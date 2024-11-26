411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Women’s Division Talks New Women’s Intercontinental Title, More

-It’s been 3 months. I still miss you, Jeff! I love you, sir!

-If you haven’t go check out the backstage footage the WWE released on YouTube today of Punk’s return. Great stuff and I couldn’t stop smiling while watching. Let’s get to it!

-We start with Ludwig Kaiser challenging Bron Breakker for the IC Title and they hit each other really hard in this one. The crowd continues to rally behind Bron and they have a megastar on their hands. Sheamus with the interference as we continue to build to a Triple Threat Match. Adam Pearce makes the Triple Threat for Survivor Series. That works!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Ludwig Kaiser and she asks for his reaction about the Triple Threat at Survivor Series. Kaiser notes he is special, and he is done waiting for opportunities. He says The IC Title lost all the prestige it had when held by GUNTHER. Kaiser says he is the only man that can restore the prestige. We can watch him win The IC Title at Survivor Series.

-To the video as Damian Priest and GUNTHER had one more confrontation to put the final touches on their World Title Match at Survivor Series. GUNTHER has no time for words and just decks Priest with the mic. THUNK! Priest rallies on the floor and puts GUNTHER through the announce table with a Razor’s Edge. So, GUNTHER is retaining on Saturday!

NHL WWE Titles! My Pens are struggling, but props to Sidney Crosby for his 600th Goal.

Saturday Night's Main Event returns this December!

-To the video as New Day took on Alpha Academy and New Day is still having their issues. Alpha Academy SQUASH New Day due to their squabbling. Credit to New Day for going out there and getting SMASHED! New Day argue some more as they head to the back.

-Next Monday on RAW it’s New Day: 10 Year Celebration.

-Jey Uso hype package! Good stuff!

-To the video as Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee faced American Made’s Creed Brothers. Gable turns Rey’s mask around to blind him and the Creeds get the win with a roll-up. Cool finish and American Made really needed some kind of win. Rey can lose for the next twenty years and still be over.

-American Made is backstage and they are gloating. He notes Alpha Academy lucked out with a win over New Day. Ivy is ready to be crowned Lady Liberty by winning The Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

-Adam Pearce announces the Women’s Intercontinental Championship and the Tournament to crowd a new Champion starts next week. I mean, you kind of knew this was coming and good for the women’s division. With RAW going back to 3 hours and SmackDown going to 3 hours, it is fine for the women on each roster to have a mid-card title.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with the entire LWO. Zelina notes Chad is a loser and cheater. Rey calms her down, but notes she has every right to be upset. They will get retribution, but right now it is all about Zelina becoming the first Women’s IC Champion. Zelina says it would mean everything to her to become the Women’s IC Champion. She brings up that she was the first Queen of The Ring. She wants people to counter her out so she can surprise them again.

-GUNTHER vs. Priest hype package for their match at Survivor Series!

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Damage CTRL and she brings up the Women’s IC Title Tournament. Pure Fusion Collective interrupts and Shayna is playing with a deck of cards. I loved Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine too! They tease violence, but nothing happens as Shayna tells them if they are shooting, they better not miss.

-Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance, and Kaiden Carter are all backstage and they all want to be IC Champion. They all agree it’s every woman for themselves. R-Truth is here and they have to explain to him that he can’t qualify for the Tournament. He says he will talk to Pearce. Here’s Pete Dune and he has been looking for Truth. He challenges Truth to a match and is off to talk to Pearce. Truth thinks Butch and Dunne are different people.

-To the video as Judgment Day defend their World Tag Titles against The War Raiders. In a surprise, Judgment Day retain, but I kind of had a feeling that would happen as usually a Title Change closes the show in this HHH Era.

-Slammin 7: 7) IVAR cannonball on JD and Finn 6) Julius Creed pop-up superplex on Dragon Lee 5) Bron Breaker sternum first into the corner of the announce table 4) War Machine 3) CATERPILLAR and Senton from Alpha Academy to beat New Day 2) BIANCA BELAIR PRESS SLAM ON NIA. That was sick! 1) Priest Razor Edge on GUNTHER through the announce table.

-Superstar Snapshots: LA Knight working the mega T-Shirt Cannons at The Bucks Game! UFC 309: Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, HHH and Stephanie were in attendance, HHH presents Travis Scott with a Hardcore Championship Belt and announces RAW Netflix coming from LA and their new Dome. Travis Scott will also do the new theme for RAW. Cody Rhodes went 7-3 on College Game Day!

-To the video as Bayley helps Jade defeat Nia Jax to win the advantage for the Women’s War Games Match. Bayley seems like the best choice to fill in for the injured Jade. She has enough experience to kind of run things and keep everything moving.

-Sam’s Stars: 1 Star: Damian Priest, 2 Stars: Akira Tozawa, 3 Stars: Bianca Belair, 4 Stars: Jacob Fatu, 5 Stars: Prison Dom

-Jacob faces Jey Uso on SmackDown to determine who gets the advantage. Jey is toast!

