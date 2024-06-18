411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Bron Breakker Needs The Intercontinental Title, More

-So yeah, that was a rather unnerving ending to RAW. The crowd was all in on it and what they did was well done. Curious to see how this continues to play out. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and we start with Drew McIntyre instead of the pile of bloody bodies that we saw to close RAW. We go to the video of Drew McIntyre telling is that he quits. Nice touch with him confronting HHH backstage.

-Megan knows Sam wants to talk about the ending of RAW as the massacre promised happened. Sam notes Drew may have picked the best time to quit WWE. They talk Drew being tired of CM Punk and speaking of Punk, he will be on SmackDown this Friday.

-Next, we jump to Money in The Bank, where Damian Priest will be defending his World Title against Seth Rollins. As you can tell, this was quite the noteworthy RAW.

-To the video as Iyo Sky wins a Triple Threat Match to qualify for Money in The Bank. Good call as Damage CTRL needed a win and Iyo trying to win for a second straight year makes sense.

-Next week it’s Lyra vs. Shayna vs. Kairi to fill another spot for the Women’s Money in The Bank Match.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Lyra Valkyria. She notes that tonight she evened the numbers game for Kayden and Katana. She says she started training the day of Money in The Bank 14 and ten years later, she has her chance and nobody is going to take it away from her.

-Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser still to come!

-NXT Tomorrow night with a 20 Man Battle Royal. Who is coming through The Forbidden Door?

-To the video as Carlito and Dragon Lee did battle. Here’s Liv Morgan, wearing Dom’s vest and Zelina Vega attacks her from behind. Carlito uses all the chaos to get a backstabber and the win over Dragon Lee.

-Megan and Sam discuss Liv Morgan and her constant flirting with Prison Dom.

-To the video as Sheamus and Bron Breakker had HOSS FIGHT as both want Sami Zayn’s IC Title. No winner as Ludwig Kaiser attacks Sheamus. Bron spears Sheamus on the floor and in some amazing camera work, Kaiser gets speared in half as well as Breakker ran around the ring to meet him. Just great stuff! That spear looked killer as well. Having a group of people all wanting Sami’s IC Title is a good thing.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Bron and he notes that Sheamus earned his respect tonight. He calls Sheamus a first ballot Hall of Famer, but he is lucky that Kaiser got involved. He tells Sami he doesn’t need the IC Title, and the IC Title needs him. He is the future and will carry WWE on his back for the next 10-15 years. Bron stumbled bit a here as his “legacy is to build his legacy.” He’s a Steiner, so it all makes sense in the end.

-Ludwig Kaiser up next!

-This Friday on SmackDown, CM Punk returns to Chicago.

-Jackie Redmond is with Ludwig and he is pissed that security was not out there. He is the future and wonders why the company wasn’t there to protect their number #1 draft pick. The poor man had his watch speared off of him.

-To the video as our Main Event saw Jey Uso beat Balor and Rey Mysterio to qualify for The Men’s Money in the Bank Match. Judgment Day gets involved and that brings out Braun Strowman to chase them off. Jey then hits the flying splash and pins Balor to move to MITB.

-Jey celebrates with the crowd and then IT HAPPENS! We get a familiar piano chord repeating over and over and the debut of the new Wyatt Family or Wyatt Six or whatever they are going to be called. Just crazy stuff as bodies all over the back with blood splattered on walls. It looks like we had Sister Abigail (Nikki Cross I am pretty sure), Mercy the Buzzard (Lumis maybe), Huskus the Pig (Joe Gacy), Rambling Rabbit (Rowan I think), and Uncle Howdy. Just craziness and again, I want to see how they handle all of this. The crowd was into it and the presentation was awesome.

-Next week on RAW it’s Strowman vs. Gable (I guess he is alive) vs. Bronson Reed in a MITB qualifier.

-Megan Morant wraps things up and we are out this week.