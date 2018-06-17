Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Report. We are LIVE in my hometown, beautiful Chicago, Illinois.

Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Renee Young, Booker T, Peter Rosenberg, and David Otunga. The Chicago crowd gives us our first “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chant of the evening, and then we head to a video package for AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Booker T picks Styles, but Rosenberg and Otunga pick Nakamura. Next up is a breakdown of Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn. Booker T, Rosenberg, and Otunga all pick Lashley.

Next up is a video package for Carmella vs. Asuka followed by a video package for Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass. Daniel Bryan joins the panel from backstage and says that he’ll do whatever he needs to do to defeat Big Cass tonight. He does miss being the Smackdown GM, but it was tough to be around something he loves without being able to do it. He believes that his legs, lungs, and heart will get him the victory tonight.

Charly Caruso is backstage with Seth Rollins and the guitar the he destroyed on Monday. He says that Elias is going to be stiff competition tonight, but the truth is that Elias isn’t on Rollins’ level. He fights for the Intercontinental Championship every night, and tonight isn’t going to be an exception. Booker T and Rosenberg pick Elias, but Otunga picks Rollins. We move on to a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal. Booker T picks Mahal, but Rosenberg and Otunga pick Reigns.

Samoa Joe joins the panel to discuss tonight’s Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The crowd is so loud that it’s starting to be difficult to hear the panel. Kevin Owens interrupts Joe and proposes a partnership to deal with Braun Strowman. Joe agrees with a lot of what Owens is saying, except for the part about trusting Owens. Owens finally gives up and storms off in frustration.



Kickoff Show Match

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers (Champions) vs. Gallows & Anderson





Gallows and Rowan start the match, and Rowan immediately muscles Gallows to the corner. Anderson and Harper get the tags as the action spills to the outside and all four men brawl at ringside. Harper and Rowan drop Anderson face-first onto the ring apron and then level Gallows with a double drop kick. Harper rolls Anderson back into the ring as we head to a commercial. We return from the break with Harper firmly in control of Anderson in the middle of the ring. Harper drapes Anderson across the bottom rope and slingshots him into the middle rope. Rowan gets the tag and hits a pump handle back breaker. Rowan stretches Anderson around the top rope and makes the tag back to Harper. Harper and Anderson trade shots in the middle of the ring, but Harper gets the best of the exchange. Gallows still hasn’t returned to the ring apron after the double drop kick on the outside earlier in the match. Harper hits a leg drop to the chest and makes the tag to Rowan. Rowan hits the ropes and connects with a running splash for a two count. Rowan locks in a rear chin lock and levels Anderson with a back elbow shot. Anderson posts Rowan in the corner, but Rowan manages to tag Harper. Anderson catches Harper with a spinebuster and FINALLY makes the hot tag to Gallows. Gallows hits a pump handle slam, but Harper fights back with a big boot for a two count. Gallows and Anderson go for the Magic Killer, but Rowan makes the save and dumps Anderson to the outside. Harper and Rowan hit Gallows with the Bludgeoning, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Luke Harper defeats Luke Gallows with the Bludgeoning.

Match Length: 7:28

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼

We finish up the Kickoff Show with a video package for Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey. Booker T and Rosenberg pick Nia Jax, but Otunga picks Rousey.



Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass





Bryan circles Cass to start, but Cass quickly muscles him to the corner. Bryan lands a volley of leg kicks and then goes to work with mounted punches in the corner. Cass shoves Bryan back to the middle of the ring and narrowly escapes a heel hook from Bryan. Cass knocks Bryan off the ring apron, and Bryan hits the barricade hard. Cass heads to the outside and drops Bryan onto the apron before rolling him back into the ring. Cass lands a series of stiff punches and locks in a bear hug. Bryan elbows out of the bear hug but eats a knee to the ribs. Bryan hits the ropes and charges at Cass, but Cass catches him with a spinning side slam. Cass charges at Bryan in the corner, but Bryan catches Cass with a drop toe hold and sends him face-first into the second turnbuckle. Bryan goes to work with leg kicks and follows up with a dragon screw. Cass rolls to the apron, but Bryan follows and slams Cass’ knee into the apron. Bryan slams Cass’ knee into the ring post two times before heading up top and hitting a missile drop kick to Cass’ back. Bryan hits a series of corner drop kicks and locks in the Yes! Lock, but Cass makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Cass rolls to the outside, but Bryan kicks him to the barricade and then takes him out with a flying splash from the top to the outside. The action returns to the ring, and Cass hits a super fall-away slam from the second rope for a two count. Cass puts Bryan in the torture rack and then flips him to the mat for another two count. Bryan connects with a chop block to Cass’ injured knee and then hits the Yes! Kicks. Bryan goes for the running knee, but Cass counters into a big boot for yet another two count. Cass goes back to the torture rack, but Bryan flips out and hits the running knee. Bryan locks in the heel hook, and this time Cass has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Daniel Bryan defeats Big Cass with the heel hook.

Match Length: 15:20

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½

The New Day are in the locker room discussing which of them will be in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but Kevin Owens shows up with a gift of pancakes and fine Canadian maple syrup. Owens wants to discuss a strategy to deal with Braun Strowman, but he makes the mistake of mentioning that he doesn’t like pancakes… or cereal… or any breakfast food. That’s enough for the New Day to send him packing.



Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn





Zayn heads to the outside as soon as the match begins, slowly climbs back into the ring, and then once again flees to the outside. Lashley heads to the outside and chases Zayn back into the ring. Lashley traps Zayn against the ropes, but Zayn rakes the eyes to regain control. Zayn shoves Lashley to the outside and whips him into the ring post. Zayn whips Lashley into the ring post for a second time and then stomps on Lashley when he tries to roll back into the ring. Zayn goes to work with the ground and pound offense in the middle of the ring, but Lashley regains control with a stiff clothesline. Zayn heads up top and goes for a flying splash, but Lashley catches Zayn in mid-air and counters into a fall-away slam. Zayn charges at Lashley, but Lashley hits a spinebuster. Lashley hits three delayed vertical suplexes and easily gets the three count.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeats Sami Zayn with a delayed vertical suplex.

Match Length: 6:36

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins (Champion) vs. Elias





Rollins and Elias locks up to start, but Elias takes control with a snapmare takedown. Elias goes for a rear head lock, but Rollins counters into a hammer lock. Elias regains control with a series of body shots and then stomps on Rollins’ ribs. Rollins connect with a drop kick and then dives onto Elias on the outside. Rollins rolls Elias back into the ring and hits a springboard clothesline. Elias levels Rollins with a clothesline on the apron, and Rollins tumbles to the floor. Rollins rolls back into the ring, but Elias traps him in the corner and stomps a mud hole in him. Elias slams Rollins neck-first onto the apron and then gets a one count in the middle of the ring. Rollins whips Elias to the ropes, and Elias catches Rollins with a DDT on the rebound and gets a two count. Elias locks in a modified Cobra Clutch and drags Rollins down to the mat. Elias goes for a knee drop, but Rollins rolls out of the way. Rollins fights back with a chop to the chest before sending Elias face-first into the top turnbuckle. Rollins hits the Sling Blade and tosses Elias to the outside. Rollins follows up with a suicide dive that sends both men into the barricade. Rollins rolls Elias back into the ring and goes for a springboard clothesline, but Elias side steps him. Rollins lands on his feet, but his left knee buckled on the landing. Elias rolls up Rollins, but Rollins kicks out at two. Rollins and Elias trade punches in the middle of the ring, but Elias takes control with a jumping big boot. Rollins answers with a super kick, but Elias kicks out at two. Rollins heads up top and goes for a frog splash, but Elias gets his knees up. Elias covers Rollins but only gets a two count. Elias heads up top, but Rollins springs up to the top and hits a superplex. Rollins rolls into the Falcon Arrow and gets a two count. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Elias rolls out of the ring. Rollins goes for a suicide dive, but Elias catches him in mid-air and tosses him into the barricade. Elias whips Rollins into the ring post and the rolls him back into the ring. Elias heads up top and connects with a diving elbow drop for a looong two count. Elias goes for Drift Away, but Rollins grabs the ropes to block. Elias takes Rollins up top, but Rollins slides between the legs and goes for the buckle bomb, but Rollins’ leg gives out. Elias rolls up Rollins, but Rollins reverses into a rollup of his own for the three count.

Match Result: Seth Rollins defeats Elias with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 17:01

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon vs. Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Naomi vs. Lana





The action immediately spills to the outside as soon as the match begins. Lynch kicks a ladder into Natalya and then does the same to Flair. Moon dives off either the barricade or an announce table (she was off camera) and takes out Lynch. Moon takes a ladder into the ring and tries to drop toe hold Banks onto it, but Banks blocks. Moon springboards off the ropes and connects with a splash onto Banks and the ladder. Lana hits Moon with an X-Factor onto the ladder and grabs an even taller ladder. Natalya levels Lana with a clothesline and then scoop slams her onto a ladder. Natalya drops Naomi onto a ladder and then steps on her back to drive her face into the ladder. Flair levels Natalya and then squares off with Lynch. Flair and Lynch battle over a ladder, but Naomi jumps onto the ladder and springs off of it to take out Natalya. Bliss pulls the ladder out of the ring, but Naomi dives to the outside to level Bliss and retrieve the ladder. Naomi hits a blockbuster off the apron to Banks. Moon and Naomi battle over a ladder in the middle of the ring, but Lynch tries to climb the ladder as they’re holding it. Moon and Naomi tilt the ladder to dump Lynch into the corner before following up with double basement drop kicks to Lynch in the corner. Moon hip tosses Naomi onto the ladder in the corner, but Banks dumps Moon and Lana onto a corner propped up on the bottom turnbuckle in the adjacent corner. Banks sets up a ladder and begins to climb, but Flair pulls her back down to the mat. Flair and Banks both climb the same side of the ladder and end up tumbling back to the mat. Flair goes for a suplex, but Banks floats over, but Flair counters into a neck breaker. Flair goes for a Razor’s Edge onto ladder in the corner, but Banks grabs the ladder in the middle of the ring and climbs. Lynch tips the ladder to drop Banks onto Flair and Natalya. Banks and Lynch climb the ladder, but Lana sets up a taller ladder next to them. Lana and Moon climb the taller ladder as Natalya pulls Banks off the shorter ladder. Bliss climbs behind Lana as Natalya powerbombs Banks into the shorter ladder, tipping the ladder and Lynch. Flair pulls Moon off the taller ladder and powerbombs her into a ladder in the corner. Bliss dumps Lana off the ladder, but Lana pulls Bliss down to the mat. Lana levels Bliss with a roundhouse kick and locks in the Accolade. Lana climbs the ladder, but Naomi springboards onto the other side of the ladder. Naomi gets her hands on the briefcase, but Lynch pulls her down to the mat. Lynch repositions the ladder directly under the briefcase and climbs, but Flair climbs the other side of the ladder and meets her at the top. Bliss tips the ladder and dumps both Flair and Lynch. Flair again tries to climb, but Banks pulls her down. Lana pulls Naomi off the ladder and then begins to climb. Natalya pulls Lana off the ladder into an electric chair drop, but Moon stops Nataly from climbing. Flair spears Moon into a ladder in the corner, but Lynch catches Flair with a Bexploder. Lynch climbs and almost retrieves the briefcase, but Bliss tips the ladder and dumps Lynch face-first onto a ladder in the corner. Bliss climbs the ladder and retrieves the briefcase to win the match.

Match Result: Alexa Bliss retrieves the MitB briefcase to win the match.

Match Length: 18:25

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal w/ Sunil Singh





Reigns whips Mahal to the ropes to start and levels him with a back elbow shot on the rebound. Reigns slams Mahal’s head into the top turnbuckle and follows up with a Samoan Drop for a one count. Mahal rolls to the outside and strategizes with Sunil Singh. Reigns heads to the outside and tosses Mahal back into the ring. Reigns goes for the Drive By, but Mahal rolls out of the way, and Singh shoves Reigns into the ring post. Mahal rolls Reigns back into the ring, stomps on him, and gets a one count. Mahal locks in a rear chin lock and drags Reigns down to the mat. Mahal transitions to a modified camel clutch before whipping Reigns to the corner. Reigns gets to his feet on the apron, but Mahal drives a shoulder into Reigns’ gut and knocks him to the outside. Mahal retrieves Reigns and drops and elbow onto Reigns’ chest for a one count. Mahal chokes Reigns across the middle rope and hits a volley of knee drops. Mahal goes back to the rear chin lock but misses a follow up knee drop. Reigns connects with a volley of short clotheslines in the corner, but Mahal regains control with a running knee to the face for a two count. Reigns goes for the Superman Punch, but Mahal blocks and counters into a gut buster for a two count. Mahal goes for Khallas, but Reigns counters into the Superman Punch for a two count of his own. Reigns goes for the spear, but Mahal counters with a knee to the face and then posts Reigns in the corner. Reigns gets back to his feet on the apron and leg drops Mahal across the second rope. Reigns hits the Drive By and follows up with a Superman Punch to Singh and another Superman Punch to Mahal. Reigns spears Singh on the outside, but Mahal rolls him up for a two count when he tries to climb back into the ring. Reigns gets back to his feet and connects with a spear to Mahal for the three count.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Jinder Mahal with the spear.

Match Length: 15:37

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Carmella (Champion) vs. Asuka





Asuka muscles Carmella to the ropes, but Carmella dodges a pair of spinning back fists. Asuka catches a kick, but Carmella catches her with a slap to the face. Asuka connects with a volley of hip attacks and kicks Carmella to the corner. Asuka drapes Carmella across the second rope and lands a rapid series of kicks to the chest. Asuka hip attacks Carmella to the outside and follows up with a knee to the face from the apron. Asuka tries to take Carmella up top, but Carmella blocks and pulls Asuka’s shoulder into the ring post. Carmella rolls Asuka into the ring and gets a one count. Carmella locks in a chicken wing head scissors submission, but Asuka rolls into a pinning predicament for a two count. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock, but Carmella blocks. Carmella levels Asuka with a kick to the knee and gets a two count. Carmella drives a knee into the gut and whips Asuka to the corner. Asuka goes for a drop kick from up top, but Carmella evades. Asuka pulls Carmella into a knee bar, but Carmella get to the ropes to break the hold. Carmella slaps Asuka but eats a knee to the face in response. Asuka hits a German Suplex and a hip attack for a two count. Asuka hits the ropes and charges at Carmella, but Carmella low bridges the middle rope, sending Asuka toppling to the outside. Carmella snaps Asuka’s neck across the top rope and then kicks the top rope to send Asuka back-first to the floor. Carmella rolls Asuka back into the ring and make the cover for a two count. Carmella goes for a side kick, but Asuka counters into a back fist. Asuka takes control, but suddenly someone in an Asuka mask and robe climbs up onto the ring apron. Asuka can’t believe what she’s seeing, and Carmella seizes the opportunity to roll up Asuka for a two count. Asuka returns her attention to her doppelgänger, but fake Asuka pulls off her mask to reveal… JAMES ELLSWORTH!!! Asuka is dumbfounded, and Carmella once again seizes the opportunity to hit the Princess Kick for the three count.

Match Result: Carmella defeats Asuka with the Princess Kick.

Match Length: 11:12

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼



Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship

AJ Styles (Champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura





Styles and Nakamura lock up to start, and Styles ducks a quick knee shot. Styles connects with a standing drop kick and follows up with a back breaker. Nakamura fights back with a back elbow shot, but Styles dumps Nakamura to the outside. Styles slingshots from the inside to the outside and connect with a Phenomenal Forearm. Styles whips Nakamura into the barricade and sets up for a suplex, but Nakamura shoves Styles to the barricade and suplexes him onto the ramp. Nakamura hits a knee shot on the apron and stomps on the back of Styles’ neck. Nakamura rolls Styles back into the ring and lands a stiff kick to the chest. Nakamura delivers Bad Vibrations in the corner, but Styles grabs the leg and muscles Nakamura back to the middle of the ring. Nakamura levels Styles with a roundhouse kick and drapes him across the top turnbuckle. Nakamura hits his patented corner knee lift, and Styles tumbles to the outside. Nakamura heads to the outside, and Styles lands a punch to the face. Nakamura positions Styles face on the stairs and delivers Bad Vibrations on the stairs. Styles falls over the barricade into the crowd, and Nakamura follows. Styles and Nakamura trade shots in the crowd, and Styles kicks Nakamura back into the ringside area. Styles goes for a Phenomenal Forearm off the barricade, but Nakamura kicks Styles’ leg and drops him onto the barricade. Nakamura rolls Styles back into the ring and toyingly kicks his head. Nakamura heads up to the second turnbuckle and flies at Styles, but Styles counters with a drop kick to the gut in mid-air. Styles hits a sit-out facebuster but misses a low forearm shot. Nakamura hits the reverse exploder and sets up for the Kinshasa, but Styles counters with a forearm shot. Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Nakamura kicks Styles out of the air. Nakamura heads to the outside and whips Styles into the barricade. Nakamura drops Styles gut-first onto the barricade and preps an announce table. Nakamura tosses Styles onto the table and preps the other two announce tables. Nakamura runs across the announce tables and hits the Kinshasa. The referee counts, but Styles gets to his feet at nine. Nakamura rolls Styles back into the ring and retrieves a table from under the ring. Nakamura slides the table into the ring and sets it up in the middle of the ring. Nakamura takes Styles up top and sets up for a superplex through the table, but Styles slides through the legs and goes for a powerbomb through the table, but Nakamura kicks Styles away. Nakamura props up the table in the corner and whips Styles through the table. The referee counts, but Styles miraculously makes it back to his feet at nine. Nakamura exposes the top turnbuckle and tries to ram Styles face into it, but Styles blocks. Nakamura sets Styles on the exposed turnbuckle and goes for his patented corner knee lift, but Styles rolls out of the way, and Nakamura’s knee rams into the exposed turnbuckle. Styles kicks the injured knee and lets the referee count, but Nakamura uses the ropes to pull himself to his feet. Styles locks in the Calf Crusher on the injured knee. Nakamura taps, but Styles doesn’t have to break the hold. Styles breaks the hold, and Nakamura makes it to his feet at the count of nine. Nakamura rolls to the outside, and Styles heads to the timekeeper’s area to grab a steel chair. Nakamura begs off, but Styles delivers chair shots to the shoulder and knee. Nakamura again begs Styles to stop but then connects with a vicious low blow. Styles uses the announce table to get back to his feet, but Nakamura immediately levels him with Kinshasa. Styles again gets to his feet at the count of nine, so Nakamura drags him up onto one of the announce tables. Nakamura lifts Styles onto his shoulder on the table, but his injured knee gives out. Styles pushes Nakamura off the table and hits a Phenomenal Forearm off the table. STYLES CLASH OFF THE RING STEPS ONTO THE FLOOR!!! The referee counts, and Nakamura just barely makes it back to his feet at the count of nine. Nakamura calls for more, so Styles unleashes a stiff low blow. Styles heads back into the ring… PHENOMENAL FOREARM FROM THE RING TO THE OUTSIDE AND THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE TABLE!!! Styles makes it to his feet… but Nakamura doesn’t! Styles wins!

Match Result: AJ Styles defeats Shinsuke Nakamura after an Phenomenal Forearm from the ring to the outside and through the announce table.

Match Length: 31:03

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Nia Jax (Champion) vs. Ronda Rousey





Jax muscles Rousey to the corner as soon as the bell rings and then tosses her across the ring. Rousey fights back with a volley of strikes, but Jax drops Rousey with a head butt. Jax splashes Rousey in the corner and goes for the Samoan Drop, but Rousey locks in a kimura and takes Jax down to the mat. Rousey transitions to the arm bar, but Jax gets her feet under her and lifts Rousey into a sit-out powerbomb. Rousey tries to stand but tumbles out of the ring. Jax heads to the outside and goes for a powerbomb on the outside. Rousey tries to counter into a hurricanrana, but Jax swings Rousey into the barricade. Jax rolls Rousey back into the ring and covers for a two count. Jax presses Rousey over her head and drops her to the mat. Rousey gets back to her feet and locks in a guillotine. Rousey swings around Jax and goes for a sunset flip, but Jax blocks. Jax locks in a bear hug, but Rousey breaks the hold. Jax shoves Rousey to the ropes and hits a Samoan Drop for a two count. Jax goes for a running leg drop, but Rousey rolls out of the way. Jax misses a shoulder shot in the corner and posts herself. Rousey locks in the arm bar over the top rope but releases at the count of four. Rousey heads up top and hits a flying crossbody from the top for a two count. Rousey peppers Jax with jabs and hits a stiff knee shot to the face. Rousey judo throws Jax and covers for a two count. Rousey goes for the arm bar, but Jax rolls into a cover for a two count. Rousey hits a modified Rock Bottom and again goes for the arm bar. Rousey breaks Jax’ grip and is about to fully lock in the arm bar… BUT HERE COMES ALEXA BLISS!!! Bliss attacks Rousey with the MitB briefcase and causes the disqualification. Bliss knocks Rousey of the ring and tosses her across the announce table. Bliss heads back into the ring and attacks Jax with the MitB briefcase. ALEXA BLISS CASHES IN MITB!!! Bliss hits Jax with a DDT and follows up with Twisted Bliss for the three count.

Match Result: Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax fight to a no contest due to interference from Alexa Bliss.

Match Length: 10:46

Slimmer’s Rating: **½

Match Result: Alexa Bliss cashes in MitB and defeats Nia Jax with Twisted Bliss.

Match Length: 0:18

Slimmer’s Rating: N/A



Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Finn Balor vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe vs. Rusev vs. Kofi Kingston





It’s going to be Kofi Kingston representing the New Day in this match. Everyone goes after Strowman to start, but Strowman quickly breaks free and splashes by Roode and Miz in the corner. Strowman clears the ring and heads to the outside to grab a ladder, but Joe attacks Strowman from behind. All of the other competitors grab ladders and beat Strowman back up the ramp. They bury Strowman under a pile of ladders at the top of the ramp, but Miz takes the opportunity to sneak back into the ring with a ladder and climb. Joe charges into the ring and pulls Miz off the ladder, but Kingston catches Joe with Trouble in Paradise. Kingston puts a ladder on top of Miz and hits a Boom Drop onto the ladder and Miz. Miz sets up a ladder and climbs, but Owens pulls him back down to the mat. Owens connects with a super kick and then climbs the ladder. Balor climbs the other side of the ladder, and they both fall back to the mat. Roode goes for the Glorious DDT on Balor, but Balor blocks. Roode flips over and goes for a sunset flip, but Balor rolls through into a basement drop kick. Owens pulls Balor out of the ring and whips him face-first into a ladder at ringside. Owens rolls Balor onto an announce table and climbs a ladder next to the table. Owens thinks about a frog splash from the ladder through the announce table, but he climbs down to charge back into the ring and pull Rusev off the ladder in the middle of the ring. Kingston connects with a springboard clothesline to Joe and sets up a ladder in the middle of the ring. Kingston climbs, but Miz pulls him down. Kingston heads up top and dives onto Roode, Owens, Miz, Joe, and Rusev on the outside. Balor heads back into the ring and dives onto everyone else on the outside. Strowman comes back to life, but Owens and Rusev head up to the ramp to deal with him. Owens sets up a table on the stage as Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch on Strowman. Rusev super kicks Strowman and puts him on the table. Owens climbs a MASSIVE ladder and sets up for a frog splash, but Strowman again comes back to life and climbs the other side of the ladder. Strowman traps Owens at the top of the ladder and throws him off the top, through two tables far below. Strowman heads back to the ring and pulls Miz off the ladder in the middle of the ring. Joe clotheslines Strowman out of the ring, and Balor drop kicks him into the timekeeper’s area. Balor climbs the ladder with Joe, but Roode tips it. Joe delivers a uranage to Roode, but Rusev dumps Joe to the outside. Rusev locks in a double Accolade on Roode and Kingston and then follows up with a TRIPLE ACCOLADE to Miz, Kingston, and Roode. Joe breaks up the Accolade but eats a Machka Kick from Rusev. Miz climbs a ladder in the middle of the ring, but Kingston grabs the other side and stops Miz from retrieving the briefcase. Roode tips the ladder and sends both Miz and Kingston to the mat. Roode clotheslines Miz and Kingston to the outside before squaring off with Balor. Balor climbs a ladder at ringside and hits a SICK Coup de Grâce from the outside to Roode in the ring. Strowman slams Miz and climbs one side of the ladder as Miz climbs the other. Kingston climbs onto Strowman’s back and rides him to the top. Strowman shoves Balor off the ladder and dumps Kingston as well. Strowman retrieves the briefcase and wins the match.

Match Result: Braun Strowman retrieves the MitB briefcase to win the match.

Match Length: 19:32

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼