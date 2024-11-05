411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Damian Priest & IYO SKY On Becoming #1 Contenders, More

-My latest Retro Review can be found here as I continued my run through 1990 with a look at Saturday Night’s Main Event from July. Fantastic hidden gem between Perfect and Tito! Let’s get to it!

-We start with Bronson Reed hitting a TSUNAMI through the announce table on Seth Rollins to take him out of The Fatal Four Way Main Event. Nice tease of Dom nearly winning and becoming #1 Contender, but Priest hits South of Heaven and gets the win. It makes sense for Priest to get his rematch. Rollins and Reed obviously have their issues to continue.

-We go back to earlier in the match as Bronson Reed hit Priest and Sheamus with a TSUNAMI before hitting Rollins with the one through the announce table. Great character touch with Dom hiding behind the ring apron.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Bronson Reed and he laughs at the idea that Seth Rollins has respect for him. He tells Seth that from now on, it’s on sight. He wants to rid the WWE of Seth Rollins.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts.

-To the pre-taped pre-taped video as The War Raiders continue their run since returning from injury with a win over New Day. Giving the War Raiders win after win is a good thing and we continue to tease the New Day issues.

-We get footage from various WWE Super Stars checking out some animals in Saudi Arabia. We have camel riding! Then they upgrade to riding dune-buggies in the desert at night.

-Cathy Kelley is with The War Raiders, but she leaves as Judgment Day (Balor and JD) show up. The War Raiders needle Balor about Dom doing everything he can’t. Balor charges, but officials keep them separated.

-Jade and Bianca, The Usos, and Damian Priest still to come!

-Jade and Cardi B SummerSlam MetLife commercial!

-NCAA Titles on WWE Shop!

-Saturday Night’s Main Event returns this December. I know I do retro reviews, but I may have to review that show. It’s the same night as my work Christmas Party so I will likely get to it late or the next day.

-To the video as Adam Pearce is talking to The Final Testament. Kross threatens to throw Miz off a roof when he finds him. In the background Kofi and Woods continue to argue. Enter Bron Breakker as he wants to know what is next for his IC Title. Pearce tells him he needs patience. Breakker is apparently going to speed to beat Sheamus and take his Speed Title.

-To the video as Rey Mysterio helps Dragon Lee get a win over Chad Gable. Zelina Vega got choked out by Ivy Nile during the match, and I assume we are getting a match between those two down the line.

-Royal Rumble is coming to Indianapolis in Feb. That’s not a horrible drive from my house, but just can’t with the prices unless they drop as we get closer to the date.

-NXT on Tuesday! Though Wednesday this week as we are electing a new President in the US.

-WWE Shop commercial!

-WrestleMania Vegas! Congrats to the people with enough disposable income to get tickets for that show already.

-To the video as we had a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Liv Morgan’s World Title. They tease Bianca vs. Jade, but others get involved. Morgan and Raquel make sure Jade and Biance get eliminated. Iyo Sky eliminates Lyra and she is the new #1 Contender to Liv’s World Championship.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Iyo and Kairi. She will beat Liv Morgan and be World Champion once again. Lyra shows up and tells Iyo when she beats Liv, she will see her in the ring again and congratulates her.

-We see Liv and Raquel helping to eliminate Jade and Bianca again.

-We go backstage where Jade and Bianca note that Liv and Raquel made things personal. Next Monday they face Liv and Raquel and it sounds like it is a Tag Title Match.

-The Usos and Priest still to come!

-Bianca Belair video package!

-To the video as The Usos have a meeting with Sami Zayn. Jimmy tells Jey they can’t trust Sami. Sami brings up that Jimmy was his dog first and he is the one that brought him into the family first. Jimmy kicked Sami in the face. Jimmy kicked Roman in the face. Jimmy kicked Jey in the face. Sami won’t be put on trial again. THAT WAS AWESOME! Sami tells Jey he loves him, but he can’t do this again and is out. Jey wants Sami to come to SmackDown, but Jimmy says Sami isn’t family. Jey stands up for him and gives the fans what they want, “SAMI USO.” That was great! Jey nearly broke!

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with The Usos and they are still divided on Sami. Jimmy notes if Sami shows up on SmackDown things are going to get real heated. Jey tells Cathy that Jimmy will be alright.

-Slammin 7: 7) Rollins hits everyone with suicide dives 6) Woods eats a splash from Ivar against the apron 5) KOD and Jaded in Stereo 4) Kofi Kingston clears the top with a flip dive on Ivar 3) Dragon Lee takes an insane backdrop off the apron 2) Iyo hits Lyra with a German Suplex on the apron to win The Battle Royal 1) Bronson Reed TSUNAMI to Rollins through the announce table.

-Survivor Series: WAR GAMES! Vancouver!

-NBA Titles on WWE Shop!

-WWE Speed commercial!

-NXT 2300 this Wednesday at the ECW Arena!

-Back to where we started as we get more highlights of our Fatal 4 Way Main Event! Bronson shows up to attack Seth, but Priest and Sheamus lands some shots and now I don’t blame Reed with destroying both of them as well. Dom was smart enough to hide and nearly took advantage, but Priest stops the count and eventually catches Dom with South of Heaven for the win. Priest and GUNTHER have a stare down to close the show.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Damian Priest and he calls Dom a little prick. He tells GUNTHER he is becoming Champion again and then a receipt is coming for Bronson Reed. I mean, Priest decked Reed first.

-Sam’s Stars! I thought they ditched this segment. 5) Iyo Sky 4) Bronson Reed 3) The Miz 2) War Raiders 1) Dom

-Sam is trying too hard on this show and the joke has been beaten into the ground at this point.

-The Netflix Era needs to get here so this show can get back to being 30 minutes. The padding is just ridiculous and the show drags.

-Megan talks over Sam to wrap up the show and not a moment too soon. Thanks for reading