411’s WWE LFG Report: Episode Five

-Welcome to Episode Five with the title of this episode being Talk Your Truth and we were teased an appearance by CM Punk. Let’s get to it!

-Here is a reminder of the teams:

-Team Bubba Ray: Zena Sterling, Drake Moreaux, Tatyanna Dumas, Brayden Ray

-Team Mickie James: Chris Island, Troy Yearwood, Dani Sekelsky, Sirena Linton

-Team Booker T: Anthony Luke, Penina Tuilaepa, Jasper Troy, Leigh Laurel

-Team Undertaker: Tyra Mae Steele, Shiloh Hill, Bayley Humphrey, Elijah Holyfield

-Another reminder that Joe Tessitore is our narrator!

-Scoreboard: Team Booker 3, Team Mickie 2, Team Taker 1, Team Bubba: 0

-We start with Bubba talking to Tatyanna. She is crying and reveals she has an injury. Bubba notes “have a bad day on your time,” and tells Tatyanna to stop crying.

-Show opening!

-Shawn Michaels talks to the kids and today is about developing a character and bringing out what they have inside. He brings out CM Punk and I know it’s been over a year now, but I still smile and want to yell out the F word thinking about Punk being back in the WWE.

-Punk says there is no future business without the young talent and he wants to know if they know who they are. He has a mic in his hand and tells them it is a tool and mentions he famously said it was a pipebomb. Taker puts Punk over for being one of those people that sound like they are having a conversation vs. cutting a promo. Punk notes he is going to try to be humble especially in the presence of legends that are better than him, but he says he is so good with the mic, that promos are called pipebombs now.

-We go back to June 2011 and we highlights of that famous pipebomb promo. Still awesome!

-Punk tells them they always have to be ready and he wants someone to step up and cut a promo. A few people immediately jump up and Zena seems to get there first. Punk: “ladies first,” but Jasper Troy takes the mic from her hand and they let it go. Japser tells Zena there is no fair in this business. Zena smiles and says it’s okay.

-Jasper says he has had chances pass him by and he need to smash every opportunity he gets. He cuts a promo where he was a kid that wanted to be CM Punk. He references the pipebomb promo and then calls out Punk for leaving and tearing the WWE down afterwards. “Second City Saint, huh? I wanted to cheer for you and see you Main Event WrestleMania so I could tell my friends, my guy did it, but you weren’t there.” Damn! “All I want is to get in the ring one day and look you dead in the eye. For all the things you have done in this business, and make you bend the knee.” The Legends are impressed and give Jasper a big ovation. Bubba even drops a “holy shit.”

-Bubba tells Jasper that he just put himself on the map. Booker is beaming with pride and notes it was organic. Jasper wanted to let people know that he is ready. Punk says it is unfortunate these kids have to learn on the fly on national TV, but it’s the game they are playing.

-Tatyanna is up next and she uses her emotions from earlier in the day. Leigh is next and Punk notes there is something there with Leigh and they have to figure out who to drag it out of her. Cutler James threatens to rip faces off and Punk says it was a little flat.

-BJ is here and Bubba hands his head. BJ takes the mic and sits cross-legged like CM Punk has done many times.

-Commercials!

-Back to BJ and Bubba is dropping F bombs and wondering what this kid is doing. Punk looks shocked at the way BJ is sitting. BJ goes in on the Legends and Future Greats for not checking on him when he was injured. He talks about people being happy that he was injured as it took out the top guy. Punk is laughing as BJ shoots on several of the competitors. He calls Cutler out for being a replacement and he is going to make Cutler his bitch when they get in the ring. He brings up Bubba not shaking his head and now he understands why. This is a business and he isn’t shaking anyone’s hand whether Future Great or Legend because he is done and in this for himself. “How do you like them apples?” He watched Good Will Hunting. Go watch Good Will Hunting 2!

-Bubba says he had no idea BJ was walking in today, but admits he cut one hell of a promo. He only cares that BJ admitted he learned something from Coach Bubba. Drake doesn’t care what BJ says about him, but feels he should have slapped him for what he said about Zena and Tatyanna. “You don’t talk to girls like that.” Punk says BJ is hurt and he can’t see if he can back it up in the ring. He does criticize BJ for throwing people under the bus and talks about putting people over for being the biggest and baddest so that when you beat them, it makes you the biggest and baddest.

-Tyra decides to go next and Bubba tells her to sell him a ticket. Bubba gets on her and Tyra shouts him down as she doesn’t like being disrespected. She gets into the promo and starts to get emotional as she talks about wanting to hear the noise. Taker is blown away as Tyra showed she can be vulnerable, but she is also a legit killer.

-Jasper calls out Chris for being scared to cut a promo. Booker follows up on that and it really seems like they are trying to get Chris to step up here, but he’s not biting. Bubba says they noticed more the people who didn’t take the chance and I can see that. Trying and failing is better than not taking the shot.

-Commercials!

-Taker is pissed at Shiloh for not stepping up and Shiloh says he didn’t think it was some kind of test. Punk tells them that failure will be their biggest teacher and tells them to grab it by the throat. Dani is disappointed in herself and her team as nobody stepped up.

-Mickie talks to her team and Troy admits he doesn’t know who he is yet. Chris didn’t want to go up there and fake some kind of trauma and it got in his head.

-The Legends meet to decide the matches and Punk is told he gets to award a point for best overall male and female on the mic. Mickie wants to see Chris as a heel and wants Sirena on the floor as his manager. Mickie talks about the importance of a manager and they show Bobby Heenan helping Rick Rude beat Warrior at Mania V. They decide on Tyra vs. Dani as Taker wants to see Tyra turn the switch to heel in the middle of the match. It seems Tatyanna vs. Leigh is also a match being done tonight. Punk agrees that the people who get to work matches are the people that stood up a cut a promo. Punk reiterates it wasn’t as much about the content, but just standing up and taking the chance. Shiloh vs. Cutler is our other match, and I may have seen that on Level Up at some point.

-The Legends go over the matches with those involved and what they want to see from them. Some are being asked to play a role they aren’t used to. Taker wants to see some crazy shit coming out from Shiloh.

Jasper Troy (Team Booker) vs. Chris Island (Team Mickie) (w/ Sirena Linton)

-First, commercials!

-Island uses his speed to frustrate Troy. It doesn’t last long as Troy lands a shot and gets a side headlock. Taker doesn’t want to see a big man using a side headlock on the mat, but Booker says he has to work babyface here. Sirena grabs the leg so Island can hit a chop-block. He works the leg for a bit before Troy kips up and no sells the ankle which angers Mickie and some of the other legends. Troy hits a splash and then he goes back to selling the ankle. Chokeslam gets the pin at 2:47 (shown).

Winner: Jasper Troy via pin at 2:47 (shown)

-Booker tells Chris that is the best he has seen him do in the ring since they started and he calls Jasper a monster. Bubba asks Sirena why she stood up to Jasper and says they will go over why it was the wrong decision later. Chris is happy that the Legends finally saw him.

Tyra Mae Steele (Team Taker) vs. Dani Sekelsky (Team Mickie)

-The story here is they want baby vs. baby and want Tyra to switch heel in the middle of the match. Tyra uses her amateur background to control and starts doing jumping jacks to show off a cocky side. Dani uses her background to reverse an arm hold and they fight over arm control. Tyra bails to the floor and Dani does some jumping jacks as we head to a break.

-Commercials!

-Back as Dani offers another handshake and Tyra pulls her in and hits a stun-gun. This match is already much better than the first match, but they are getting more time. Dani escapes a slam and shows some fire with her comeback. Tyra pulls Dani into the ropes and Taker is losing his mind as he wants Tyra to get on her and show aggression. Booker has to calm Taker down, who says he is jusy being a fan. Dani mounts another comeback, but Tyra pulls her down by the hair and uses the tights to get the pin at 3:45 (shown).

Winner: Tyra Mae Steele via pin at 3:45

-Punk is impressed that he was able to pick up who they were within the first few minutes of seeing them. Punk tells Tyra they want he to be the Olympic Gold Medalist. Taker says there are things to work on, but tells them “well done.”

-Backstage Tyra notes she was told to forget everything she knew and do things their way and now Punk wants her to go back to what she knew.

Leigh Laurel (Team Booker) vs. Tatyanna Dumas (Team Bubba)

-Commercials first!

-Lockup and Leigh gets a hammerlock. Dumas transitions to a side headlock, but a charge in the corner runs into a back elbow. Side suplex from Leigh gets two. Bubba and Mickie note the girls are rushing and Bubba things Tatyanna’s bad day is transitioning into the ring. Tatyanna gets a roll-up for the pin at 1:30 (shown).

Winner: Tatyanna Dumas via pin at 1:30 (shown)

-Punk tells Leigh she feels reserved and she is too shy and not letting things out. He credits them for both working hard. Mickie also puts them over for working hard, but notes they were rushing. Bubba says it is nice to have people up here blowing smoke up their ass, but now it’s his turn. The truth is they both came in today in the wrong frame of mind. The morale of today is to leave behind what has happened when they get in the ring. Bubba: “go get them some tissues.”

-Leigh admits it is hard to get out of her shell, but this process will get here there.

Cutler James (Team Bubba) vs. Shiloh Hill (Team Taker)

-I have higher hopes for this one as they have been on Level Up several times. I don’t think they ever faced off on Level Up, but they were partners. Lockup and Bubba tells them to stay tall. James hooks a side headlock and takes it to the mat. Punk is impressed with the headlock take over. Hill reverses and gets a tackle. Booker asks Taker who is the face and Taker tells him they both are at this point. James goes to work on the arm, but gets a whip reversed. James lands a right and Hill is apparently knocked out again at 1:41. Remember Hill suffered a concussion in a match that was stopped not long ago and the Legends note it’s not good to get them back to back like this.

-Commercials!

-Back with the James forearm that apparently knocked Hill out. It’s all a ruse though as Hill decks James and The Legends are loving every second of it. I had a feeling! Mickie says she felt that in her soul. James starts to fight from underneath, but Hill slugs him down. Swinging neckbreaker gets a two count. James starts his comeback and hits a clothesline. James hits Shellshock for the pin at 3:26 (shown).

Winner: Cutler James via pin at 3:26 (shown)

-Taker tells them to congratulate each other on the spot that everyone bit on. Mickie has Cutler turn around to show off the welts on his back with the forearms in the corner. Mickie and Punk say it would have added to it if Hill had waited for James to turn his back before decking him. He tells Hill he looks like a hockey player and they need more of that.

-Commercials!

-All the kids are back and so is Shawn Michaels. Punk gets to award a point one man and one woman. He gives credit to everyone who stood up and cut a promo. He is looking overall at everything and says if BJ wrestled today, Bubba might be getting the point. He is giving a point to people who cut a promo and wrestled. For the women it’s Tyra and she runs over to shake his Punk’s hand and Taker’s hand. For the men he gives the point to Jasper.

-Punk notes if Shiloh had cut a promo he would have gotten the point for Team Taker.

-Scoreboard: Team Booker 4, Team Mickie 2, Team Taker 2, Team Bubba 0.

-Booker says hard work is easy work for Team Five Time. Taker is annoyed as they would have gotten two points if not for Shiloh sitting and not cutting a promo. Taker promises they will have a discussion and Shiloh won’t sit on his ass again.

-Shiloh loses his mind and drops f bombs about people throwing pity parties and he didn’t want to get into that. The cameraman asks why he didn’t cut that promo and he walks away. Taker calsl him money and says they will have a long talk tomorrow.

-Next time we get some matches in front of a crowd.

-Fun episode this week as we get to see people put themselves on the spot with a promo in front of CM Punk and see people not realize they were being tested and it cost them. Tyra is still the best bet on the women’s side from what I see while it seems more wide open with the men. BJ continues to hang around and I am curious what they do with him when he gets cleared. The rant by Shiloh at the end was strong and we need to see more of that from him. Overall, I think I enjoyed this episode the most. Thanks for reading!