flip for yet another two count. Ziggler locks in a sleeper hold and goes for another leaping DDT, but this time Rollins catches Ziggler and counters into a Falcon Arrow. Strowman FINALLY gets the hot tag from Rollins and splashes Ziggler in the corner. Ziggler tumbles to the outside, so Strowman heads out of the ring and levels both Roode and Ziggler with shoulder tackles. Strowman tosses Ziggler back into the ring and hits another corner splash, but Ziggler posts Strowman in the corner. Roode gets the tag, but Strowman manages to tag Rollins as well. Rollins hits Roode with the Sling Blade and connects with a suicide dive to Ziggler on the outside. Rollins charges back into the ring but eats a spinebuster from Roode. Roode sets up for the Glorious DDT, but Strowman charges into the ring and hits Roode with a shoulder tackle, but Roode flies into Rollins and sends him crashing into the turnbuckles. Ziggler low bridges the top rope and dumps Strowman to the outside. Roode hits Rollins with the Glorious DDT and gets the three count.

Match Result: Robert Roode defeats Seth Rollins with the Glorious DDT.

Match Length: 9:37

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair





Flair levels Bayley with a big boot as soon as the bell rings and gets a two count. Bayley rolls to the outside to catch a breather, but Flair chases her back into the ring. Flair lights up Bayley with a series of chops and a stiff forearm shot to the jaw for another two count. Bayley again flees to the outside, but Flair follows her and whips her into the barricade. Flair rolls Bayley back into the ring and gets yet another two count. Flair drives Bayley into the corner and repeatedly drives her shoulder into Bayley’s gut. Flair goes for the Figure Four, but Bayley rolls her up for a two count of her own. Flair regains control and stomps on Bayley in the corner. Bayley discretely removes the lower turnbuckle pad while Flair is stomping on her and then slams Flair’s face into the exposed turnbuckle for a quick three count.

Match Result: Bayley defeats Charlotte Flair via exposed turnbuckle.

Match Length: 3:47

Slimmer’s Rating: *½



SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (Champions) vs. The Revival





Woods starts the match with Wilder as Big E clotheslines Dawson on the outside. Woods runs the ropes, lets Big E make the tag, and whips Wilder into Big E for a side slam. Big E pulls Wilder to the apron and pounds on his chest. Dawson pulls Woods off the apron and into the barricade as Wilder drives Big E from the apron to the floor. Dawson gets the tag and works over Big E in the middle of the ring. Xavier is still down and out on the outside, so Big E is essentially in a handicap match at this point. Wilder gets the tag and locks in a body scissors while wrenching on the neck. Dawson gets the tag and levels Big E with a back elbow shot. Dawson locks in a body scissors on the mat, but Big E fights back to his feet with Dawson on his back. Dawson releases the hold and whips Big E into the corner. Big E briefly regains control by whipping Dawson chest-first into the top turnbuckle, but Dawson still manages to tag Wilder. Woods FINALLY makes his way back up to the apron, and Big E makes the hot tag as Wilder makes the quick tag back to Dawson. Woods connects with a kick to the head followed by a springboard DDT. Big E tries to spear Wilder off the apron, but Wilder leaps over the top rope, and Big E tumbles to the outside. Wilder connects with a suicide dive to Big E, and Dawson joins Wilder for a Shatter Machine on the outside. Wilder heads back into the ring and chop blocks Woods’ bad leg. Dawson and Wilder hit the Shatter Machine, and Dawson locks in an inverted figure four for the submission.

Match Result: Scott Dawson defeats Xavier Woods with an inverted figure four.

Match Length: 9:59

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (Champions) vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville





Cross and Rose start the match, and Rose scoop slams Cross. Rose cartwheels over Cross, but Cross gets back to her feet and levels Rose with a clothesline. Rose makes the tag to Deville, but Cross whips Deville to the corner and makes the tag to Bliss. Bliss works over Deville, but she creates distance and makes the quick tag back to Rose. Bliss slaps Rose across the face, blocks a punch, and again slaps her across the face. Bliss hits double knees to Rose, but suddenly R-Truth and Carmella run down to the ring with half the roster chasing them. Truth runs into the ring, and Bliss rolls him up for a two count. The 24/7 parade rolls into the crowd as Rose makes the tag to Deville. Deville works over Bliss in the corner and makes the quick tag back to Rose. Rose hits a delayed vertical suplex and makes the quick tag back to Deville. Deville locks in a leg scissors, but Bliss rolls into Deville’s guard and lands a few punches. Deville creates space and tags Rose. Bliss and Rose levels each other in the middle of the ring, but Rose makes the tag to Deville as Bliss FINALLY makes the hot tag to Cross. Cross levels Deville with a running bulldog and tosses Rose to the outside. Cross heads up top and hits a diving crossbody for a two count. Bliss gets the tag and heads up top, but Deville shoves Cross into the ropes, making Bliss lose her balance. Rose pulls Cross to the outside as Deville pulls Bliss back down to the mat. Rose gets the tag, and Rose and Deville double team Bliss for a two count. Bliss makes the desperation tag to Cross, and Cross hits the elevated whiplash for the three count.

Match Result: Nikki Cross defeats Mandy Rose with the elevated whiplash.

Match Length: 8:07

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Intercontinental Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (Champion) w/ Sami Zayn vs. The Miz





Nakamura grabs a rear waist lock to start, but Miz counters into an arm drag. Nakamura reverses into an arm wring, but Miz counters into a standing hammer lock. Miz ducks a head kick, but Nakamura muscles him into the corner. Miz fights out of the corner with chops to the chest and follows up with a running basement kick for a one count. Miz back body drops Nakamura onto the apron and then pulls him down to the floor. Miz rolls Nakamura back into the ring and climbs onto the apron, but Zayn distracts Miz, and Nakamura kicks Miz to the floor. Nakamura drags Miz back into the ring and goes to work with kicks to the chest. Miz fights back with a kick to the back of Nakamura’s knee and then goes to work with corner kicks. Miz hits a running knee in the corner and follows up with his patented corner clothesline. Miz works over the leg and goes for the Figure Four, but Nakamura counters into the arm bar, but Miz rolls into a pinning predicament for a two count. Miz goes back to the chest kicks, but Nakamura ducks the final kick and rolls up Miz for a two count. Nakamura ties up Miz in the ropes and slides under him to hit a rope-assisted German suplex. Nakamura hits a sit-out facebuster and goes for Kinshasa, but Miz evades and locks in the Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Nakamura rolls and just barely manages to grab the bottom rope to break the hold. Miz tries to go back to the Figure Four, but Nakamura rolls him up for a two count. Zayn distracts Miz, and Nakamura connects with Kinshasa from behind for a looong two count. Nakamura goes for another Kinshasa, but Miz counters into the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz covers Nakamura, but Zayn distracts the referee to prevent the three count. Miz charges out of the ring and chases Zayn around the ringside area, but he runs right into a big boot from Nakamura. Nakamura rolls Miz back into the ring and hits Kinshasa for the three count.

Match Result: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats the Miz with Kinshasa.

Match Length: 9:34

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (Champion) vs. Sasha Banks





Lynch starts the match by slapping Banks across the face and then repeatedly slamming her face into the mat. Lynch delivers a dragon screw and goes for a quick Dis-arm-her, but Banks slides to the outside. Lynch hits a baseball slide under the bottom rope and then dives off the ring steps to level Banks. Lynch rolls Banks back into the ring and kicks her face. Lynch heads up top, but Banks grabs her legs, and the back of Lynch’ neck slams into the top turnbuckle. Banks locks in a bow-and-arrow with her boot in Lynch’ back. Banks follows up with the Meteora and a knee to the face. Lynch fights back with a springboard corner kick and goes for the Bexploder, but Banks blocks. Banks heads up top and dives toward Lynch, but Lynch catches her with a mid-air drop kick to the gut. Lynch hits the Bexploder and goes to work with rapid-fire knees to the face, but Banks counters into the Bank Statement. Lynch fights back to her feet and hits a second Bexploder. Lynch heads up top and connects with a diving leg drop for a two count. Lynch takes Banks up top, but Banks knocks her back down to the mat and hits the Meteora from the top for looong two count. Banks hits running double knees in the corner and goes for the Bank Statement, but Lynch counters into the Dis-arm-her. Banks shifts her weight a gets a boot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Lynch hits a basement drop kick to the face and heads up top. Lynch hits a drop kick from the top and gets another two count. Lynch stomps a mudhole in Banks in the corner and goes for springboard corner kick, but Banks blocks. Banks hits a Backstabber out of the corner and a second Backstabber in the middle of the ring. Banks locks in the Bank Statement, but Lynch squirms to the ropes to break the hold. Banks distracts the referee with a steel chair and then delivers a chair shot to the gut with a second steel chair while the referee had his back turned. Lynch grabs the chair and swings at Banks, but Banks steps out of the way, and Lynch inadvertently knocks out the referee. Banks flees into the crowd, and Lynch follows her. Lynch beats Banks up the stairs and locks in the Dis-arm-her around a railing. The action spills into the concourse, and Lynch slams Banks into the concession stand. Lynch drags Banks back into the arena and beats her back toward ringside. Lynch tosses Banks over the barricade, but Banks drives Lynch into the barricade. The referee is still down, and we’re told that Lynch was disqualified for hitting him. Banks grabs a chair and goes for a chair shot, but Lynch grabs the chair and connects with several chair shots to the back. Lynch sets up the chair and repeatedly slams Banks face into it. Lynch pulls Banks’ arm through the chair and locks in the Dis-arm-her around the chair. Additional referees finally comes down to the ring and force Lynch to release the hold.

Match Result: Sasha Banks defeats Becky Lynch via disqualification.

Match Length: 20:15 total, probably 15:00ish before the disqualification

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (Champion) vs. Randy Orton





Kinston and Orton lock up to start, and Orton muscles Kingston to the corner. Orton catches Kingston with a rear waist lock, but Kingston counters into a rear waist lock of his own. Orton breaks free with a back elbow shot and hits a side headlock takedown. Kingston fights back to his feet and whips Orton to the ropes to break the hold, but Orton levels Kingston with a shoulder block on the rebound. Kingston fights back with a running forearm shot in the corner, so Orton slides out of the ring and heads up the ramp to regroup. Orton eventually returns to the ring, but Kingston greets him with a stiff chop to the chest. Kingston lights up Orton in the corner but eventually gets caught with a thumb to the eye. Orton kicks the chest and knocks Kingston from the apron to the barricade. Orton slams Kingston’s head into the announce table and drop shim chest-first onto the barricade. Orton hits a suplex on the outside and follows up with a belly-to-back suplex onto the announce table. Orton hits another belly-to-back suplex onto the announce table and then rolls Kingston back into the ring for a two count. Orton posts Kingston in the corner, and Kingston tumble to the outside. Orton tries to slam Kingston’s face into the ring steps, but Kingston blocks. Kingston tries to slam Orton’s face into the ring steps, but Orton blocks, and this time Orton successfully slams Kingston’s face into the steps. Orton rolls Kingston back into the ring and gets another two count. Orton back body drops Kingston to the apron, but Kingston springboards back into the ring and levels Orton with a clothesline. Kingston chops the chest, hits a drop kick, and follows up with a leaping clothesline. Kingston hits the Boom Drop and sets up for Trouble in Paradise, but Orton counters into a back breaker. Orton goes for the rope-assisted DDT, but Kingston counters into a back body drop to the outside. Kingston dives to the outside and takes out Orton. Kingston rolls Orton back into the ring and heads up top. Kingston connects with a diving crossbody, but Orton rolls through into a pinning predicament for a two count. Orton hits the ropes and goes for a clothesline, but Kingston counters into the S.O.S. for a two count of his own. Kingston heads up top, but Orton knocks his legs out from under him. Orton pounds on Kingston up top and then heads up top, but Kingston slides trough the legs and dumps Orton face-first onto the top turnbuckle. Kingston hits the ropes and charges at Orton, but Orton counters with a power slam for a two count. Orton sets up for the RKO, but Kingston rolls him up for a two count. Kingston hits a kick to the face, but Orton hits an RKO OUT OF NOWHERE! Orton makes the cover, but Kingston gets his foot on the ropes to break the count. Orton goes for the Punt, but Kingston evades and hits the Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Match Result: Kofi Kingston defeats Randy Orton with Trouble in Paradise.

Match Length: 20:52

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



No Disqualification Match

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan





Reigns attacks Rowan on the ramp before the match even begins. Reigns rolls Rowan into the ring so that the bell can ring. Reigns goes for a spear, but Rowan counters with an elbow shot. The action spills back out of the ring, and Rowan tries to splash Reigns into the ring steps, but Reigns side steps, and Rowan slams into the steps. Reigns grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Rowan launches the ring steps at Reigns. Rowan tosses Reigns across the barricade and beats him through the crowd. Rowan picks up a garbage can and drops it onto Reigns. Reigns whips Rowan back into the ringside area and follows up with a Drive-By. Reigns starts to prep an announce table for carnage, but Rowan levels him with a vicious shoulder block. Rowan drags Reigns back into the ring and grinds his boot into Reigns’ face. Rowan hits a scoop slam and a running splash. Rowan heads up to the second rope and hits a diving back elbow shot for a two count. Rowan punts Reigns’ ribs and hits a side slam for a two count. Rowan goes for a clothesline, but Reigns ducks and clotheslines Rowan over the top rope. Rowan pulls Reigns to the outside and pulls the padding off the ring apron. Rowan drops Reigns face-first onto the exposed apron and then rolls Reigns back into the ring for a two count. Rowan tosses the ring steps into the ring and charges at Reigns, but Reigns ducks the steps and counters into a Samoan Drop. Rowan charges at Reigns in the corner, but Reigns side steps him. Reigns slams the steps into Rowan and follows up with a Superman Punch for a looong two count. Rowan rolls to the outside, and Reigns follows. Reigns goes for a Superman Punch off the ring steps, but Rowan counters into a powerbomb through the announce table. Rowan rolls Reigns back into the ring for yet another two count. Rowan drags Reigns back out of the ring and tosses him into the timekeeper’s area. Rowan slam the ring bell into Reigns’ back and beats him into the crowd. Rowan and Reigns brawl in the tech area, and Rowan slams Reigns through another table. Rowan lifts Reigns onto his shoulders and dumps him onto the stage. Rowan grabs the camera jib, but Reigns grabs part of a light mount and slams it into Rowan’s ribs. Reigns slams the camera jib into Rowan and hits a Superman punch on the ramp. Reigns goes for a spear on the Ramp, but… BIG BOOT FROM LUKE HARPER!!! LUKE HARPER IS HERE!!! Harper drags Reigns back into the ring and hits the discus clothesline. Rowan hits the Iron Claw Slam, and that’s finally enough for the three count.

Match Result: Erick Rowan defeats Roman Reigns with the Iron Claw Slam.

Match Length: 17:21

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (Champion) vs. Braun Strowman





Strowman takes the fight to Rollins to start and levels him with a shoulder tackle. Rollins takes down Strowman with three super kicks and follows up with a frog splash, but Strowman kicks out at two. Strowman tosses Rollins across the ring and lands a stiff punch to the ribs. Strowman head butts Rollins in the corner, but Rollins posts Strowman and hits a springboard knee shot. Rollins hits another springboard knee shot and heads up top to dive at Strowman, but Strowman knocks Rollins out of the air. Strowman dumps Rollins to the outside and levels him with a shoulder tackle. Strowman flattens Rollins with a second shoulder tackler on the outside and then whips him into the barricade. Strowman charges at Rollins and looks for a third shoulder tackle, but Rollins drop toe holds Strowman into the announce table. Rollins waits for Strowman to get back to his feet and hits a suicide dive. Rollins hits a second suicide dive, and this time the announce table collapses when Strowman hits it. Rollins goes for a third suicide dive, but Strowman catches him and goes for a power slam, but Rollins floats over and super kicks Strowman onto another announce table. Rollins heads up top and looks to dive onto Strowman on the announce table, but Strowman springs up and knocks Rollins off the top rope. Rollins heads back up top and goes for a superplex, but Strowman again knocks Rollins back down to the mat. BRAUN STROWMAN HITS A TOP ROPE DIVING SPLASH, BUT ROLLINS KICKS OUT AT TWO!!! Strowman goes for a power slam, but Rollins floats over into a sleeper hold. Strowman tosses Rollins over his shoulder to break the hold, but Rollins hits the Stomp, but Strowman kicks out at ONE. Rollins hits a second Stomp, but this time Strowman kicks out at two. Rollins hits a third Stomp, but Strowman again kicks out at two. Rollins goes for a fourth Stomp, but Strowman tries to counter into power slam, but Rollins counters into the Pedigree. Rollins hits a fourth Stomp, and that’s finally enough to get the three count. After the match, Rollins heads up the ramp with the championship, but suddenly the lights go out. THE FIEND IS HERE!!! SISTER ABIGAIL ON THE STAGE!!! MANDIBLE CLAW TO ROLLINS!!! The show ends in darkness with the Fiend’s laughter echoing through the arena.

Match Result: Seth Rollins defeats Braun Strowman with the Stomp.

Match Length: 10:45

Slimmer’s Rating: ****