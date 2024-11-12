-I am still on Twitter/X (@RobertLeightyJr), but I also jumped on the Bluesky train. You can find me there (@robertsleightyjr.bsky.social) and I think I am going to use that one for all my wrestling reviews and thoughts. Twitter will still have wrestling and everything else, but that may change as I find more things with Bluesky. Let’s get to it with WWE Raw Talk!

-Moments ago: Bianca Belair hit Liv Morgan with a KOD and got the pin as she and Jade Cargill retained their Women’s Tag Titles. Nia Jax attacked after the match and that brought out Iyo Sky. Tiffany Stratton and Naomi got involved as well. Iyo, Bianca, Jade, and Naomi stand tall.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and throws to Kofi Kingston vs. Pete Dunne. Woods gets involved behind the ref’s back and Kofi is not happy. Woods is on Bluesky! Kofi and Woods argue and that lets Dunne hit The Bitter End for the pin. Kofi and Woods argue and things continue to get heated between the two.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Pete Dunne. He says the win tonight was another over a former World Champion. He tells us to get to know the name Pete Dunne as he will break faces and fingers. It seems Truth is his next target as he continues to call him Butch.

-Now we are in the studio with Megan Morant and she is joined by Sam Roberts.

-Video package on The War Raiders focusing on their fight back from career-threatening injuries. Good stuff! It gives you something to get behind as it shows them as humans and shows how much winning The Tag Titles means to them. They need to give them the belts and let them wreck shop.

-Next week it’s The War Raiders against Prison Dom and Carlito as they work through Judgment Day before getting the Tag Title Match.

-Royal Rumble! Indianapolis! Crazy that we are less than three months to the Rumble.

-Survivor Series: War Games: Vancouver!

-It’s official: GUNTHER defends his World Title against Damian Priest at Survivor Series.

-To the video as GUNTHER is interrupted by Damian Priest. Priest goes to B Rabbit as he cuts GUNTHER’s promo for him. He tells GUNTHER to take his shot, but he won’t because he knows Priest would drop his ass. Ludwig Kaiser is here and he cuts a promo, but GUNTHER cuts him off. Priest decks Kaiser and clotheslines him over the top to the floor.

-That leads to Kaiser vs. Priest! As you would expect, Priest gets the win to give him some momentum ahead of Survivor Series.

-New Day, American Made, and LWO are still to come!

-Long Sami Zayn video package on his history in NXT, and WWE.

-Lyra Valkyria catches up with Kofi Kingston. She tells Kofi that New Day meant a lot to her and showed her, you are only one great match away from reaching your goals. Kofi gives Lyra her props and here’s Woods to interrupt. Woods acts like a bit of a dick as he wonders why Kofi is giving advice after a loss. Woods feels Kofi was throwing him under the bus earlier when talking to Truth. Woods doesn’t understand how a match against Dunne will help them get back the Tag Titles. Woods tells him not everything is about the Tag Titles. Woods is not happy! The slow burn continues!

-This is RAW Talk, but let’s go back to SmackDown where Nick Aldis introduced the new WWE Women’s United States Championship.

-HHH sent out a tweet asking who will step up. Nattie, Michin, Sonya Deville, and Bayley all posted about wanting the Title.

-Next week on RAW: Bron Breakker defends his IC Title against Sheamus. I predict they hit each other really, really, really hard.

-Cardi B and Bianca Belair discuss SummerSlam being 2 nights at MetLife Stadium next year!

-Elimination Chamber! March 1! Toronto at Rogers Centre!

-American Made is backstage and Gable says they need to figure out where to place the blame for his loss to Dragon Lee. Funny bit as he says he was given the wrong tape to study as he received one on Ultimo Dragon. Hopefully, they cut where he tripped over the stairs at Mania XX. Gable throws Brutus under the bus for getting married last week. Brutus agrees and notes he was stupid! Gable and Ivy will be facing Rey and Zelina next week and they are off to get ready while The Creeds have to lift weights or do sprints.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with the entire LWO. Rey and Zelina accept the challenge of Gable. Rey says, unlike American Made, they are family. Zelina says there is business to be handled between her and Ivy. The family that fights together, wins together.

-To the video as Miz and The Final Testament set a trap for The Wyatt Sicks and are the first people to leave them laying. It had to happen at some point and I am sure it will lead to a multi-person match sooner than later. Nikki Cross and Scarlett have each other to face which is nice to see. I was worried Nikki would keep getting left out in this Wyatt feud, but I am all for a 10-person mixed tag and perhaps we even get a Survivor Series Elimination Match with the 8 men as well. Uncle Howdy laughs as he struggles to get off the mat.

-Slammin 7: 7) Bitter End to Kofi 6) Iyo Over The Moonsault to beat Shayna 5) Liv hits Bianca with a shotgun dropkick off the stairs 4) Miz hits Rowan with a Skull Crushing Finale on a chair 3) Jade Cargill with a Facebuster on Liv 2) Priest South of Heaven on Kaiser 1) Bronson Reed Suicide Dive on Security Geeks as Rollins moves out of the way

-Saturday Night’s Main Event returns this December! Should be fantastic and I definitely reviewing that show.

-NXT on CW! Tuesday Nights!

-NHL WWE Championship Belts! My poor Pens!

-WrestleMania Vegas! I am glad I got to Mania XXV, XXVI, and XXVII because with the current prices I may never get to one again unless they are within driving distance, and I get a ticket last minute for cheap.

-Next week on RAW: Rollins/Reed II!

-Back to how we started this show, with Jade and Bianca successfully defending their Tag Titles against Liv and Raquel.

