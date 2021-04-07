411’s WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 Report

-Welcome to the 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. If I am remembering correctly I have had the honor of doing the live coverage of this event since WrestleMania XXX. This year is obviously different with 2 classes going in and both already being taped. In years past this event would last 4-5 hours and it seems we may be in for a shorter evening as speeches were put on a time limit this year. I have always loved this event and I know some question the legitimacy of the HOF since it is who Vince wants, but I don’t care about that. It’s a fun night where Legends get to tell some stories and soak in the cheers for a final time in some cases. I attended the ceremonies at Mania XXV, XXVI, and XXVII and they were a lot of fun. As mentioned this year is going to be different, but at the end of the day we are honoring men and women who have taken bumps and sacrificed things in their lives for our entertainment. Let’s get to it!

-Opening video package which is always nicely done. Nice that Randy Savage is the first voice heard as it’s him from a previous HOF ceremony talking about the respect for the legends. We then get a montage of previous inductees with some snippets of their speeches thrown in. That leads to a rundown of who is going in tonight. The nWo seems to be the headliner for this 2020 Class.

WWE Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony

-We are inside The ThunderDome and here is WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry “The King” Lawler as our host. He mentions this class was to be inducted a year ago, but it didn’t happen and the WWE rolls with the punches. Our first inductee for the night will be JBL.

-Video package for JBL highlighting his run with The APA and then after Ron retired he transformed himself into John Bradshaw Layfield. They throw in some of the footage of him on various business channels talking about the stock market. JBL then became WWE Champion and held the title for 9 months. He also won the US Title and IC Title. He then stepped behind the announcer’s desk and he is credited for the Tribute to The Troops idea. His final stop is WWE Hall of Fame!

JBL

-JBL is brought out by The King and he starts by saying we will wait a long time to see a Texan cry, but we are more than welcome to cry over his greatness. He starts talking about his pro-football career and not making it, but it was a blessing as he could chase his dream of being a pro-wrestler. It has been an incredible run. He talks about cold calling Brad Rheingans to get trained and he loved the business as soon as he started. He got to work in Dallas with the Von Erichs and learned how to get heat. He tells a story of going to Germany and thinking he was going to get stabbed, but the guy ran away when Fit Finlay showed up. Awesome! JBL talks about loving the art of getting heat and tells the story of needing a police escort out of El Paso for what he did to Eddie Guerrero’s mom. He thanks Eddie and says he misses him. He talks about Ron Simmons and the APA. JBL told him they were going to get paid to drink beer on TV and Ron said that was a great idea. He then mentions John Cena ruined his run as WWE Champion, but if it has to end it was best to have it be to someone like John. Next he touches on the visits to the troops and how if he could do it over he would do it all the same. He would love to stand in the ring one more time and hear “Viva La Raza” or The Undertaker’s DONG. “DONG….DONG.” He talks about the car rides in the back woods between towns with people like Ron and Teddy Long. He wants to tell anyone he may have wronged or did anything to in the back that he isn’t sorry as he doesn’t apologize because he is a wrestling god.

-Next a video package on our next inductee: The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith. In 1984 the Bulldogs exploded on the scene in the WWE and became one of the greatest tag teams of all time. I miss 80s WWE Tag Teams! As the 90s hit Bulldog got his singles run as Drew McIntyre talks about what someone like Davey meant for people in The UK. SummerSlam 1992 sees Davey hit the high mark of his career as he has the match of his life with Bret to win The IC Title in front of a massive crowd at Wembley Stadium. Even as an 11 year old I knew that match was special and different. The Hart Family! WOOO, Owen and Bulldog! Bulldog’s legacy lives on through his family and he takes his rightful place in The WWE Hall of Fame!

The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith

-To accept will be his son, Harry Smith, his daughter, Georgia Smith, and Diana Hart-Smith. They bring an English Bulldog, Buffy, with them who is apparently the granddaughter of Matilda. Sweet! Harry thanks the fans and the WWE for finally inducting his father. He praises the athlete that his father was as he was a powerhouse that was agile and athletic. Harry is learning quickly you don’t work with animals as they will upstage you as Buffy messes with the mic. Davey brings up SummerSlam 1992 and who it is a match nobody will ever forget. It was a special moment for his dad and the family. It is his favorite memory of him and a match he will never tire watching. He also brings up the classic match with Owen to crown the first European Champion. Definitely a forgotten classic. He is glad to carry on his father’s legacy and he knows his dad is always with him in spirit. He also knows The Dynamite Kid is with him as well and he can feel their spirit tonight. Davey will never be forgotten by his friends, family and fans. “For what we do in life will be echoed in eternity.” He tries to live that quote and he finishes by thanking all the Superstars that shared the ring with his father. Good job from Harry here!

-Next is Jushin Thunder Liger and that is one of the drawbacks of this being delayed as he can’t be here in person to accept. Still kind of mind blowing that he was put in The HOF. His video package is great as Nakamura, Bryan, and Rey talk about how influential he was. Wow, they mentioned he held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title a record 11 times and helped build the WCW cruiserweight division. Nakamura calls Liger his biggest idol. Just great stuff!

Jushin Thunder Liger

-Liger joins us virtually and subtitles aren’t my friend thanks to Peacock’s lack of a pause button. He admits this is the first time he has been nervous to speak. It is a grand honor to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He is glad he is a pro-wrestler. He speaks English at the end to thank his fans all around the world and in the WWE. Great to see him here, but man, I wish he had that live moment.

-William Shatner video package next as he is going into the Celebrity Wing. Lawler reminds us that Shatner inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame. The WWE loves their celebrities and Shatner fits the bill considering he has some history with the WWE. Plus we will always have Shatner “singing” various WWE theme music. Awesome!

William Shatner

-Shatner is also joining us virtually as well. He accepts this induction with the delight of someone who is following some of his greatest heroes. Thank you so much!

-2020 Legacy Inductees: Ray “The Crippler” Stevens, Brickhouse Brown, “Dr Death” Steve Williams, Baron Michele Leone, and Gary Hart.

-Lawler throws to a package on The Bella Twins as they even made Daniel Bryan a house hold name. The Bellas got their start with The Diva Search and then hit it big with Total Divas. Various talking heads discuss how they are the glue and helped usher the WWE out of The Diva Era.

The Bella Twins

-They do a bit where they have to figure out who is going to speak first. Brie mentions they have shared everything and Nikki says she wouldn’t want it any other way. Show them a wall and they will kick it down. As twins they not only share everything, but the fight for everything as well. Their journey started at the 2006 Diva Search and while they weren’t picked they were able to find someone who saw something in them. They got to start working in a ring and knew it would be a tough road. They learned they needed to fight like they always have. Nikki puts over the group of women they had in the WWE and they learned to be supportive instead of enemies to help raise the division. They thank their reality sisters that put their lives out their for people to watch on Total Divas. Representation matters so much at this time and girls could watch what they and the other women in the WWE were doing and could dream. Nikki mentions she is proud to be the longest reigning Divas Champion. Brie covers being at Evolution and in the first Women’s Royal Rumble. They shout out Nattie, Becky, Team BAD, and several others. They thank “Dad” Johnny Ace, Dusty Rhodes, Pat Patterson and many others. Nikki thanks John (Cena) for teaching her about the business and for helping her find her fearless side. They thank The Bella Army and they love them forever and always. Brie thanks Bryan (“sweet face” apparently) and Nikki thanks Artem. They thank their children and say in 18 years they will be carry on the family legacy. Haters going to hate and Bellas going to ball!

-Video package of the greatness of Titus O’Neil and what he has done for his community. Again, Titus deserves all the praise for what he has done and I know everyone wanted Shad, but that shouldn’t take away from what Titus has done.

Warrior Award: Titus O’Neil

-Titus talks about being the product of a sexual assault. He was labeled a kid that would be dead or in jail when he was 16 years old. He ended up in a Sheriff’s Boys Ranch to set him straight and he finally heard the words “I love you and I believe in you.” This helped him change from being an underachieving student to an All American and first in his family to graduate high school and college. Go Gators! He wants to set a legacy for his own family which includes his two sons. Instead of asking “what is wrong with you,” we need to ask “what happened to you.” He is forever grateful for the WWE giving his a chance to put smiles on faces. Winning this Warrior Award means he has lived a life of significance. He wants to help children grow with education and provide housing, transportation, food and clothing for those in need. He has always wanted to set an example of what it means to be a great human being. You love and respect even the people you don’t like or agree with as that is humanity. He thanks everyone for helping him learn and grow as an overall man. To everyone “I love you and I believe in you.” That was great!

-Last inductee for the 2020 Class: The n.W.o. This is what I have been waiting for because the n.W.o was the greatest thing during the mid to late 90s. Hall kicked off the angle on my 15th birthday and it firmly had me team WCW/nWo during the Monday Night Wars! The video package is great and what they did was so revolutionary and they are the faction that all factions are judged against to this day.

The New World Order

-The PORNO MUSIC! HOGAN PLAYING AIR GUITAR WITH THE NWO TITLE! Waltman says it is the honor of his lifetime to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and it a double honor to be up here again. He thanks his wife Angela and thanks and congratulates Eric Bischoff. He credits the nWo for what he became with DX. He thanks Hall and Nash for always having his back. He thanks Hogan for always being good for him.

-Hall gives us a “Hey Yo!” Awesome! He puts Hogan over as the guy that made him want to be a pro-wrestler. He doesn’t have the words and he just wants to say thanks.

-Kevin Nash says what made it work was that Razor Ramon and Diesel made the jump to Turner TV. It wouldn’t have worked with Vinnie Vegas and The Diamond Studd. He is amazed this nWo thing has been going on for 25 year and he thanks the guys on the stage with him. He is still amazed to see kids today wearing nWo shirts and it shows the nWo is 4 Life. What made the nWo work was that it was WWE guys and it WWE is 4 Life. They may not have been the Beatles, but they were at least Led Zepplin.

-Hulk Hogan says the nWo is still alive and well. He was sitting on a movie set and lost and didn’t know what he was going to do. He saw Scott Hall come on TV and Eric was in his ear about the nWo thing. Hogan wasn’t sure so he just watched and he saw the heat they were getting. He then told Eric he was thinking about it and Eric told him Sting was the next choice. Hogan wasn’t letting that money train pass him by. He talks about Syxx rounding out the group and says it’s because of these guys that the nWo is still running. He plays up that he never lost the nWo Title and they need to teach everyone at WrestleMania a lesson as he is the host with his main man, Titus. Everyone knows the nWo is 4 Life and they are just Too Sweet!

-That closes the book on the 2020 Hall of Fame Ceremony!

WWE Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony

-Same video package that opened the first show about 90 minutes ago.

-In a change, Kayla Braxton and Corey Graves are our hosts for this show. Graves makes a weed joke about our first inductee so you know it’s RVD.

-RVD video package and the dude was just cool and different and that’s most of the battle in pro-wrestling. Dude is just a freak athlete and was must see TV much like Rey Mysterio in WCW was. VAN TERMINATOR! RVD unified the IC, Hardcore and European Titles. He his his peak at One Night Stand when he won the WWE Title from John Cena in front of one of the greatest crowds you will see for a wrestling match. He truly was One of a Kind!

Rob Van Dam

-The man still looks cool! He calls this night amazing as it is a complete circle of life. He had just finished up 30 years ago in USWA. He drove from Battle Creek to Tampa in a Ford Mustang that was held together with coat hangers. He thinks about the night his dad passed away and 20 hours later he had an autograph signing in Chicago. He wasn’t sure what to do, but he opted to go through with the signing. He didn’t tell anyone what was happening and used the excitement from the fans to help him through and bail him out of the hole he was in. He realized the energy exchanged is a two way street. He talks about having things that pick up your spiritual vibration. He is honored to be put in a place with Legends that inspired him. When people think of him and his journey he hopes they think of individuality. Life is about choices and he had so many people that wanted to change him, but he stuck to his guns. People didn’t understand him, but he kept going. He thanks his parents for letting him follow his dreams. He turned down a scholarship to Michigan State to chase a dream to become a wrestler. He thanks The Sheik for breaking him into the business and for telling him not to listen to anyone else as they don’t know what they are talking about. He talks about working as an underneath guy against guys like Greg Valentine. He thanks Sabu for training him in the ring along with The Sheik. Sabu always encouraged him and told him they were better than all the local guys they were around in the Indys. Every Championship and match he won is thanks to the support from Sabu. Rob is killing it here! He jokes that when he is on top for the 5 Star Frog Splash he doesn’t know of a better high and he would know. Fantastic! This night is a victory for all of us. He wishes he could name every fan, but he will thank the WWE Universe. It’s because of their feedback that he calls himself The Whole Damn Show….R V D. Again, RVD killed it here!

-Video package for Molly Holly! Molly and Spike’s relationship with Spike standing up to Steve Austin and ripping up his petition is still great! Also props to Molly for offering to shave her head, but only if it was for a WrestleMania match. Molly would crush it with today’s roster.

Molly Holly

-Nora looks great! She thanks us for the honor and says only two people have had their heads shaved bald at WrestleMania. One is the most influential person to ever step in a ring and the other was Vince McMahon. AWESOME! I am so old that when she started that joke Adrian Adonis popped in my head, but I guess he wasn’t shaved bald. As you would expect from Molly she immediately gives props to the crew that works the WWE shows and rattles off all of them by name. That’s why nobody will ever have a bad word to say about this lady. She is eternally grateful for the fans for accepting her and that’s a wrap. Boo, I wanted more!

-At this point they are repeating commercials from the earlier show, so I will take it as a chance to check on my wife who is trying to handle a 4 year old and 6 month old by her self. Love you Jenny!

-Video package on The Great Khali. Again, I know there was hate about this one, but again, I am not one to ever complain about a wrestler getting honored. He has also done a lot of work for WWE in India and much like Titus has done a ton for his community. I also enjoyed him in The Longest Yard remake. Sue me!

The Great Khali

-He joins us virtually and there as subtitles to help. We talks about learning of his induction and everyone was excited to heart it. He can’t explain how happy he is. He can’t be with us today, but his heart is with all his fans. He thanks us for supporting him and then shows off his Hall of Fame ring.

-Ranjin Singh talks about what it means to have Khali in the WWE Hall of Fame.

-Video package for Ozzy Osbourne as he is the next inductee into the Celebrity Wing. My parents are massive Ozzy fans so I can’t wait to hear what they think when I tell them Ozzy was put in the WWE Hall of Fame. Again this is a fine choice as he was paired with The British Bulldogs, was a host on RAW, and his songs have been used for PPVs and video packages.

Ozzy Osbourne

-Ozzy joins us virtually and no subtitles. He thanks for this amazing award and says he doesn’t deserve it. It is all about the fans and then he thanks Vince McMahon (someone is getting fire) and HHH.

-2021 Legacy Inductees: Dick The Bruiser, Pez Whatley, Buzz Sawyer (Last Battle of Atlanta), Ethel Johnson (first African American female wrestler), and Paul Boesch.

-As an aside I love the legacy feature as it gives us men and women we may not be familiar with and I know I have looked up the names I don’t know to learn more about them.

-Video package of Eric Bischoff. Sure, he should have gone in with The nWo, but getting a solo induction is so much better. Eric got his start in the AWA and then in WCW he rose from part time announcer to President. With all the talk of wrestling wars today, nothing will touch what what happened on Monday Nights from 1995-2001. That was a war and it was so great that people are starved for anything to be like it today. Sonny Ono as a talking head! Fantastic! They make sure to work in 83 consecutive weeks! Then Eric showed up on RAW and hugged Vince McMahon. I missed that live sadly! Eric’s run ended getting dumped into a garbage truck by Vince McMahon and Bischoff has said that was a great way to go out.

Eric Bischoff

-Eazy E! He promises not to waste tonight as he was told he only has 3 Minutes…HA! RIP Jamal! He had no idea he was embarking on a life long journey when he made that first drive to meet Verne Gagne. From there he made a drive to Atlanta and that changed his life. It gave him a chance to play out his creativity and he thought when that ended the journey was over, but he then got the call from Vince. He learned so much from that journey. He talks about standing on the shoulder of giants and what he has been able to do is because of the giants that came before him. He wants to thank those giants. Those giants took wrestling from a side show at a circus to one of the greatest forms of entertainment in the world. He thanks everyone no matter where they are in the universe. It has been one hell of a ride and the best is still to come.

-Video package for Warrior Award as they run through the list of those that have been presented with the award. For 2021 the Award is going to Rich Hering. He was a New York judge, and member of the New York Athletic Commission and developed a relationship with Vince Sr. He was brought into the company and stayed on when Jr took over. He helped the WWE transition during The Rock and Wrestling Era. Oh wow, he was the official that presided over The Savage/Miss Elizabeth wedding at SummerSlam. Nice! He was also an integral part in helping Dana and her family with Warrior’s passing. They throw to videos from Dana and Warrior’s kids congratulating Rich. I still see those girls in my mind as the two little ones from Warrior’s induction.

Warrior Award: Rich Hering

-He thanks Dana and her daughters and wishes they were here. He knows what this award means and what it represents so he is honored. He talks about the company being regional and becoming what it is today. He calls the men and women who work the shows the real warriors and he thanks off all them with his gratitude.

-Video package for our final inductee for the night: Kane! Great video package here as they used some licensed music. Best video package of the night. Blood Bath for Austin! Pete Rose! Bryan puts over Kane’s comedy and we see the promo with Rock and Hogan, Hug It Out, I am the tag team champion and other moments. Again, just a wonderful video package.

Kane

-Kane calls this the greatest honor of his career. Things like this don’t happen to people like him. He is a farm boy that was lucky enough to be tall and be athletic for his size. He talks about his parents and how they have always been his biggest fans. His mom loved Isaac Yankem and had a sign at a live event that read “I raised Kane.” Tremendous! He talks about his wife and kids and the one regret he has is the time he missed with them. He has been with his wife for 26 year and none of his in ring partners hold a candle to her. When it comes to his career he has too many people to thank and he won’t name them all. He thanks Dutch Mantel, Jim Cornette, and Jim Ross. “JR i am sorry I paid you back by setting you on fire.” He says he doesn’t get to stand her without the drivers, people in talent relations and others that never get named. They have the best television production people in the entire world. He thanks his brothers and sisters who lace up boots and get in the ring. He calls them the most talented performers in the world. On behalf of Kane he thanks his daddy, Paul Bearer, and brother, The Undertaker. He mentions in 1995 he was in SMW and had a match with The Undertaker in an arena that is not far from where his Mayor’s office is. That was the first of many Tombstones took and he calls the Undertaker/Kane saga the greatest story the WWE has ever told. He tells some stories including a police officer pulling The Brothers of Destruction over for speeding. All of this was possible because a guy named Mark believed in Glen Jacobs. Finally he thanks the WWE Universe. He now realizes how amazing the journey has been and none of it is possible without the fans. He thanks us for making Kane one of the most memorable characters ever. If someone like him can stumble through life and become a WWE star, Mayor and Hall of Famer imagine what you can do. He will leave us with that and Kane leaves leaves us with his pyro exploding as we close this show.

-They did the best they could under the circumstances and I enjoyed this show. It is disappointing that most of them will never get the chance to speak to a packed arena full of fans and their peers. The red carpet stuff was there to try to give us a breather between speakers and give us some normalcy to the show. As far as best speeches, Titus and RVD take the honors for me. A fun night that I enjoyed and hopefully this time next year things are safe enough to be back to normal. Thanks for reading!